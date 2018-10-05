Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

This dashboard is reshuffled after last week's GICS sector moves. Some industries stay the same, other ones moved in block or in parts. I have excluded 2 industries of the dashboard: media (GICS code 502010) and interactive media and services (GICS code 502030). The moving parts in these industries and their evolution in the last 2 decades make difficult the calculation of historical baselines for our metrics.

Semiconductors have 2 valuation metrics out of 3 showing underpricing relative to historical averages, and profitability is better than its historical baseline. Computers/peripherals and wireless telecom services have 1 value factor out of 3 in underpriced territory, and profitability (measured in ROE) is above the baseline. Other industries listed here are overvalued. Software and entertainment are the most overpriced.

Since last month:

P/E has improved a bit in computers/peripherals, electronic equipment, semiconductors, diversified telecom, IT services and deteriorated in software, wireless telecom, communication equipment.

P/S has improved in computers/peripherals, electronic equipment, semiconductors, software and deteriorated in diversified telecom, IT services.

P/FCF has improved in electronic equipment and deteriorated in software, telecom, communication equipment.

ROE has improved in computers/peripherals and deteriorated in software, telecom, IT services.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in technology (XLK) and communication (XLC) are lagging the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 0.5% in 1 month when I write this.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 technology or communication stocks are Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Discovery Inc. (DISCA), Corning Inc. (GLW), Viacom Inc. (VIAB).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CIEN Ciena Corp. COMMEQUIP STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE SABR Sabre Corp. TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp. TECHSVCE AMCX AMC Networks Inc. MEDIA DISH DISH Network Corp. MEDIA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication on 10/3/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Computers/Peripherals 20.27 24.67 17.84% 1.50 1.24 -21.35% 36.17 21.68 -66.85% 0.67 -8.33 9.00 Wireless Telecom 34.12 27.57 -23.75% 1.40 1.75 20.09% 37.64 31 -21.41% 9.53 -14.25 23.78 Communication Equipt 35.86 28.48 -25.91% 1.79 1.61 -11.22% 33.02 24.1 -37.02% -0.81 -9.61 8.80 Entertainment 40.50 23.46 -72.63% 3.43 1.54 -123.01% 40.74 19.9 -104.72% -16.57 -3.21 -13.36 Electronic Equipment 33.39 21.26 -57.07% 1.52 1.3 -16.87% 33.43 21.35 -56.59% 1.55 -1.77 3.32 Software 64.02 33.79 -89.47% 5.86 2.81 -108.53% 55.41 23.95 -131.37% -17.82 -8.17 -9.65 Diversified Telecom 19.11 19.95 4.23% 2.16 1.2 -79.84% 30.34 23.83 -27.32% -0.11 -11.97 11.86 Semiconductors* 27.12 31.77 14.62% 2.93 2.41 -21.66% 23.88 28.86 17.25% 5.41 -1.34 6.75 IT Services 31.21 24.11 -29.44% 2.53 1.18 -114.38% 29.97 20.23 -48.13% 9.37 2.86 6.51

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with the benchmark in the last month.

Chart by TradingView

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, MU, VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.