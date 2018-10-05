Costco: Renewal Rates Up Again In Q4

Results for Costco's (COST) fourth quarter and full year ended up being quite encouraging. Although e-commerce sales slowed in the fourth quarter somewhat, Costco still reported growth of 32% in this segment for the entire fiscal year. We still see plenty of upside in this segment as the retailer will continue to increase the selection especially surrounding the area of big-ticket items which will grow the top line faster.

As discussed in a previous article, we are confident that Costco can outperform on the bottom line if it can keep sales increasing at a healthy clip. Its long-term financials demonstrate clearly how the retailer uses scale to its advantage. Turnover came in at $141.6 billion for its latest fiscal year which was a 9%+ increase on the previous year. This growth rate is well above the 10-year average of 7.2% and clearly demonstrates Costco's economy of scale.

The issue regarding the material weakness which Costco intends to divulge shortly may give investors who sold at the highs last month another chance to scale into a long position at a lower price. However, when we view the track record of the management team, it is hard to imagine anything of real substance coming of this. Maybe this announcement along with an intermediate decline in stocks could take maybe 5% off the present share price but that is all we would estimate at this point. The fundamentals remain too strong and any meaningful pullback will be bought in our opinion. Here are some key points we got from the earnings call.

Obviously, a key metric we look to in Costco is renewal rates which enlighten investors on whether Costco is adding value to its membership services. Management knows it has to consistently add value as competition such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to raise the bar with respect to the value offered through its Prime program. Furthermore, Costco routinely increases the prices of its membership so it knows the value needs to be there for customers not to even bat an eyelid when they are subjected to a $5 membership increase for example. Both internationally and in the US & Canada, we saw more growth in retention rates. The US & Canadian market grew by 0.3% to 90.4% and the worldwide rate grew to 87.9% which also rose from 87.5%. These fees are where Costco makes it money. Sustained increases in the retention rates should see routine price increases run smoothly going forward.

Speaking of retention rates, we still believe Costco is in prime position with respect to attracting top talent in this sector. In fact, management announced that Costco still is the top-payer in this sector despite Amazon's latest increase to $15 an hour. However, putting numbers aside, we feel that there is far less discord among workers in the warehouse club. From managed hours to perks such as multiple free memberships per employee, benefits and higher rates at the weekends, these have all helped Costco remains one of the best places to work in this sector.

Long-term investors will be well aware of how the battle for top talent will probably play out when we have a downturn in the economy. With many retailers doubling down on their e-commerce and delivery efforts at present in an effort to keep up with the likes of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), wage growth will most likely come under pressure once a recession hits. There is only so much SG&A costs a standard retailer can assume if revenues are trending in the wrong direction. We believe Costco through its business model and balance sheet can easily scale through a downturn as the model should continue to be buoyed by a keen hard working work force that provide value.

To sum up, all eyes now are focused on Costco's pending material weakness which is to be announced shortly. Given though the track record of management and how the financials are trending, we do not see anything which could significantly affect the share price adversely here. Despite recent wage increases, SG&A costs continue to increase at a much slower clip than gross profit. Other retailers have nowhere near the same divergence between these two key metrics. Moreover, e-commerce, staff retention, and membership renewal rates all remain trending the right direction. Costco firmly remains on our watch-list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.