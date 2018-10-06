Trash This 7% Preferred Shares For The Significantly Better 7% Baby Bond

At recent prices, we believe AIC is slightly better than AIW.

AI has seen a declining price and we now are giving them a neutral rating.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We have been bearish on Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AI) in the past. With the declining price over the last year, we are now neutral on the stock. However, there are times where their baby bonds, AIC and AIW, will come into the buy range. AI-B is their preferred share, but it is routinely overvalued by a large margin relative to the baby bonds. We view AIC as being the better baby bond right now and will focus on comparing AIC to AI-B.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Quick notes on AI common stock

AI has an agency MBS portfolio:

Source: AI

AI’s portfolio is primarily 30-year fixed-rate securities and commitments to purchase fixed-rate securities.

The price to book value ratio was too high in my opinion. It's now fine.

Despite being internally managed, its operating expenses create a significant drag on forward performance.

Source: AI

AI has both interest income and “TBA Dollar Roll” income. For estimating the returns prior to operational expenses or hedging costs, we can combine those two items.

Source: AI

The hedging costs for AI will materially reduce the amount of interest income available before operating expenses. This should be the first deduction from the gross interest income. Investors should recognize that part of the hedging is done with forward-starting interest rate swaps. Several mortgage REITs are tweaking their hedge strategies to avoid reporting as much net interest expense. The section shown as “U.S. Treasury Note Futures” indicates hedging techniques that do not flow through net interest income.

Core expenses understate real expenses:

Source: AI

Notice the section “stock-based compensation expense?" This can be lumpy, but that’s not a good enough reason to add it back. It could be reasonable to normalize it over time, but it's a very real economic expense.

When new shares are printed, but new capital does not flow to the REIT, the shareholders are diluted. Stock-based compensation expense continues to be added back for AI, but this is clearly not a one-time expense. It continues to happen.

AI baby bonds and preferred share

Here are the three securities we will be looking at:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50-plus preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

AIC and AIW are both within the hold range and carry a risk rating of 3. This makes them a good fit for more aggressive buy-and-hold investors. We see AIC as being the best option here.

We notice that AI-B still looks extremely overvalued in our view:

AI-B should not have a stripped yield this close to the two baby bonds. We also see AI-B as having a risk rating of 5.

Source: The REIT Forum

AI-B is $3.21 away from a buy rating while AIC is $0.52 away from a buy rating.

AI-B does not have much dividend accrual.

The only way we can see investors liking AI-B is that they are hoping the dividends will be considered a return of capital. That could be in jeopardy since AI should be considering turning itself into a REIT as their tax liabilities are starting to look unattractive. AI-B currently has a stripped yield of 7.16%.

Why is AIC better?

On the other hand, AIC has a stripped yield of 7.06%. This is almost as high as the yield on AI-B. However, AIC is trading at almost a $1.00 discount to face value and it matures in early 2025. That means that over the next six and a half years investors should be expecting to gain about another $1 per share from the accretion of that discount. The nice thing about maturity on a baby bond is the company is actually required to pay it. It's not an optional redemption. It's mandatory. When the shares are bought at a material discount to that face value, investors know that unless the company goes into bankruptcy they can expect to receive the full face value at the end of it. Consequently, the expected return on AIC over the next 6.5 years looks much better than the expected returns on AI-B.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.