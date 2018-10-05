Sunrun: Net Metering Is Not The Critical Concern

Sunrun (RUN) is a national solar photovoltaic company focused on the installation, leasing, and financing of primarily residential solar photovoltaic arrays. The company has operations in a number of states, including some of the best solar markets in the county, including Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. However, the company has recently been the subject of speculation about the impact of regulatory changes regarding met metering in various jurisdictions and the resulting reimbursement rates at which customers receive credit from a utility for supplied power versus the rate at which they pay for delivered power. We do not consider net metering to be a significant threat to the company for a few reasons. Instead, investors would be better served to focus attention on areas of greater concern with respect to the company's solar business.

Net Metering Isn't A Significant Threat

Net metering and, more specifically, the regulations surrounding net metering and the rates at which solar customers are credited for energy supplied to the utility grid, has been posited as a significant threat to the company's business. However, changes in net metering regulation, as we discussed in greater detail in our prior article "Net Metering Is Not An Existential Threat," aren't a significant threat to the company. In the interests of brevity, we will not reiterate the full argument in this analysis since interested readers can refer to the broader argument in the prior article, so we only briefly summarize the argument.

The contention that customers with solar photovoltaic systems are gaining an additional advantage by avoiding a portion of the costs associated with transmission and distribution costs is partially accurate. The current burdened energy charge model guarantees this will be the case, but this is not to say that solar photovoltaic customers are not paying anything towards these expenses.

In fact, most jurisdictions have both a base charge and an energy charge, with the base charge representing a fixed cost allowance and the energy charge representing a combination of fixed and variable costs. Historically, the energy charge has been "burdened" with fixed costs, whether associated with generation, transmission, distribution, or some combination of the above for a couple reasons, not the least of which is to maintain an affordable base charge for lower income utility customers. A solar photovoltaic customer who is connected to the utility grid in most cases still pays the base charge (which cannot be offset by credits for supplied energy) and, thus, the utility generates revenues from solar photovoltaic customers through the base charge regardless of net energy delivered to or supplied by the customer.

The issue, though, becomes when the energy charge is heavily burdened by fixed costs versus the base charge. In this case, the base charge does not represent in full the costs associated with maintaining the transmission and generation grid, and, under these conditions, solar photovoltaic customers can reasonably be said to not be paying their proportional share of the costs of maintaining the grid. In many cases, net metering modifications have been aimed not only at reducing the rate paid to customers who supply energy to the grid from the retail rate but also increasing the base change to shift more of the transmission and distribution costs out of the energy charge, thus ensuring that solar photovoltaic customers are paying a more reasonable portion of costs associated with the maintenance of the grid. A higher base charge and lower energy charge can dampen the demand for solar photovoltaic by shifting cost from the use of electricity, which is avoidable cost based on solar generation, to the use of the grid, which is an unavoidable cost. The core argument therefore becomes that lower economic incentives to invest in solar energy would lead to a reduction in Sunrun's installation business, leading to economic challenges and a falling share price.

However, our essential point is that the issue regulators are trying to resolve through changes to net metering regulation arise because of the core structure of the utility industry and the resulting burdened energy cost. The changes to net metering regulation which are an attempt to (partially) address the disruption to the burdened energy charge model resulting from distributed energy generation may impact the attractiveness of solar in the short term but may result in longer-term benefits. In short, these changes aren't an existential threat to the solar photovoltaic industry or Sunrun, in particular.

In addition, as we discussed in the article, changes in net metering regulation and the rates at which solar customers are compensated for supplied energy versus delivered energy (speaking from the customer's perspective) may well drive battery installations rather than reducing solar installations. Sunrun already offers an integrated battery solution for solar installations which may see more demand in the face of increasing differences between energy costs and reimbursements.

Net metering regulation is therefore not in our view a significant threat to the company and may ultimately prove more beneficial in the long term.

The Real Challenges

The real challenges to Sunrun are more mundane than utility regulation and involve rising installation costs, rising marketing costs, rising financing costs, and accounting risks with respect to the company's solar leases and the myriad investment funds sponsored by the company which are set up to receive these leases and, by consequence, a significant portion of the company's operating losses. We consider several of these operational issues as more concerning than uncontrollable regulator changes regarding net metering.

Indeed, the company's most recent financial reports show that marketing expenses per installed kilowatt have increased more than 25% over the last year, a concerning development in an increasingly competitive market. In addition, rising installation costs are further eroding profitability as these costs have also moved up on a kilowatt basis. The company's installation margins, including marketing costs, are thus increasingly under pressure.

The installation and marketing costs aside, the company's financial model (and Sunrun's associated investment funds) relies heavily on government programs to generate sufficient returns on investment. The company's own annual report filing includes the notable statement that "…fund investors can receive attractive after-tax returns from our investment funds due to their ability to use [investment tax credits], accelerated depreciation, and certain government or utility incentives."

We find the "can" statement curious as it implies that without these benefits and programs, the attractiveness of the investment would be materially impaired from an investor perspective. In particular, tax credits supporting solar installations, which are expected to be phased out over time at both the federal and state levels, will certainly impact the attractiveness of solar photovoltaic systems from an investment perspective. The increasing resistance of utilities to further incentives as distributed generation places growing pressure on the burdened energy charge model will also likely ensure many of these programs are phased out over time.

The uncertainty around many of these factors can bring into question the valuation of a specific solar lease. It's already inherently difficult to assess the true underlying value of many of these assets. The general perspective that solar leases should be relatively easy to value based on the stable cash flow generation from the underlying solar installation holds a kernel of truth but obscures the fact that these leases are subject to far greater uncertainty - financial, governmental, and regulatory - than most other leases. The complexity of the company's various investment funds can also conceal underlying problems much like the issues which developed in mortgage funds during the housing crisis a decade ago.

Finally, we've never been a particular fan of the company's leasing business model beyond the potential for accounting issues which are difficult to assess and detect before potential problems become inevitable. The leasing model relies on the same fundamental consumerist approach that causes financial stress - that one should simply finance whatever one can't afford in the first place. The results can be problematic for both the company and the customer, not only in foreclosure situations but also when customers attempt to sell houses with leased solar systems. In many instances, owners are finding that leased systems, which appeared attractive at the time, depress market values or complicate closings.

Conclusion

Sunrun certainly faces its share of challenges despite the ongoing strength of the solar photovoltaic industry. The combination of rising costs the company has experienced - and will continue to experience going forward - will likely impact the company's ability to drive installation growth in the coming years. However, we don't believe these challenges will be driven by changes in net metering regulation but instead by more fundamental operating challenges inevitable in a maturing market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.