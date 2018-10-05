S&P 500: Sentiment Getting More Complacent

While the market has shrugged off bad news all year, it did not respond all that impressively to the good news of NAFTA to start the week.

The great news for the bulls for most of 2018 has been the amount of naysayers that continue to put down this market. Despite a market (SPY) that has managed to make new all-time highs across nearly every index, sentiment has been lukewarm at best. As of this week, this is finally beginning to change. Despite a flat Nasdaq (QQQ) and S&P 500 over the past week, sentiment has just surged to its highest levels in months. While this is not a death knell for the market, it does tend to lead to further upside from this point being given back or retraced. For this reason, I have begun to book more profits and raised more cash across my portfolios.

American Association Of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey

(Source: AAII Investor Sentiment Survey)

Taking a look at the AAII reading below, we can see that bullish sentiment saw a healthy jump this week. While we are only 7% above the historical average for bullish sentiment (38.5%) and this is not as extreme as we saw in January prior to the decline, this is a step in the wrong direction. Up until this week, the bears and neutrals who were holding tough in their conviction finally capitulated and quite a few of them joined the bullish side. This is telling me that we're starting to finally see some complacency as participants are finally getting bullish right near the highs at a spot where the reward/risk is less attractive. Looking at a comparison of what sentiment looked like in early April, this was much more along the lines of a reading I like to see. This prompted me to write "S&P 500: The Bears Are Back In Town" when I felt that bearish sentiment was getting irrational and we were likely closer to a bottom than a top.

(Source: AAII Sentiment Survey)

Based on the AAII Indicator currently sitting at nearly 46% bulls and less than 25% bears, this reading has moved onto a mildly bearish signal. This typically leads to any further gains for the market being retraced over the next few weeks if we do see more upside. It also tends to be a bit of a headwind for the market as a good chunk of the bulls is already converted.

NAAIM Exposure Index

Moving to the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) Exposure Index Survey, we've also got a decent amount of complacency. The NAAIM Exposure Index measures current exposure by active managers using a survey from a reading between -200 and +200. Before going into more analysis on the indicator, it's worth noting how the data is derived.

The range of responses that active managers can state for their positioning is as follows:

Range of Responses:

200% Leveraged Short

100% Fully Short

0% (100% Cash or Hedged to Market Neutral)

100% Fully Invested

200% Leveraged Long

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index)

The most bullish reading would be a +200 which would be leveraged long, while a reading of -200 would be the most bearish reading at leveraged short. A reading of 0 then would be completely neutral and 100% cash.

The average investment manager was leveraged long in January 2018, and they are currently holding a cash position of less than 10% on average or partially hedged against their long exposure. This is shown by the reading of 91% below from last week. While this reading is quite a bit lower than the extreme reading we saw in January of near 120%, this is up significantly from the 50% reading in Q1. This indicator is now beginning to swing towards nosebleed levels, but not in the upper deck just yet. If active managers were to put much more cash to work from these levels, this would likely move this indicator to contrarian bearish based on the values I use for this indicator.

(Source: NAAIM Exposure Index)

Daily Sentiment Index Data

Finally, taking a look at Daily Sentiment Index Data, we can see that bullish sentiment peaked out at close to 85% bulls a couple weeks ago, but the trend in sentiment is now beginning to break down. This suggests that while bullish sentiment has been solidly in favor of the bulls and the trend has been more bulls entering the market, we're now seeing some bulls starting to leave the market.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the above chart is the percentage of participants that are bullish, and the black line is the key moving average. As we can see, bullish sentiment reclaimed this level in early April and has been making higher lows and higher highs above it since. While we are still trading in a range here between 60% bulls and 85% bulls, this moving average is now beginning to roll over a little. The key for the bulls will be defending the recent low near 60% bulls or this uptrend will break and this would put some pressure on the bulls.

Currently, this indicator is showing a mildly bearish reading. The problem with this uptrend in bullish sentiment breaking is that any sharp rallies have higher odds of being sold into as they will just run into the overhead sentiment moving average.

Based on three of the six sentiment indicators I watch moving to either neutral or bearish, I believe the reward/risk is less favorable here. For this reason, I have raised some more cash in my portfolios and took some more profits last week. I sold another 1/5 of my position in Mastercard (MA) just below $224.00 for a gain of 140%, and I am now holding a 3/5 position in the stock from my $93.60 entry. I also sold more of my position in my 3x leveraged S&P 500 position (UPRO) above $57.00, and I have begun to reduce this position as well from my entry at $20.71 in early 2016.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other small nuance that is interesting is the fact that the market has been unable to sell off on bad news all year and has managed to continuously shrug it off. On the NAFTA news Monday, the market opened strong but was unable to hold its gains and is now trading below those levels. This is a minor change in character as we would expect good news to be able to propel the market higher and see it close near its highs for the day.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This bull market is still alive and well, but a few very minor cracks are beginning to show up. For this reason, I've raised over 25% cash in the past week and a half but continue to stick with my longer-term positions. The key level for the S&P 500 is at 2791 where the index broke out from. A weekly close below here would get me much more defensive on this market. For now, we are trading nearly 4% above this level, so it's up to the bulls to prove themselves if we do see further weakness.

