Clash Of The (Sinking) Eastern Mediterranean Titans

The Greek banking system is looking as bad as ever - and it has a very limited ability to withstand shocks.

Greece - the same country that was part of the biggest bailout in global financial history - is back again!

Neither Turkey, nor Italy are alone in the "who is falling next?" domino game.

They are back! The Greek banks, I mean.

With so much (negative) news coming out of Turkey (TUR) and Italy (EWI), we almost forgot about their mutual-neighboring country - Greece (GREK).

Turkey: Not What You Think. As A Matter Of Fact, Much Worse.

It(aly)'s Getting Darker At Luciano Pavarotti's 'O Sole Mio

Italy: Don't Say You Haven't Been Warned!

One would actually assume that things aren't that bad in the bouzouki and souvlaki country. After all, private sector deposits are gradually picking up as capital controls - that were put in place back in 2015 - are being relaxed. The increase in deposits in recent years has helped the banks reduce their Emergency Liquidity Assistance ("ELA") balance as well.

In case you missed it, shares of non-performing loans ("NPL") as a percentage of total loans among the four major-systemic Greek banks - Piraeus Bank (OTCPK:BPIRY, OTCPK:BPIRF, OTCPK:BPISF), Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY, OTCPK:ALBKF), National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF) and Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY, OTCPK:EGFEF) - are still incredibly high.

The country is weighing a plan to help banks speed up their bad-loan disposals, possibly including a government guarantee, in a bid to restore confidence in the battered sector.

By the way, do you remember those (ingenious) instruments called "CoCos" (Contingent Convertibles)? Well, Bank of Piraeus has no less than €2B of those. They will automatically convert into equity if, at any time, the CET1 ratio falls below 7%, or if two annual coupons are missed.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. There you go (data as of 10/2/2018)...

The banking crisis is re-emerging and the problems may start spreading out again. In light of the capital woes race to cut bad loans, Greek banks just had their biggest drop in a year.

Prices of Greek bank stocks halved since June this year.

Goldman Sachs (GS) believes that Greek banks have limited ability to withstand shocks. I wouldn't call this a bold-risky analysis...

Earlier this week, the Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) hit a fresh 52-week low of $7.92. On one hand, it already seen worse in 2016. On the other hand, it's down 70% since the 2014 peak.

GREK data by YCharts

It shouldn't come as a big surprise then that Greece is now back in the "fight" with Turkey - it's long-standing nemesis - for the title of the "most financially unsound country."

Due to banking stress regarding NPL, Greek five-year default probability has risen recently and it's now neck-to-neck with Turkey around the 26 mark.

I love Greek music and George Dalaras is one of my favorite singers. In his song "Mi Milas Kindinevei I Ellas" he is expressing both love and concerns to his beloved country - Ellas, i.e. Greece.

I find the lyrics to be very suitable for the current situation of Greece. Here's an English translation to the original Greek words:

All you have promised me is like silk

It is like old wine

It is your kisses, simply the sea

The color of your eyes, the golden sea

All you have promised me I have written back to you

You alone have got it

Don't talk, don't laugh, Greece is in danger

In your body you carry bomb squads

Don't talk, don't laugh, Greece is in danger

From the sweetness of your kiss

All you have promised me has launched me

Up into heaven

And I have become a summer star

In the middle of the day, above the alley

All you have promised me put it in a order

don't leave me to get lost

Don't talk, don't laugh, Greece is in danger

In your body you carry bomb squads

Don't talk, don't laugh, Greece is in danger

From the sweetness of your kiss

Thanks Greece for the ouzo, olive oil, Dalars and democracy, but you can keep the banks to yourself. In your banking system you carry bomb squads.

