Alzheon IPO: Wait Until 2019 If You Are Buying Shares

The company expects to commence a Phase 2b trial of ALZ-801 in the first half of 2019 in the U.S.

Alzheon uses its own platform of molecules for the inhibition of protein misfolding and aggregation to treat Alzheimer's and other neurological illnesses.

With an interesting product candidate and data from other clinical trials using the same active ingredients, Alzheon could be successful. The company will commence a Phase 2 clinical trial in the first half of 2019. With that, perhaps acquiring shares right now does not seem interesting since data will be released after a long time. Keep in mind that the share price is not likely to move a lot until the Phase 2 clinical trial is finished.

Business

Founded on June 25, 2013, and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Alzheon (ALZH) has a late-stage program in Alzheimer's disease. The company uses its own platform of molecules for the inhibition of protein misfolding and aggregation to treat Alzheimer's and other neurological illnesses.

Using tramiprosate, which was tested with over 2,000 patients by Bellus Health, Inc. (OTCPK:BLUSF), Alzheon's lead product, ALZ-801, is at Phase 1b. The company expects to commence a Phase 2b trial of ALZ-801 in the first half of 2019 in the U.S. Investors should save the date since beneficial results could make the share price increase.

According to the prospectus, the company does not seem to be the only entity researching on the same area. The FDA granted the fast track designation in October 2017 to nine product candidates out of 78, which are currently under development.

The Platform, Tramiprosate, and ALZ-801

The company describes its proprietary platform with the following words in the prospectus:

"We have built a proprietary platform of diverse chemotypes designed to inhibit protein misfolding in neurodegenerative disorders, with an initial focus on AD. Our platform includes multiple proprietary libraries of over 10 unique chemotypes representing chemical diversity of more than 5,000 compounds with the potential to inhibit protein misfolding and disrupt protein-protein interactions, and prevent pathogenic processes leading to neurodegeneration." Source: Prospectus

The active ingredient of ALZ-801, tramiprosate, was initially used by Bellus in two Phase 3 trials, which did not have adequate beneficial results. Adverse events shown were nausea, vomiting, and weight loss. Additionally, blood levels of tramiprosate in these trials showed a lot of variability. Bellus decided to discontinue its Phase 3 program of tramiprosate.

How is this new candidate from Alzheon different? ALZ-801 was specially designed to diminish the variability of tramiprosate in blood. The new model has been quite successful. According to the prospectus, 127 healthy volunteers in Phase 1 trials in the U.K. took ALZ-801 showing better gastrointestinal tolerability than the model designed by Bellus.

What are the next developments? Using the data obtained by Bellus in Phase 1 and 2, the company expects to continue the work commenced by Bellus, but this time with ALZ-801.

Is there a preexisting relationship between Bellus and Alzheon? Alzheon entered into a license agreement. The company is obligated to pay royalties based on net sales of ALZ-801:

The company completed a post hoc analysis of the Phase 3 trial results obtained by Bellus, which showed beneficial clinical signals in APOE4/4 homozygotes. For investors who need a bit more explanation about what the company has done, let's review what a post hoc analysis is. It consists of statistical assessment of data collected previously. Alzheon used data obtained from the results of Bellus to support its clinical trials. It is quite smart step, but investors should note that the FDA generally does not accept this type of post hoc analyses, thus the product candidate may have to pass Phase 1 and Phase 2. The following lines provide information on the conversations with the FDA and what is a post hoc analysis:

With this information in mind, the company seems to have a promising project since Bellus has already worked on it. With that, Alzheon seems to be at an early stage of development. Keep in mind that it expects to commence a Phase 2b trial of ALZ-801 in the first half of 2019, but it is still in Phase 1b:

