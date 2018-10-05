Top Performing Small Cap Stocks In Q3

Valuations were stratospheric on the best performing small cap decile as investors bid up growth companies.

In recent articles, I have detailed the best and worst performing decile of the large cap S&P 500 (SPY) index. This article lists the best performing small-cap stocks in the third quarter of 2018.

While small caps lagged large caps in 3Q (+4.4% vs. +7.7%) after a September pull back, they still posted strong absolute performance. looking at the best performing decile, the average constituent on this list generated a scintillating 39% return in the quarter.

Like the large cap index, health care companies were heavily represented on the list of top performers. For the cap-weighted large cap index, health care (43%) and tech (41%) dominated. As seen below, the distribution of winners within small caps was more disperse, but tech and healthcare were again the winners as we moved down the capitalization spectrum.

On the list of outperformers, price-to-trailing-earnings multiples were very elevated at roughly 80x. Using the S&P 600 SmallCap Index (IJR) instead of the Russell 2000 (IWM) tends towards companies with trailing earnings given that profitability is an index inclusion requirement, but we still see some heady multiples on this list.

For a comparison with the lagging small cap decile, please see a pending companion piece. I will also look to publish leaders and laggards on the mid-cap index.

