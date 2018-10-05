Boot Barn Looks Attractive Again On The Dip

Boot Barn (BOOT) has soared of late:

And for one key reason:

With an 11.6% comp in fiscal Q1 (fiscal years end March) not shown in the chart above, Boot Barn seems to be back on track. And even moreso than most retailers, BOOT is a straight leveraged bet on the top line. Unlike most publicly traded companies in the sector, Boot Barn has a decent amount of debt on the balance sheet. And given that store count growth is a big part of the story here - management still believes the footprint can double - comps are even more important. If comps grow, the long-term value-add from new stores remains intact; if they don't, the story here changes quickly and for the worse.

With everything going right at the moment, there are two key questions. The first is whether even the strong performance of late is priced in. Relative to the midpoint of FY19 guidance, BOOT trades at 12.6x EBITDA and 24x+ earnings - both huge multiples for the retail space. The second is whether the recent strength can hold - particularly once easy comparisons, caused at least in part by the oil & gas bust, are lapped.

There's risk on both fronts. A recent 15% pullback in a market that somewhat quietly has been dumping small- and mid-cap stocks shows valuation concerns need to be taken seriously. Double-digit comps aren't going to hold forever. But I still think BOOT has some upside, particularly on the dip.

The Bull Case

The big reversal in comps has come in large part due to improvement in oil and gas markets: Texas alone accounts for about 25% of Boot Barn's stores, per the Q1 conference call. But there are other factors here. 'Self-inflicted wounds' on the e-commerce front (16-17% of revenue) have been fixed. Boot Barn's private labels are growing nicely. Marketing has improved, with Boot Barn shifting more spend to digital and targeting customers in three groups: work, western, and Wonder West, which has helped drive strong increases in sales of women's clothing.

Still, the oil and gas bust had a significant impact as well. As I detailed back in February, Texas and other energy-reliant markets saw negative - and occasionally sharply negative - comps throughout FY17. Texas, Wyoming, Colorado and North Dakota represented ~35% of the store base at the end of that year. Same-store sales in those markets rebounded in FY18, and have been torrid of late particularly in Texas per management commentary.

So from a revenue growth standpoint, the argument is basically that Boot Barn hit a bump in the road - but has moved past it. As CEO Jim Conroy put it on the Q4 call, "If you strip away the impact of oil on the headwind or tailwind side, [the business] has been incredibly consistent for a decade." The 14%+ comps seen in the beginning came from energy market strength; the ~flat (or worse) results in FY16-FY17 came from weakness. On the average, though, Boot Barn has pretty steadily grown comps at a mid- to high-single-digit rate - which few, if any, apparel retailers have been able to do this decade.

If Boot Barn is back to normal, and can get back to mid-single-digit comps (as are guided for FY19), then the story here still has plenty of room to play out. The company closed FY18 with 230 stores; plans to open 23 stores in FY19 exactly match the company's long-term 10% unit growth target. CFO Greg Hackman on the Q4 call reiterated a plan to get to 450-500 stores - suggesting Boot Barn can keep that expansion going for years to come, both through new development and continued acquisitions of smaller retailers.

Add mid-single-digit comps to 10% unit growth, margin expansion and balance sheet leverage, and EPS grows 20%+ a year. Even assuming some multiple compression over time, that in turn suggests mid-teen annual appreciation, at least. Margins actually remain below past peaks - though the oil boom and the acquisition of lower-margin and lower-priced Sheplers in 2015 are responsible for at least some of the compression.

Still, there's room for improvement from a guided mid-7% EBIT margin for FY19. Private label penetration continues to rise, touching 13.5% in FY18. Management expects that figure to rise 250-300 bps each year, with country singer Miranda Lambert's Idyllwind providing a benefit in CY19. Each 100 bps increase in private label adds ~10 bps to merchandise margin, per management commentary. EBIT margins leverage at about a 2.5 comp, according to the Q4 call. Hackman said on the Q1 call that "there's nothing structurally that prevents us from continuing to expand that operating margin rate toward 10%, or get to 10%."

24x EPS does sound like a big number in retail - and particularly for a stock that traded near $5 a little over 16 months ago, and a company whose comps were barely positive over ten quarters before accelerating in fiscal Q3. But if the story here plays out as it's supposed to, and if management targets are right, there's still big upside here. Store count can double over a decade; margins can rise 20% (to 9%) or more; Boot Barn can post a 20-25% comp stack over the next 3-5 years. Add to all that leverage on the balance sheet, and EPS can soar.

The interesting comparison from a fundamental standpoint is Burlington Stores (BURL), whose stock has been one of the best performers in retail over the past few years without any noticeably major changes. Rather comps have been high enough to drive operating leverage; merchandise margin has improved; and the footprint has expanded. BOOT, admittedly with a different model from off-price Burlington, has the same type of algorithm that can lead the stock to double over the next couple of years.

