A Matter Of Timing And Measure - The Idea Guide

When to buy and when to sell is a matter of fundamental analysis, sure, but timing is also important. I don't mean market timing or out-thinking yourself over what might happen if they know what you know that they know, but recognizing what the market is thinking about a stock and what might change the market's mind is a helpful start to getting the timing right. And timing is a common theme of our long ideas here.

On the short side, there are questions raised over how companies are presenting or looking at data or else how investors are implementing that information. That's a trickier subject but also pretty important in evaluating an investment idea.

Long Ideas

We published 217 long ideas in the past week. Pot stocks and tech stocks continue to draw a lot of interest. A couple of these ideas sort of tangentially hit the tech theme, but there are a few other plays worth your consideration.

Ring Energy: For Whom The Well Tolls by Bobby Laughlin

I shouldn't give a tip like this away to authors, but one way to improve your potential of getting into the Idea Guide is to really nail your pun in the title. It can't be half-hearted. Well done, Mr. Laughlin.

Of course, more importantly, is there is an interesting idea here. Ring Energy (REI) has sold off heavily this year, something Laughlin ascribes to temporary disruptions in production. The market presumably disagrees about temporary, but that should be easy to confirm one way or the other. Laughlin points out that the company should not need to access the capital markets to support growth before the stock recovers, and that the company has a solution to the Permian bottleneck problem.

None of that makes this easy, and perhaps adding fuel to the fire (either for longs or doubters, depending on how you look at it) was a price target cut and downgrade from Seaport Global, due to declining production in key wells. It makes for an interesting setup to study.

Sentiment Check - Comments are bullish if measured, and our coverage has leaned bullish over time, with Long Player as the main author on the beat.

Here's The Price I'll Start Buying Thor Industries by Cory Cramer

Thor Industries (THO) makes recreational vehicles. It is by all appearances a really well-run company, growing earnings steadily through the course of the cycle while keeping a clean balance sheet that allows it to acquire businesses opportunistically, as it did recently with Erwin Hymer at 9x EV/EBITDA.

The stock is also down nearly 50% from its peak, and 36% year over year, even as earnings have risen. What gives? Cyclical concerns, something I chatted about with DoctoRx back in March.

Cory Cramer is one of our best authors at analyzing stocks on a cyclical basis, and he lays out his rationale for why he is looking to buy another 30% or so below the current price. It's based on anecdotal views of the RV market as well as historical patterns for Thor's cyclical behavior, which the recent acquisition might actually compound.

I've been doing some work on Thor myself. I think it's a great business, and that there are signs that the cycle is turning. I haven't looked at as many cycles as Cory has, but I did look closely at the 2006-2018 numbers and thought these tables might be interesting.

Price Drop 83% Peak to trough FCF Drop 80% Peak = 2006/07 EPS Drop 89% Trough = 2009 EBITDA Drop 84% Sales Drop 50% Price Growth 284% Peak to Peak FCF Growth 150% Peak = 2006/07 EPS Growth 284% Peak = 2018 EBITDA Growth 279% Sales Growth 272%

This is a bit of a weird case as a result. Markets are forward-looking, so maybe they have already factored in the downturn. But say the second half of their fiscal 2019 (February-July of next year) doesn't show the improvement they are hoping for as they lap easier comparisons and as Erwin Hymer comes on board?

Anyway, I'm getting beyond my skis in trying to predict a cycle's dynamics. But I think Cory's analysis is good here, and that Thor might have more to go down before it goes back higher. (FD: No position, but eying the company somewhere in the low 70s or high 60s).

Sentiment Check - As Cory says, most of our coverage is bullish.

Speaking of the good DoctoRx, he posted a long idea on Darden's (DRI) this week. The restaurant business is always fun to analyze, bringing out the Peter Lynch in us all. What I find more notable about this article is that DoctoRx wrote about closing a position in DRI in July before revisiting it as a long. That's never easy as is, but it is more notable since the price now is about the price in July. So what changed, beyond DRI going up and coming back down to ~$110/share?

As I read it, DoctoRx likes the company's Q1 report, its commitment to its strategy, and the opportunity that its Cheddar's acquisition represents, since that chain has underperformed so far. The stock is currently trading for a market multiple, and given it is a leader in the restaurant sector, Darden's may be worth a premium. So goes the argument, at least.

Sentiment Check - Darden's is less frequently covered than I expected, but the consensus has been bullish this year.

Perspecta - Predictable And Undervalued by Gold Panda

Another good way to grab my attention for the Idea Guide is to write about spin-offs. Gold Panda talks up Perspecta (PRSP), a spin-off from DXC (DXC) ostensibly, though really it's a mash-up of several discarded enterprises. The core of the thesis, I think, is: "This is a very stable and predictable business with recompete win rates of 90%-95%; 3% to 5% compound annual growth rate over the next three years; and free cash flow equal to 90% to 100% plus of adjusted net income."

Specifically, 3-5% growth is probably the key to the thesis. If the company can hit all of that, the rest of the thesis should hold up. If not, there may end up being pressure. But that's not a sophisticated insight.

Sentiment Check - As the author points out, this is less followed than peers and has little coverage (one other article from June). No comments on this article, unfortunately, making it even further under the radar.

Genco Shipping & Trading Looks Attractive At 5.5x Forward Earnings by Bram de Haas

Genco Shipping (GNK) is cheap, as Bram de Haas makes clear. He points out that forward earnings aren't great to rely on, and that the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio is fairly high, which might cause investors to screen it out. But he argues that EBITDA is artificially low due to delays integrating new ship acquisitions, and dry bulk rates are not at peak levels either. With the stock trading at .6x Book value, it becomes a decent set-up for research.