"We have commenced a two-week Phase 1b trial of ALZ-801 in the United States, and plan to dose the first patient in the near future. We expect to enroll six to eight early to mild AD patients in this trial with either one or two copies of the APOE4 allele and with an MMSE score of 20-28." Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity seems massive. The Alzheimer's Association notes that this illness affects 5.7 million people in the U.S., and it could affect 14 million by 2050. With that, studies have shown that in North America and Europe, 50-65% of patients have copies of the APOE4 gene. Regarding the market size in dollars, according to IMS Health, the total drug market was equal to $6.5 billion in 2015, but it is expected that it could go up to $15 billion in 2023. This is very beneficial. Keep in mind that a larger market size and growing at high pace mean a lot of revenues for companies like Alzheon.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.82x, the financial shape of Alzheon seems stable. Additionally, total amount of cash, $3.14 million, is larger than total amount of liabilities, which is equal to $1.782 million. The company could pay all its liabilities and would have $1.35 million in cash after paying its liabilities. Assuming 12.768 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the company would have $0.10 per share in cash after paying its liabilities. The image below provides the balance sheet: Source: Prospectus

Income Statement: Cash Burn Rate Is Elevated

The company reported losses of $7.69 million and $5.45 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. This means that the company does not have sufficient cash to finance its operations. If the IPO is not successful, the company may discontinue its research operations. With that, it does not seem ideal that in 2017, the company expended more money in general and administrative expenses than research and development. The image below provides the income statement: Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

The company will use the proceeds to finance the Phase 2b trial, which will commence in the first half of 2019. The company does not mention that Phase 1 trial is ongoing. Will the company use the money for this clinical trial? The following is the explanation given by Alzheon:

"We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds of this offering to advance the Phase 2b clinical development of our lead product candidate, ALZ-801, and the remainder, if any, to fund new and ongoing research and development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We anticipate that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our available resources, will be sufficient to fund our expenses until we are expected to receive data from our Phase 2b trial of ALZ-801." Source: Prospectus

Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders does not show a lot of institutional investors, which is not ideal. There is ABG II-Alzheon Limited, a subsidiary of Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners II, L.P., a venture capital firm headquartered in Hong Kong. The image below provides information on the shareholders: Source: Prospectus

In this case, several directors own large amount of shares of Alzheon. It will be important to remember this fact. Keep in mind that if they sell shares after the lock-up period ends, the market reaction can be very significant. In most cases, the lock-up period is equal to 180 days. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"We expect that substantially all of these shares will be subject to the 180-day lock-up period under the lock-up agreements described below. Upon expiration of the lock-up period, we estimate that approximately 10,268,967 shares will be available for sale in the public market, subject in some cases to applicable volume limitations under Rule 144." Source: Prospectus

Capitalization

The expected capitalization is $36.24 million. Assuming 12.768 million shares outstanding, the company will have cash per share equal to $2.83. The expected IPO price will be around $14, so 20.21% will be represented by cash in hand.

Regarding the expected capitalization, investors should appreciate that Alzheon decided to convert its preferred stock before the IPO goes live. Without these securities, the equity seems more clear, which is beneficial for common shareholders. The image below provides the expected capitalization after the IPO:

The prospectus reports that companies that compete with Alzheon include Biogen (BIIB), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF), and Novartis AG (NVS). These are large competitors, which don't serve as good comparable peers of Alzheon. This situation complicates valuing the shares of Alzheon a bit.

With that, perhaps the good question is not at what price should investors buy Alzheon, but when. Acquiring shares right now does not seem a correct strategy. The company has not even commenced its Phase 2 trial, and the market does not have data from clinical trials executed by Alzheon. Waiting until 2019 to buy shares seems correct. Additionally, waiting until data from the Phase 2 is received seems smart.

What's the main risk? In order to continue the company's research and commercialize its products, Alzheon will need more capital. There is a clear risk. If the company does not obtain capital, its operations may stop:

"Even if this offering is successful, we will require additional capital to fund our operations, and if we fail to obtain necessary funding, we may not be able to complete the development and commercialization of ALZ-801." Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With an interesting product candidate and data from other clinical trials using tramiprosate, Alzheon could have a promising future. If the data from both Phase 1 and 2 is beneficial, the share price could increase. Thus, the market should remain alert.

The correct trading strategy on this name seems to be acquiring shares once the data from Phase 2 is released. Taking into account that Alzheon will commence Phase 2 in the first half of 2019, waiting for six months or one year seems interesting on this name. Keep in mind that beneficial data should make the stock increase, but buying now and waiting six months or one year to receive data is not ideal.