What Goes Wrong

Of course, buying a stock and expecting upside based on management targets is a good way to wind up disappointed. And there still are a number of questions here. Performance has been impressive the last two quarters, in particular; that doesn't necessarily imply it will still be so in, say, fiscal 2021.

There are some questions here that still need to be answered - and some risks that even bullish investors need to keep in mind:

1. Comparisons are about to get a lot tougher.

Boot Barn compared against negative two-year stacks in Q3 and Q4 - and a sub-2% stack in Q1. Those comparisons get incrementally tougher starting in Q2 - as even management understand. Full-year guidance for same-store sales remains in the mid-single-digits despite the 11.6% print in Q1 and guidance for "high single digits" in Q2.

Boot Barn itself is expecting a notable deceleration in the back half. And the comparisons are an obvious reason why. Q4 FY18 comps went up against a -2% two-year stack; a year later, BOOT will be lapping a +11% figure. If only from a trading standpoint, there might be some worry as to how investors will react to a notable deceleration - even if that deceleration still suggests a business operating reasonably well.

2. The oil & gas tailwind is fading.

The comparison issue is particularly acute in the energy markets - particularly Texas. Quarterly commentary from FY17 and FY18 suggests two-year stacks (which Boot Barn management itself pays close attention to) remain negative. As even CEO Conroy admitted on the Q1 call, there's only "a few more quarters" before that changes.

The gains in the energy markets seem to be coming more from a reversion to the mean than a cyclical swing that still has a few years left to play out, at least looking at employment figures in the industry:

Boot Barn isn't necessarily going back to the salad days of early this decade - though I'd point out that's probably OK. The company isn't guiding for double-digit comps, as it posted in those years. Stabilization in O&G probably is enough - though that's not the only industry that matters.

3. What happens when the cycle turns?

One of the points I've made repeatedly over the past few years is that the discussion surrounding the retail industry often misses a key point. The focus on the rise of Amazon.com (AMZN), declining mall traffic, and millennial preferences for experience over things all matter from a long-term standpoint. But the generally weak results being seen in a lot of areas of retail are coming at a time when business should be booming. As I've asked before, if this is what retail looks like now, what on Earth happens when the macro cycle inevitably turns?

Boot Barn would seem to be potentially more exposed to such a downswing. Retail demand obviously is correlated to macro conditions - but Boot's work business (western is 70% of sales, per the 10-K, with women's and work the rest; boots remain ~half of revenue) would seem to have an even stronger correlation to employment, particularly in blue-collar occupations. With unemployment at the lows, there are plenty of workers to buy boots. But we've already seen what happened to Boot Barn when oil and gas employment fell. What do comps look like if that weakness is seen across the economy?

From here, this is the biggest risk to BOOT - but I don't necessarily see it as a near-term risk. And I'd argue (more on this later) that growth potential is worth that risk. Still, cyclical concerns are real - and secular concerns about blue-collar employment (and rural population issues in some of Boot Barn's smaller markets) have to be considered as well.

Valuation

And, again, BOOT isn't cheap. But given its growth potential, it's not particularly expensive, either. Should revenue grow 10-15% a year for five years post-FY19, revenue gets to $1.35 billion. 9% margins get EBIT to about $120 million. A 21% tax rate and interest of $15 million (FY18 levels) gets EPS near $3. A high-teen P/E multiple and a 10-11x EBITDA multiple both suggest BOOT doubles over the five years to $50-$55.

There are speed bumps along the way - and investors need to trust the story here. But, qualitatively, I do. I like management here, who is open and honest about both the good and the bad (Conroy even admitted on the Q4 call that "we're clearly getting some external help and some tailwinds", something you don't hear from managers every day.)

And while I'm not personally a Boot Barn customer, I'm certainly in their target demographic. I negotiated with my wife at what point I could wear my Tony Lamas on my wedding day. I've gone boot shopping with one of my best friends, which took longer than it took him to buy his truck. Boot customers (again, ~half of revenue) tend to be very loyal (there's a reason Tony Lama and Justin are both owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B)) and rather picky. Boot Barn remains the leader in the market, and particularly with its existing strength in e-commerce, I'm skeptical it's a market Amazon (or someone else) can disrupt.

Truthfully, I was a bit slow to see the run to $30+ early last month - and I likely would have at least considered selling at those levels. Back at $26+, though, there's enough to stay long. There's a lot to like here, and a path toward consistent double-digit EPS growth at least for years to come. Even at a seemingly high valuation, that's not quite priced in. And it leaves room for more upside over the long term - even if the short-term performance has been a bit choppy.

