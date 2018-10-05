When It Comes To eREITs, Never Buy An ETF

Active management is key and stock picking is essential when dealing with fixed-income oriented instruments.

That is not the case when it comes to eREITs. There are too many names you need to back away.

Buying an ETF might sometimes be a good investment decision that lead to proper diversification and risk reduction.

The unbreakable link between rates/yields to eREITs' valuation hardly ever worked so fiercely as it does these days.

2018, thus far, won't go down as a positive year for eREITs.

REITs in 2018

Unless things change dramatically, 2018 won't go down as one of the best year for equity-REITs ("eREITs").

There are six real-estate/eREITs related ETFs and they are all sitting on negative total returns YTD:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Schwab US REIT ETF™ (SCHH)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® (XLRE)

SPDR® Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

VNQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

None of those is nowhere near the 9.11%, 9.20%, 10.06% or 18.38% total returns that the main indices - Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), respectively - have delivered thus far this year.

Rising Rates/Yields

I wonder what those who wrote that rates/yields have no impact on eREITs are thinking/saying right now? I mean the economy look great so how do they explain that eREITs trade so weak unless the blame is on the rising rates/yields.

Some of those went further, claiming that higher rates/yields are actually having positive effect on eREITs.

If you recall, we examined that claim/theory in early 2017 and the conclusions of our "Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Vs. Those To Avoid Right Now" 13-part series were decisive: Higher rates/yields have real-vivid negative effects on valuations of eREITs. It's as pure and simple as that.

The series is now circa two-year old, however the conclusion is as valid and fresh as new.

Well, that was almost two years ago. You don't have to be a genius to realize/agree that should we run the exact same methodology now - 2017-2018 would add to and significantly strengthen our previous conclusions.

With rates and yields rising as if there's no tomorrow, even real estate (XLRE) is selling off.

In the back of your mind, you may also wish to note that interest rate on Adjustable Rate Mortgages ("ARMs") in the US just crossed the 4% mark; it's highest level in over 8 years.

One Shoe Doesn't Fit All

However, as always is the case, one shoe doesn't fit all. Similarly, eREITs trading trends aren't the same for the various sub-segment:

International REITs (VNQI) hit an 14-month low, down 9% year-to-date and 15% from their January high.

Builders and Construction

US Home Construction (ITB) stocks hit a 52-week low, relative strength versus broad market at a 6-year low.



Following the election in 2016, building and construction stocks (PKB) surged higher on the belief that an infrastructure boom would take hold.

Fast forward 2 years and these stocks have under-performed by a wide margin, hitting 7-year relative lows.

Now, let's play the "Imagine" game...

Imagine, Take I

Imagine holding US Real Estate ETF, comprised of loads of names that are/were either inappropriate to hold (at the time, i,e, temporarily) and/or pure garbage (permanently), like:

Ventas Inc (VTR)

Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

VEREIT Inc (VER)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL)

These names have been nothing but great disappointments over the past two years.

Of course, timing is everything so if you bought many of these names early in the year, around February, you are likely to see nice gains even now (YTD).

Imagine, Take II

Imagine holding US Real Estate ETF (VNQ), comprised of loads of garbage names and getting only 4.20% yield, less than 1% over the risk-free US Treasury 10-year bond.

Yes, I know. The current yield on the VNQ is closer to 5% but that's only now, after the following spike in the spread it pays compared to the UST10Y.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

In order for VNQ to pay 5% - this is what had to happened:

VNQ data by YCharts

Anyone who says that rates/yields have no effect (let alone, having positive effect) on eREITs is simply misleading.

eREITs don't trade in a vacuum and whether they are bond-proxies or not doesn't really matter. What matters is risk management and if you are a fixed-income instrument you can't pay only slightly above a risk-free instrument while the risk profile you offer is much higher.

It's as simple as that.

Imagine, Take III

Imagine holding US Real Estate ETF (VNQ), comprised of loads of garbage names, and getting only 4.20% yield while rates are rising and the 10-year is on a collision course with... 4.20%. maybe?...

That's a double top dopes. It also suggests that much more pain might be coming your way. Might? Already did:

Bottom Line

Are we anti-eREITs as we were between mid-2016 to early 2018? No. Not at all. As a matter of fact, we took advantage of the very low valuations of early 2018, following the market (SPY, QQQ, DIA) correction.

Nonetheless, we were - and remain - very picky with what we buy and we don't buy unless the valuation is a real screaming buy.

The Wall Street Journal reports that investors pulled more than $2B from the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (HYG) last month. That's the most outflow this ETF has seen in a single month since May 2016.

While Junk bonds (JNK) are a different story (do they?) and in-spite of eREITs not being bond-proxies (don't they?), you might wish to look at the problematic high-yield space in order to make the necessary adjustments to your eREITs positions:

Only diamonds are forever, not eREITs!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABOUT A DOZEN EREITS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long/short various call/put options related to our eREITs' holdings