Worst Performing Small Cap Stocks In Q3

My preferred small cap index - the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR) - produced a 19% twelve-month return through the end of September. Despite this strong return, there are naturally some laggards. This list details the worst performing decile of the small cap index in the past quarter.

The S&P SmallCap 600 index produced a 4.4% return in the quarter, but this worst performing decile returned -24%.

From an industry perspective, health care and technology were both well represented on the small cap laggards list. This is rather unique in that those two sectors dominated both the large cap and small cap leaders lists. Consumer discretionary stocks also heavily populated the laggards list despite a strong domestic consumer and historically low unemployment. With oil prices near four year highs, Energy was also disproportionately included on the laggards list.

Small caps can be a tricky place to invest. Does the company have a small market capitalization because the market is underestimating its growth potential, or does the company have a small market capitalization because it is a declining business on its way to zero? Is the small cap simply reflective of a good business without a very large addressable market opportunity?

As I have shown previously in "Why Many Investors Fail", stocks, on average, outperform over long-time intervals, but the median stock in the U.S. equity market has actually produced negative alpha, an average return that trailed risk-free Treasury bills. The modal return over 10 years for a given stock is -100%. While the equity market generates above-average returns over time on average, the fact that the median stock failed to generate a return above T-bills was a function of positive skewness in the cross-sectional distribution of stock returns.

What was notable about the small-cap leaders in 3Q was that the market seemed to be reaching for high beta growth. The median P/E of the small-cap leaders was 80x while the median price-to-earnings ratio of the small-cap laggards was elevated, but included some low multiple constituents. That multiple on the laggards was lower than that of the leaders, so there could be some value opportunities in this list of small-cap laggards, but you must distinguish between value plays and value traps.

I have written previously that pairing small caps with value (VBR) and low volatility (XSLV) has led to outsized historical returns. My preference is to own a broad cross section of value companies in small cap, knowing that over time paying the right price for undervalued companies has offset the fact that some businesses will fail. If you plan to take a more idiosyncratic stock selection view on your small-cap exposure, I hope this list presents a helpful screen for opportunities.

