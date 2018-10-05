Helios And Matheson Clarifies The $65 Million Funding Statement

Monsters and Men has performed well in limited release, but likely will have negligible impact on Helios and Matheson's financial situation.

This was later clarified as referring to funds that were raised in August and September from adding shares.

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) saw its share price temporarily soar after it was reported that CEO Ted Farnsworth indicated that the company had raised $65 million in new funding last month. Helios and Matheson later clarified that the $65 million number referred to the amount it raised in August and September from the sale of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering sales agreement and payments related to its January Notes and November Notes.

Helios and Matheson therefore hasn't received any new funding that wasn't previously known, and the $65 million raised came at the cost of a tremendous amount of dilution.

About The Dilution

Helios and Matheson's share count was approximately 6.7 million on July 31. As of October 2, Helios and Matheson indicated that it had approximately 1.358 billion shares outstanding. This means that the $65 million was raised through the issuance of approximately 1.351 billion shares (an average of approximately 4.8 cents per share), which increased Helios and Matheson's share count by around 200 times.

It does appear that Helios and Matheson has at least temporarily stopped adding shares though. Between September 14 and October 2, its share count only went up 1.7 million shares. This may be because Helios and Matheson has enough funds now to cover at least a few months of cash burn due to the changes with MoviePass reducing usage, or it could just mean that further dilution is on hold until the reverse split is approved and takes effect. The latter hypothesis notes that Helios and Matheson's ability to sell shares was constrained by its need to reserve shares for its note agreements.

Helios and Matheson has ended its ATM equity offering agreement and cancelled its June Convertible Notes (the latter agreement in exchange for $20.4 million in non-convertible notes). This does reduce its potential dilution under existing arrangements, but there is still $49.4 million in restricted principal with its November Notes and its January Notes. If funded, these remaining notes could translate into another 2.47 billion shares at $0.02 per share.

Movie Investments

The early box office results for Monsters and Men indicated that it grossed around $119k over its first weekend. As it had a quite limited (18 theaters) initial release, the per screen numbers look pretty good, although per screen numbers typically go down with expanded screenings. Depending on how wide its release becomes, it may end up grossing a few million dollars. However, we don't know the amount and terms of MoviePass' investment in this movie.

I think it would probably take a box office hit in the tens of millions for any of MoviePass' movie investments to start having any sort of meaningful impact on the company though.

Harvest Mode

Helios and Matheson is probably attempting to go into harvest mode with MoviePass, trying to minimize its cash burn and extend its runway as long as possible. The amount of new subscribers appears to have dwindled to a trickle, so the growth story it was previously pitching appears to be a thing of the past.

The challenge for Helios and Matheson now is to figure out how to balance its rate of cash burn with its rate of subscriber base decline. Policies that are more favorable to subscribers will slow the rate of subscriber base decline, but increase the rate of cash burn. Policies that minimize cash burn will likely result in a larger increase in the subscriber base decline.

Conclusion

The recent spike and then decline in Helios and Matheson's stock indicates that there is still some interest in the stock as a short-term trade. The longer-term outlook for shareholders remains quite weak. Dilution may have stopped temporarily, but the share count already is over 1.3 billion and the existing agreements for the November Notes and January Notes could result in the company having over 3.8 billion shares if the noteholders give Helios and Matheson another $49 million in payments.

The high share count and the existence of debt such as the $20.4 million non-convertible note ahead of the common shareholders in the capital structure means that investments in reasonably successful movies won't really move the needle for shareholders. Unless Helios and Matheson can find a way to monetize its subscriber base to a degree far greater than it has before, it will likely continue to dilute and limp on until it can't dilute any more.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.