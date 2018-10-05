Constellation Brands: Alright, I'm Impressed

I'm not a fan of Corona, but I'm extremely impressed by what Constellation Brands (STZ) is doing with it. Furthermore, I like the diversification of the company. They have exposure to beer, wine, liquor, and now cannabis. Constellation's second quarter FY'19 results come at a time when we're not exactly seeing the best performances from companies in the beer industry. Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has suffered this year. Smaller names like Boston Beer Co. (SAM) are struggling to maintain earnings as sales growth becomes more expensive. Ironically, Constellation is driving sales and operating income as well as meaningful earnings. Short term, I think the volatility that the stock has experienced this year is likely to continue. Long term, I like the diversification of their business. They work in beer, wine, and now Canadian cannabis. With upbeat guidance, this is definitely the momentum play within the industry right now.

The Beer Is Strong With This One

Overall, I'm opposed to the growing notion that beer sales will give way to cannabis-infused drinks. I certainly think there's a business there, but let's face it. Not everyone wants to get high. Beer has been around for a long time. I don't think that's going to change. Right now, there appears to be real strength in Corona. Constellation noted in their Q2 results that it's the biggest share gainer of any beer brand in the US beer industry. Across their entire beer lineup, Constellation shipment volume improved 8.7% year over year. Total net sales increased 10.5% to $1.527 billion. The company's operating income from the segment grew a comparable 10.8% to $630 million. By all accounts, it was an amazing quarter. For the year, total beer sales are up 11% to $2.9 billion. Thanks to strong controls on costs, gross sales are up a comparable 11% to $1.59 billion. The first six months also included an 8% increase in operating income to $1.15 billion.

Touting nice diversification, Constellation is also performing well within their wine and spirits. The segment saw shipment growth of 8.8%. Wine itself was up 9% to $671 million; while spirits grew 10% to $101 million. Though small in comparison to beer, the company's wine and spirits business is definitely expanding. Total operating income increased 8% to a little over $201 million.

Overall, the company reported a 10% increase in net sales to $2.3 billion for the quarter. Operating income grew 7% to $765 million while reporting diluted earnings per share of $5.87. That's a 136% increase. On a comparable basis, earnings grew 16% to $2.87 per share. I really can't find anything to complain about here. Constellation is doing exceptionally well. They're certainly venturing into unchartered waters with their heavy investments in Canopy Growth (CGC), but the move seems primed to open the company up to a new area of income.

A Word Of Caution

I would urge a little bit of caution when it comes to the company's gains from Canopy's stock growth. While it's true that the company has made over a billion on its investment, the marijuana industry is extremely volatile. It is still unproven how recreational sales in Canada will fan out across all the main players. With scarce estimates on the next fiscal year's results, Canopy is getting calls for around $0.24 next year. That's not exactly the kind of earnings that justify a $48 stock price. I'm not saying this isn't going to be a great partnership. I think it gains Constellation great access to a market unavailable to the United States. Long term, they could accomplish a lot in terms of those infused drinks everyone is talking about. What I'm saying is there's a real possibility that this stock could fall just as easily as it has climbed. The $1 billion in unrealized gains could very quickly evaporate. Other than that, I legitimately can't find anything to fault Constellation on; besides the fact that I don't like the taste of Corona.

Perhaps I could complain about their $9 billion in long-term debt, but I won't. They appear to be putting their financing into investments that are paying off. I can't fault them for that when they're creating sales gains that are beating BUD. I think it's simple. With guidance now $9.60 to $9.75 per share, the stock is trading around 22 times forward earnings. I'm not going to complain about that valuation in this market. The stock is a winner.

