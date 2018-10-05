Realty Income Without A Margin Of Safety

For Realty Income shareholders looking for another approach to limiting risk, I present a couple of ways of hedging it. I close with a contrarian take on margin of safety.

A few weeks ago, Ruggirello wrote that, after the run-up, Realty Income's margin of safety had dissipated, and enterprising investors might want to trim their positions.

Realty Income has returned more than 23% since its February low, which was approximately when Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Ruggirello, CFA, noted it was fairly valued.

Realty Income: Too Pricey?

Since its February low, Realty Income (O) has returned more than 23%.

Now, Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Ruggirello, CFA, notes that, with the run up, O has exceeded consensus NAV estimates and its margin of safety has evaporated. Ruggirello suggests that long-term investors in O can hold, but enterprising investors should consider trimming their positions here. A third approach would be to hold your O shares and hedge them. I'll present a couple of ways of doing that below, and you can see if either looks attractive to you. I'll close with a somewhat contrarian take on the margin of safety concept.

Two Ways Of Hedging Realty Income

Let's assume, for these examples, that you own 1,000 shares of Realty Income and can tolerate an 18% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways of limiting your downside risk to that specification. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of O against a >18% decline between now and mid-March.

The cost, as you can see above, was $650, or 1.15% of position value, but this was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often by and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

What if you didn't want to pay to hedge against a >18% decline? If you were willing to cap your potential upside at 6% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to hedge instead.

This collar used the same put strike, so the cost was the same: $650, or 1.15% of position value. But that was more than offset by the income generated from the short call leg of $850, or 1.5% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $200 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Hedging And Margin Of Safety

Whether those hedges will appeal to you will depend on your sensitivity to cost, your risk tolerance, and your estimation of Realty Income's upside potential over the next several months. If any of those parameters for you differ from what I've used, you can scan for optimal hedges that fit your parameters.

Frankly, I'd suggest you consider hedging even if O were trading at a lower valuation. That's because I'm not a big believer in the concept of a margin of safety. If you're not familiar with it, margin of safety refers to difference between a company's market price and its "intrinsic value," as illustrated by the image below (taken from the website of Pratt Capital, LLC).

Margin of safety was coined by the putative father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, and perhaps the best way to help explain it is to quote one of his famous sayings, "In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it's a weighing machine." "Voting", or investor sentiment, drives the market price in the short term, according to Graham, but "weighing," or recognition of intrinsic value, drives the stock price in the long term. The idea is, essentially, to buy a stock when it's trading for less than it's really worth (its intrinsic value), and sell it at some future date when it's trading at its intrinsic value or higher.

Buying a stock for less than your estimation of its intrinsic value and selling it for more later - value investing, in a nutshell - makes perfect sense. What doesn't make sense is calling that discount between the market price and your estimation of intrinsic value a "margin of safety," because it isn't one. Let's take the simplest case, what Graham referred to as a "net-net," a stock trading for less than its net current assets minus its total liabilities. In Graham's day, these were more common, but you can still find them occasionally today among very small stocks. A stock trading for 50 cents per share with $1 per share in net current assets minus total liabilities would be a classic "50 cent dollar," A can't lose proposition, right? Well, not quite.

One problem with a so-called 50 cent dollar is that you really don't know what the net current assets are now - you only know what they were as of the date they were reported. What if next time the company reports they have only 50 cents in net current assets per share? All else equal (i.e., the same conditions causing it to sell at discount in the past still applying) the share price will tank. And all else may end up being worse.

Of course, Graham knew this, which is why he advocated buying a basket of net-nets, rather than just a few. The basket - i.e., diversification - was his real downside protection against the stock-specific risk of some of his 50 cent dollars turning out to be 50 cent half dollars, or, worse, 50 cent quarters. One could argue that value investors today using more subjective measures of intrinsic value based on estimates of future earnings should be even more concerned about downside protection, particularly after some prominent value investing debacles during the last financial crisis.

Wrapping Up: Protecting Your Basket

If you own dozens of other names in addition to Realty Income, you have ameliorated your stock-specific risk via diversification, but you haven't ameliorated your market risk: In the next bear market, it's likely that nearly all stocks will decline. In this context it's worth noting that the hedges above will limit your downside in Realty Income regardless of what causes it to drop, whether it's a broad market correction, something specific to REITs, or specific to just Realty Income. If you feel you are diversified enough to ameliorate stock-specific, and just want to protect against market risk, I detailed a way of doing so here.

