Lennar: Wait For It

The most recent quarterly earnings show that new orders outperformed building permits while the new focus will be on profitability.

Lennar's stock price is currently in an ugly uptrend as building permits are starting to slow while rates continue to climb.

The nation's largest homebuilder Lennar Corp. (LEN) just reported its third quarter earnings. I was quite excited for these earnings given that homebuilders are in a very tough downtrend currently. The most recent earnings revealed the results after the acquisition of CalAtlantic along with some indication that the housing market is not bad at all.

Source: Lennar

Another Successful Quarter

First and foremost, it is good to report that Lennar was able to grow EPS by 52% in its third quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.61 versus expectations of just $1.20. This is the third consecutive time the company has beaten estimates. Note that both Q2 and Q3 of this year have beaten earnings by quite a wide margin.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $5.673 billion versus expectations of $5.671. Total sales added 74% compared to Q3 of 2017. The bigger picture shows how well sales have been doing after bottoming in 2009 and accelerating in 2012 when the US consumer started its recovery.

LEN data by YCharts

That said, one might ask how Lennar was able to grow sales by 74%. For the people who are not that familiar with the company, it's because of the merger with CalAtlantic which makes Lennar the nation's biggest homebuilder. The merger was finished in the first months of this year and is the main driver behind this ridiculous sales growth.

Pro forma new orders improved 11.0% while deliveries improved 11.4%. These numbers deserve some more attention given the situation we are currently in. In last month's homebuilding outlook, I wrote that the market is in a difficult situation. Building permits have weakened significantly over the past few months which has been a large drag on future expectations of homebuilders and investors.

Based on these numbers, I expected new orders to be lower than the 11% Lennar reported. So did the company. Lennar's own predictions were that new orders growth would come in at 7%. However, the effects of slower building permits have also slowed new orders growth.

All things considered, there are two things that are important going forward.

What's Next?

The two things that will largely decide the company's performance/stock price are the market outlook (building permits) as well as the company's decision to focus on higher efficiencies after the merger with CalAtlantic. Not only is this a no-brainer after the merger of two very large corporations, it is also a way to enhance bottom line growth in an environment that is currently putting pressure on top line growth.

Lennar's earnings call included a statement about the current economic situation. I could not have said it any better given that it included all key topics.

So over the past quarter, market data has sent mixed signals about the current state of the housing market in general. Sales, permits, starts and existing home sales have all shown decelerating growth rate and on their face seem to indicate slowdown. A natural mortgage application slowdown, which is normal as interest rates have trended higher and refi business dissipates, has contributed to the discourse.

The graph below shows this trend quite well. Housing starts are going nowhere while building permits are showing significant weakness. It is nearly impossible for homebuilder stocks to do well when leading indicators are this weak.

Not only do we agree on the current situation, we also agree that the outlook is not that bad at all. The housing market is still being supported by very low unemployment, strong overall economic growth as well as a shortage of approved land. In addition to that, there is cost pressure from rising wage inflation and an overall construction labor shortage.

... we believe the market has taken a natural pause, it will adjust and demand driven by fundamental economic strength will resume. Even as price increases and interest rate movements have moderated demand in the market, we believe that the housing market in the United States remains strong and is primarily driven by the deficit in production that has persisted over a decade.

That said, going forward, the company is further cutting costs. Lennar is also increasing its percentage of lots owned via options to 40% over the next few years from currently 25%.

Personally, I hope to see quarterly operating margins of at least 12% over the next few quarters. This would be the upper range of the sideways trend that started in the second half of 2013. Everything above that is a great bonus in my opinion.

LEN data by YCharts

With everything we discussed so far in mind, we see that the stock price performance is a total mess. The company is back at levels not seen since Q1 of 2017 after briefly going above $70 per share. The 2017 rally has more or less completely been erased which does not make too much sense given that the drivers back then (lower taxes, higher growth) are still valid. The problem is that building permits are trending down. And that's everything traders need in order to start selling homebuilders.

The company's own positive outlook is perfectly displayed by the stock valuation. The company is trading at 11.9 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 6.7. The PEG ratio is at a mere 0.46. This is a typical case of 'low quality earnings' meaning that investors are not willing to pay a premium for future potential. A good example of quality earnings is Amazon (AMZN). Amazon always looked overvalued but was able to deliver strong growth every single quarter, especially because investors initially only cared about sales growth (market penetration). Cheap earnings only get interesting when underlying fundamentals, in this case the housing market, improve. This would then bring back bullish traders and improve expectations. Just look at what happened in 2012 or 2017:

All things considered, homebuilders are currently in a bad place. Not because the economy is not doing great but because traders are reducing their expectations based on slowing permits and rising rates.

Gameplan

When it comes to Lennar, I am very positive when it comes to the long-term future. The company became America's largest builder after the merger with CalAtlantic which makes it a very interesting tool to track the housing market. I also believe that the current focus on profitability will be an additional driver once building permits start to bottom.

And that's exactly when you start buying Lennar. Do not jump in now. We are currently in a very ugly downtrend and rates are still rising. I am buying when building permits growth returns which is not very unlikely given that the economy continue to fire on all cylinders.

In other words, stay on the sidelines. Patience is much more valuable at this point than betting on a bottom. Once building permits turn, we will be rewarded with a very strong uptrend in my opinion. Also because Lennar's size almost guarantees that you buy a company that benefits from rising building permits.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.