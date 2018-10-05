Tesla Board Must Make Tough Decision

Just when you thought the situation at Tesla (TSLA) couldn't get crazier, well, Elon Musk had other plans. After the bell on Thursday, the company's CEO issued the following tweet mocking the SEC, at a time when the agency is still digging around Tesla and Elon Musk's settlement has yet to be approved by a judge. If the company's board of directors didn't already have enough reasons to act, this should mark the final straw.

(Source: Musk Twitter page, seen here)

It's not uncommon for CEOs of public companies to attack outside forces, for instance short sellers that they think are doing harm. However, we usually see this in many smaller names, not as much with $50 billion market cap firms. Elon Musk has gone after several people in just the past few months - SA contributor Montana Skeptic and a British cave diver who helped with the Thai Rescue, for example. However, attacking the institution that looks to protect investors and ensure markets act properly is a massively different item.

This news comes only a few hours after it was reported that the Judge overseeing the settlement between Elon Musk and the SEC has asked both parties to justify the terms of the deal. With part of the deal requiring controls over social media posts by Elon Musk, this afternoon's tweet is extremely irresponsible and could give the SEC even more leverage to go after him. Elon Musk even followed up with more tweets, and has liked and responded to a number of other posts. He's again attacked short sellers, and has also questioned the settlement, which he wasn't supposed to be talking about.

Tesla's board has to do the responsible thing here and fire Elon Musk before it is too late. Some will argue he's done plenty of questionable things in the past, but I don't see how those board supporters can stand idly by now. Without removing the CEO from his position, I wonder if future lawsuits against the company could now include board members for a breach of their primary responsibilities, like the ones seen here (oversight is a biggie in my opinion). Could potential plaintiffs argue that there were plenty of red flags and the board was negligent in its duties? With Tesla shares now dropping every time Elon Musk tweets, a lack of board action seems to be hurting investors.

On Thursday, Tesla also released its first major vehicle safety report. This is something the company will be doing on a quarterly basis, but there was a very limited amount of information released here:

Over the past quarter, we’ve registered one accident or crash-like event for every 3.34 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot, we registered one accident or crash-like event for every 1.92 million miles driven. By comparison, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) most recent data shows that in the United States, there is an automobile crash every 492,000 miles. While NHTSA’s data includes accidents that have occurred, our records include accidents as well as near misses (what we are calling crash-like events).

As most people realize, statistics can lie, or at least be misleading. That is definitely the case here. While Tesla provides data that makes it seem like it is so much safer, there are many other questions that need to be asked to determine how reliable these numbers are. For example:

What are comparable stats for similarly priced luxury vehicles?

What are the key demographics for Tesla drivers, primarily age?

What is the average age of a vehicle the NHTSA is using?

How do the roads used by Tesla drivers compared to those not? (Remember how initially Tesla's Model 3 warranty said it would be voided by dirt road driving)

There are obviously several other data pieces needed for a fair comparison. For instance, there is a much higher crash rate among teen drivers, so how many teens are driving around in these luxury vehicles? Also, should we be comparing a $60,000 vehicle to say a $20,000 Kia, or perhaps a brand new Tesla with advanced safety features versus a 15 year old Corolla on the road that doesn't have a backup camera, blind spot warning, etc. Considering how Tesla deliveries have soared in recent quarters, miles driven with a brand new car aren't exactly comparable to a vehicle that might have 70,000 miles on worn tires, for example.

Tesla shares are down more than 2% in the after-hours session as seen below, as there are likely some investors getting fed up with Elon Musk's antics. It is time that the company's board of directors feel the same way, because we can't have CEO's mocking the SEC like this, especially when you are in the midst of a major legal battle with the agency. There's been plenty of reasons to fire Elon Musk in the past, primarily for poor business performance, so if the board doesn't act now, will it ever? If it doesn't, future legal liability might be quite large because board members failed to act.