Sentiment Check - Fellow contributor Joeri van der Sman highlights one reason for the discount - bad management. There hasn't been much on the stock, though the most recent author to cover it flipped from bearish to bullish as the stock went from ~18.5 to ~13.5 this year.

Minebea Mitsumi Looks Seriously Undervalued, But There Are Significant Upcoming Challenges by Stephen Simpson, CFA

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCPK:MNBEY) (6479.T) has never been covered on Seeking Alpha, and Stephen Simpson brings an experienced eye to the story. The company is an industrial maker of ball bearings, fasteners, motors, LED screens, and various chip-like products. Mitsumi is the legacy of a 2017 acquisition, and Simpson sees a lot of the story resting in whether the combined company can squeeze value out of that acquisition (and whether it can milk more profit out of the LED business before that fades). It's off the beaten path but worth your time if you are looking at overseas stocks, along the lines of Tuesday's Idea Guide coverage.

Sentiment Check - This is our first article on the stock. The comments express concerns over management as a key sticking point, which is also implicit in Simpson's analysis of the margin improvement thesis.

Short Ideas

We posted 24 short ideas in the last week, which is a slightly above-average number I think, especially given Tesla (TSLA) only made up 6 of those ideas. I look forward to a day where Tesla is less than, say, 10% of our short idea coverage. In the meantime, here are three ideas that caught my eye.

Pegging The Value Of NKTR-214 At Zero by Plainview

Refuting Nektar's Apparent Response To Our Initial Report by Plainview

Plainview published two articles about Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) this week. First is the one arguing that NKTR-214, NKTR's lead pipeline candidate, will not be successful in its Phase 3 trial or in its move to market generally. It's a thorough analysis, going into the history of the molecules in play and industry-wide trends as far as combination therapies.

Nektar responded to an investor with a rebuttal of the report, which leads to the second article above. I won't wade into the back and forth, but this is illustrative of how data can be in the eye of the beholder in biotech. It's worth reading in any case.

Sentiment check - Comments actually were pretty mixed on the first article, though the tone on the second went more against the author. Most of our coverage is long-oriented, with the last short idea coming in 2012 from a familiar name to biotech investors.

Watch Out For Weyco Group - Stretched Valuation Plus Odd Accounting Choices Equals A Compelling Short Opportunity by Monocle Accounting Research

Weyco Group (WEYS) is a shoe company. Monocle Accounting Research presents the company as a short idea for two primary reasons. The business isn't doing all that well, with a 10% drop in revenue and a 25% drop in operating income over the last four years. And the company, in the author's view, isn't accounting properly for stock options. This has led to an average $.03/share inflation in earnings over those four years, which should persist in future years.

Monocle says this isn't "intended to be an exhaustive analysis of WEYS." On the surface, it highlights a strange anomaly with WEYS's stock rising out of a range-bound period. But the shoe sector has done that as a whole. To use the comps Monocle highlighted:

WEYS data by YCharts

Skechers has had its own rags to riches ride several times over in the last five years, but Rocky Brands (RCKY), Wolverine World Wide (WWW) (FD: I am long WWW), and Weyco have all roughly bounced around together. Monocle cites higher valuation, but that's based on non-GAAP figures at least in WWW's case (relevant given the accounting point below), and as a commenter points out, the stock is not expensive on a free cash flow basis (I get P/FCF of 12.8, vs. ~24.5 for WWW). And Weyco's balance sheet looks fine.

As for the accounting issue? Accounting problems are never good, and Monocle raises fair questions. Is this an issue of neglect, incompetence, a once legitimate approach to accounting that has not been updated, or a sign of something worse? I don't know. It's an angle worth considering.

All of which is to say I like this article, and I like undercovered short ideas as something to think about. This didn't quite convince on its own, but it may be worth further inspection either way.

Sentiment Check - Not a lot going on here. We published one buy on dips article in May, and our previous article was in January 2017 (and a stay away piece). Not many comments on articles either.

Carrols Restaurant Group: Still Short After A Solid First Half by Vince Martin

I talk a lot about smaller battleground stocks that emerge on Seeking Alpha, and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is another example. The company is a leading franchisor of Burger King's restaurants. It is a fun case study in valuation vs. business economics, and in 'what is the right way to value a company'?

Vince Martin makes the case that the company's positive returns this year should dissipate, even after a good first half. A lot of the positive news this year has been a boost in adjusted EBITDA guidance (up $6M in total at the midpoint). But Vince writes:

2018 guidance is for Adjusted EBITDA of $100-$105 million. Capex before optional spend (new development and acquisitions) is now guided to $58-$62 million. Interest expense is running at nearly $24 million on an annual basis. Even with a 0-5% guided effective tax rate (owing to NOL carryforwards), normalized free cash flow is in the range of $20 million, if that ($19 million at the midpoint of guidance). Tack on $20-$25 million for newbuilds (and "remaining costs from 2017 construction," per the Q2 release and free cash flow is negative. Add on another $30-$32 million for acquisitions and Carrols continues to burn cash - as it has for years now.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company may be cheap - ~7.75 EV/EBITDA is what I get using the company's guidance. But that's adjusted EBITDA - adding back stock-based compensation, but also acquisition costs and impairments, which are a cost of doing business if your growth plan is to acquire BK franchises. But on a free cash flow basis, the market cap has a 140x trailing twelve months multiple. All of a sudden not so cheap.

Anyway, Vince's analysis falls more towards the inevitability of low/no free cash flow, and thus a lower share price. It's an interesting read.

Sentiment Check - The sentiment has turned on SA - the last long idea we published on the stock was in 2016, and even then we had regular pushback on the long thesis.

