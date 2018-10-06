A 9% Yield On Sale, With Rising Rate Protection And Upside Potential

It has a floating rate feature, which will protect investors against rising rates, and may lead to a windfall profit down the road.

The price of this series is now ~17% below its $25 call value.

The Fed's rate hike and recent comments and rising bond yields are causing discounts in some preferred shares.

As part of the HDS+ portfolio holdings, NuStar Energy L.P. 8.50% Series A Fixed/Float Cumul. Red Perp Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PA) and NuStar Energy L.P. 7.625% Series A Fixed/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PB) have both been further discounted by the market recently, due to the Fed's .25% rate hike and rising bond yields.

NuStar Energy L.P. 9.00% Series C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PC) also has fallen a bit as well.

(We'll refer to these preferred units as NS-A, NS-B, NS-C, or NS.PA, NS.PB, NS.PC in this article. Preferred tickers on financial sites vary quite a bit - there's no uniform standard.)

NS.PB has been discounted the most, and sits at $20.78, 17% below its $25 call value, while NS.PA is 7.5% under its call value, and NS.PC is 4.6% below $25.7.5% under its call value, and NS.PC is 4.6% below $25.00.

All three stocks have a current yield over 9%, ranging from 9.17% for NS.PB, to 9.19% for NS.PA, and 9.44% for NS.PC.

We've seen this playbook before - if interest rates and bond yields rise, the market often discounts preferreds. However, at some point the knee-jerk reaction stops, and then preferreds eventually return to their former prices, closer to or even above their call values, depending upon the condition of the issuing company.

The 30-year Treasury note closed at 3.35% on 10/4/18, vs. 3.34% on Wednesday. With several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, pointing out the strength of the economy over the past few days, there's renewed concern about the pace of inflation, future Fed rate hikes, and bond yields rising faster than anticipated.

The ironic thing about the three NS preferreds is that they all have a floating rate feature, which would serve to ultimately protect an investor from rising rates, when this feature kicks in after their call dates.

NS.PA's future floating rate is 6.77%, plus whatever the current three-month LIBOR rate is, after its 12/15/2021 call date.

Currently, the three-month LIBOR rate is 2.41%, which would translate into a total rate of 9.18%. Based on today's $23.13 price, that would equal an equivalent current yield of 9.92% for NS.PA.

NS.PB's future floating rate is lower, at 5.64%, plus three-month LIBOR, which equals a lower total rate of 8.05%, but an equivalent rate 9.69%, due to its much lower $20.78 price.

NS.PC's equivalent floating yield works out to 9.74%, very similar to NS.PB's:

The second table below details a scenario in which NS redeems these units on their respective call dates. Is this a realistic scenario? Definitely maybe.

Suppose that three-month LIBOR rates really take off, and rises to 5%, then these preferred shares would yield from 10.64% to 11.88% on a total rate basis, with equivalent yields of 12.46% to 12.80%, based upon their 10/4/18 prices/unit. Those are pretty "spendy" costs of capital for NS.

Meanwhile, NuStar Logistics LP (NS) currently has a price of $28.39/common unit, and it pays $2.40/year, for an 8.45% yield.

It may be possible, in a very high future LIBOR rate environment, that NS's management might do a secondary issue of common units, and redeem a preferred series, if the market price for the common units was high enough to actually save them some money.

Here's a table which compares the common payouts vs. the potential preferred payouts, at those much higher LIBOR levels and yields, using $30.00 as a secondary issue price for the NS common units, with the same annual $2.40/unit common payout.

We then matched the common proceeds amount to each preferred float, for the cost of redemption, which gives you the size of the common offering that would be needed to redeem each preferred series.

In this theoretical case, you can see how NS's management might issue more common units, in order to save anywhere from ~$5.8M to $.9.24M in annual preferred payouts. Given NS's current float of 87M common units, the size of these theoretical common offerings isn't that outrageous either, with a dilution ranging from 5.7% to 13.4%.

So, that long-winded, wonky, theoretical exercise has finally gotten us to this table, which gives the annualized yield to call date for each of these three preferred units, if they were to be redeemed on their respective call dates.

Since it has the biggest discount, of $4.22/unit below the $25 call value, NS-B has the highest annualized yield to call date, at 14.25%, followed by NS-A at 11.36%, and NS-C at 11.08%. If NS-B were to be redeemed, investors would realize a ~20% capital gain of $4.22/unit.

It's not a bad place to be holding an income vehicle with a very attractive yield, which also has some upside price gain potential and some rising rate protection as well.

Preferred Coverage

Another, essential part of the strength of these preferred units is that they have very strong distribution coverage. We measured it two ways, vs. net income, which produced 4.82X preferred coverage in Q1-2 '18, and vs. distributable cash flow, which had a coverage factor of 6.39X.

To put that into a different perspective, those coverage factors equal a payout ratio of 20.75% and 15.65%, respectively.

Earnings

NuStar has gone through a major restructuring in 2018, merging its GP, (NuStar Holdings - NSH), and eliminating its IDRs, via a common unit issuance. NS also dropped the common quarterly payout from $1.095 to $.60, which caused the common units to sink from ~$31.50 down to under $20.00. They've since bounced back to ~$28.39, still ~10% below their pre-distribution cut price.

NS reported good post-merger Q2 '18 earnings, with revenue up 11.65%, EBITDA rising 11.35%, DCF up a robust 36.16%, and net income up 12%.

Although EBITDA, net income and DCF all declined sequentially in Q2 '18, this was due to a one-time insurance payment: "NS received hurricane insurance proceeds of $87.5 million to fully cover the cost of repairing the property damage at its St. Eustatius terminal during 2017. While a gain of $79 million was reflected in the partnership's first quarter net income and EBITDA, NuStar stated that it is important to note that the gain will only be recognized in distributable cash flow available to common limited partners as the proceeds are spent over the next couple of years to repair damage caused from the hurricane." (Source: NS site)

Risks

Falling Knives - As always in a price decline environment, nobody knows how far the market will discount the preferred units. What to do? Some investors choose to wait it out, until the price/unit begins to recover, while others will average down, via buying only a percent of their targeted amount of units periodically.

NS-A is 7.43% above its 52-week low, NS-B is currently 3.9% above its 52-week low, and NS-C is 3.13% is 3.13% above its low.

Taxes - NS issues a K-1 at tax time. IRA-based investors should be aware of a UBTI limit and consult with their accountants prior to investing

Financials

Although NS's net debt/EBITDA looks a bit higher than other midstream firms we cover, management has made good progress - it had been as high as 6.74X, and they've gotten it down to 4.84X, due to the strong growth in EBITDA. NS could use improvement on these other metrics though, as they lag the averages.



Debt and Liquidity

NS paid off ~$350M in debt so far in 2018: "In two separate closings, one in late June and the second in early July, we closed on the private placement of $590 million of Series D cumulative convertible preferred units. In late June, we also closed on the issuance of $10 million of common units to Bill Greehey, our chairman. We used the net proceeds from these transactions to pay down borrowings under our revolver, which allowed us to significantly improve our leverage metrics."

NS now has no debt maturities until 2020. Management plans to issue up to $500M in unsecured notes, part of which they'll use to pay down their revolving credit line.



(Source: NS site)

Summary

We continue to rate NS-B and NS-A as long-term buys, based upon their very attractive, well-covered yields, future rising rate protection, current discount to call value, and upon NS's strong position in the dynamic Permian Basin.

All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Clarification

