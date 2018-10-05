Now May Be The Time To Buy Krones

Orders keep growing, but revenues were flat for the first six months.

Krones (OTC:KRNTY) is a German manufacturer of everything that you need in the bottling business for beverages. Growth has been strong and profit margins high. With the weak euro and flat sales, the stock is down €30 since June. It may be time to buy the stock.

The stock trades for €90.85, there are 31.59 million shares, and the market cap is €2.87 billion ($2.5 billion). It takes $1.15 to buy one euro. Earnings per share are €5.79, and the price to earnings ratio is 15.7. The dividend is €1.70, and the dividend yield is 1.87%. The stock looks reasonably priced on these metrics.

Sales grew from €3 billion ($2.6 billion) in 2014 to €3.7 billion ($3.2 billion) last year. Now, that's growth! Profit margins are 4.88%, and return on equity is 14%. Very profitable. Free cash flow was close to €200 million ($173 million) four years ago, but Krones has been pumping money into operations, so cash flows have been negative. Free cash flow was negative €84 million ($73 million) last year.

The balance sheet has €184 million ($160 million) in cash and €1.54 billion ($1.34 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows €283 million ($246 million) in payables and €135 million ($117 million) in short-term debt. Wow! Incredible balance sheet.

Krones does everything in the bottling business. It manufactures brewing equipment, the technology to label, fill, package, clean, inspect, convey, and everything else. Its products are used in brewing beer, soda pop, milk, juice, water, other liquids. In the Annual Report, management states that the beverage industry is growing 4% to 5% a year. It makes sense with the growing global population and urbanization.

Management has a goal by 2022 to: grow revenue by 7% a year, have 8% EBT margins, and 22% working capital ratio. If Krones can achieve this, the stock is a buy today. Europe accounts for about 36% of sales; North America, 14.8%; South America, 11.9%; China, 6.9%; and Asia, 13.6%. That's 20% for Asia, which the company thinks is its big growth area.

For the first half of 2018, revenues only grew 1%. I suspect that's what has hurt the stock. That and the weak euro. What I find interesting is that orders keep growing. First and second quarter orders were both up 13% over preceding quarters.

If you want to see what Krones does, go to YouTube. This video shows a robotic arm moving pallets. What Krones really is is a technology, robotics, and automation company. They just happen to be in the beverage industry.

I'm trying to find some of Krones's clients. I see San Pellegrino as one. Erdinger beer is another. I've always thought that Krones was the way to play the craft beer industry. The company recently bought Wisconsin-based WM Sprinkman which is very involved in the microbrewing industry. That reminds me of the opening scene of Laverne & Shirley where they put the glove on the beer bottle going down the conveyor belt.

The Kronsender family owns 51% of the shares, so they decide the company's direction. Tweedy Browne holds over 2%. I enjoy looking at the fund's holdings and have made money off a few of their ideas.

The stock was over €120 in June, and now, down €30 a share. I'm tempted to buy and may yet do so. My only hesitation is about Krones' competition. Could Krones be losing market share to another bottler? Perhaps a Chinese company that we haven't heard of here in the West. Put Krones on your radar. It's a great company.

