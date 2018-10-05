Paratek: No Takeover, But A Theft

The guys who are actually stealing it are those who no one would suspect.

No incentive, but a theft

Following its day of glory, with two antibiotics approved for a total of three indications, Paratek (PRTK) didn't waste any time and immediately adopted a "Revenue Performance Incentive Plan."

Incentives are usually a good thing. However, they should be created keeping in mind their ultimate goal – which is to increase per-share value. And unfortunately this is rarely the case.

Paratek's plan

"provides for an incentive pool of up to $50 million. ... The incentive pool will be divided into two equal tranches with the first tranche vesting upon the Company’s achievement of cumulative product revenues over $300 million by December 31, 2025 (“Tranche 1”) and the second tranche vesting upon the Company’s achievement of cumulative product revenues over $600 million by December 31, 2026 (“Tranche 2”). … Awards may be paid out in cash or in a combination of cash and registered securities of equal value (based on the Company’s 20-day trailing average closing price), with the portion paid in registered securities not to exceed 50% of the aggregate payment amount with respect to each tranche; provided, however, that any amounts payable with respect to an award in connection with a change in control will be paid in cash."

This will likely be understood as an incentive to increase Nuzyra (omadacycline) sales, the just-approved antibiotic which is wholly owned by Paratek. If this was the case, it would already be pretty outrageous, since management has been talking for years about a TAM of $9B and their conviction to take at least 20-25% of this potential. But when it comes to their bonuses, the C-suite wants to put its hands on a hefty $25m bonus for a paltry 3.3% of this TAM, which doubles if a still miserable 6.6% is achieved.

Making things even worse, the "cumulative product revenues" actually seem to include Seysara revenues as well, which is the second antibiotic approved this week that has been licensed to Allergan and more recently to Almirall. In fact, looking deeper into the plan, we discover that "Product" is defined as:

"Any Product that the Company [A](1) owns and (2) sells, licenses as a licensor, or co-promotes, or [B] (1) does not own and (2) sells, licenses as a licensee, or co-promotes."

In addition, "Product Revenues" are defined as:

"An amount equal to [A] 100% of Net Sales of the Product or appropriate percentage of a Combination Product in the Territory sold by the Company, any Licensee (other than a Co-Promoter) or any of their respective Affiliates, [B] 75% of Net Sales of the Product or appropriate percentage of a Combination Product in the Territory sold by any Co-Promoter, and [C] 100% of Net Sales of the Product or appropriate percentage of a Combination Product generated by the Company or any of its Affiliates as a co-promoter or licensee."

This is pretty outrageous. Given this definition, management could actually simply acquire or license the necessary revenues to reach the bonus thresholds. For example, it could overpay and issue hundreds of millions of shares to acquire $250m of revenues. While management would earn its first tranche of the bonus money immediately, other shareholders would only be diluted and probably lose money.

Hence, rather than an incentive, this "Performance Incentive Plan" agreement rather looks like a $50m theft from other Paratek shareholders. It doesn't require any per-share value enhancement and might easily lead to per-share value destruction.

Market impact

Since the payments will only be made in 2026 and 2027, their impact on a DCF valuation is minimal. (My own models always include very conservative assumptions regarding dilution and SGA anyway.)

The market might even focus on the many mentions of "change of control," i.e. takeover provisions in the incentive plan, and consider it as an indicator that management is preparing its golden parachutes for an upcoming takeover.

Actually, the plan implies quite the opposite:

"If a change of control occurs prior to December 31, 2026, and the Tranche 1 milestone was not achieved prior to the change of control, the Tranche 1 milestone will be deemed to be achieved at a percentage equal to the greater of (1) 50% and (2) the cumulative product revenues as of the change of control, divided by $300 million. If a change of control occurs prior to December 31, 2026, and the Tranche 2 milestone was not achieved prior to the change of control, the Tranche 2 milestone will be deemed to be achieved at a percentage equal to the greater of (1) 30% and (2) the cumulative product revenues as of the change of control, divided by $600 million."

This means that, if a takeover occurred tomorrow, the milestone achievement percentage would be equal to 50% for the first tranche and 30% for the second tranche, i.e. management would cash in only a total of 80% of $25m, i.e. $20m instead of a pretty easy $50m without a takeover. This doesn't look like a quick takeover is in the cards, which confirms my thesis that consolidation within the space of antibiotic developers is far more likely than a big pharma intervention. And consolidation would represent a much easier way for management to achieve its bonuses.

So I guess Paratek shareholders will continue to need a lot of patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.