Bond Manager: U.S. Credit May Be Downgraded In 2019 - Asset Allocation Daily

Dollar Outlook

“The United States looks like the most attractive country to invest in today, and we have grave concerns that that will not be the case at some point next year, maybe early, maybe mid- to second half of 2019. I would think that the dollar goes weaker. What had been in the favor of the U.S. - relative growth rate, inflation, productivity differentials - will decline and the fiscal situation will deteriorate materially. I think that it is not out of the realm of possibility that at some point the discussion begins to re-emerge regarding the credit quality of the United States and whether a potential downgrade is something that is going to be considered by the rating agencies.” (Janus Henderson Investors)

Housing Affordability

“At 5.35 times median household income, August 2018's preliminary data indicates that the median new home in the U.S. is currently about as affordable as the median new home sold in January 2015. And though now on a downtrend, we should recognize that this ratio is still well-elevated above what this ratio has been historically, as housing in the U.S. continues to be in short supply, where the ratio remains near record high levels of unaffordability.” (Ironman at Political Calculations)

Downside Risk

“If you’ve been thinking about reducing risk, [the Sortino ratio) supports that move. You can move to a more conservative allocation where downside risk is less than upside. In other words, move to where risk is more likely to be rewarded.” (Ronald Surz)

Is News Noise?

“In some cases, breaking news is both useless noise AND trading fuel, meaning even though it should be ignored by traders--it isn't; and it moves the market… Developing your own disciplined trading process can help you avoid the collateral damage of trading ‘noise.’” (Jeff Miller)

10 Years After The Crisis

“In the year following the 2008 financial crisis, economic activity declined in half of all countries in the world…In many countries output is still well below levels that would have prevailed had output followed its pre-crisis trend. Moreover, there are also signs that the crisis may have had lasting effects on potential growth through its impact on fertility rates and migration, as well as on income inequality.” (iMFdirect)

Thought For The Day

Bond fund managers are generally an austere and abstemious lot, brooking no tomfoolery. Certainly, we have seen that with Bob Rodriguez, Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach. So it should not surprise that Christopher Diaz, Janus Henderson Investor’s co-head of global bonds, decries the funny money situation at the root of the U.S. economy on today’s Seeking Alpha (see link at top). Since that funny money is the dollar with which we purchase our goods and services, which he forecasts will decline along with general economic conditions, one ought to ask if he is just being a bond manager, i.e., a professional curmudgeon, or is there something to it.

You should watch his 5-minute video presentation (or read the accompanying transcript) for the details, but I can assure you that Diaz is not just saying the usual sort of things about high debt suppressing growth or an overheated economy generating inflation. Rather, with bond-vigilante-like vigor, he is suggesting that fiscal deterioration will be evident this time next year, if not sooner, and could be substantial enough to lead to a downgrade of America’s credit rating.

As everyone knows, the U.S. economy of late has been quite robust, but Diaz characterizes this strength as a “sugar high” propelled by the substantially large tax cuts enacted last year. Sugar highs of course wear off, leaving behind the economic equivalent of weight gain, blood sugar problems and increased risk of heart disease that concern Diaz.

So, is he right? Will the U.S. be downgraded next year?

I’d say that he is certainly correct that high debt-to-GDP levels that the U.S. and many developed countries exhibit today are the chronic economic diseases that will be our undoing if not addressed and reversed on time. But I have no idea when that might be. I would only say this: Everything in this world has a limit. Even the mighty American economy has limits to how much financial stress it can bear, and we are testing that limit today as we have for decades now.

But I’d like to end on a positive note, something I can do because I’m not a bond manager. Indeed, the markets had a fit in the summer of 2011 when Standard & Poor’s downgraded U.S. credit. But, remarkably, they snapped right back and have been on a tear ever since. The difference between 2011 and 2008 was that there was a severe sense of the economy coming apart in that earlier period. Consumers shut their wallets; sales plummeted; credit was pulled.

I don’t know precisely which economic conditions trigger a 2008 vs. a mere S&P credit downgrade, but if I were consulted by the powers that be (unlikely, of course), I would counsel that we distance ourselves from record debt and deficits because those who test limits are the ones likely to find them.

