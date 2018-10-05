Arcos Dorados: Don't Be Fooled By Temporary Weakness

Investors are so caught up with the short-term that they aren't seeing the bigger picture.

Even with major problems in Argentina, Venezuela and Brazil, Arcos is performing well.

Introduction

When we think about Arcos Dorados, we think of it as a Brazilian stock. Not because it's actually Brazilian, but most of its restaurants (933 of its 2191 restaurants) are based in Brazil.

In truth, the company is actually active in 20 regions south of the USA. Among those regions are: Argentina and yes, also Venezuela. Two regions that are experiencing major socio-economic stress.

And as if that wasn't enough, Arcos also has to deal with the political and economic turmoil of Brazil due to the recent truck drivers' strike and the upcoming elections.

One look at Arcos' share price performance (-30% YTD) clearly shows that due to the unfortunate circumstances in these 3 regions, Arcos still hasn't been able to reach its full potential. Though, we believe it's just a matter of time before it will. Let's explain why.

Recent figures and strategic developments are positive

Despite the massive truckers strike in Brazil and the massive economic meltdown in Argentina and Venezuela, Arcos Dorados was still able to attract more customers to its restaurants for the 7th quarter in a row during Q2 of 2018. This clearly tells you something about the strength of the McDonald's brand on the Latin-American continent and Arcos' marketing efforts.

Furthermore, the company continues to grow at an impressive rate. In Mexico it opened 7 restaurants, in Brazil 23 and in Argentina it opened 4. In Venezuela it closed 3 (which is understandable considering the current economic meltdown). In total it opened 31 restaurants during the past 12 months. In the coming 12 months we expect at least as much will be added.

The company also rolled out McDelivery (delivery of McDonald's at home) in 9 markets. The app was already downloaded 15 million times. Last year, McDelivery was only available in 3 markets. This is a major positive development.

On top of this, Arcos is massively modernizing its restaurants following McDonald's EOTF (Experience of the future) method. This will only further Arcos Dorados' competitive advantage compared to other fastfood chains. 158 restaurants are already EOTH ready. By the end of 2019 another 650 restaurants will have been "EOTH-approved". EOTH will increase efficiencies at restaurants and will make the ordering and dining experience even better for customers, which is always good for top line growth.

And this is exactly what Arcos is focusing on.

At the current moment Arcos is focusing on improving its top line (revenue), as it will enable them to achieve benefits of scale and synergies.

By leveraging its cost structure, Arcos expects to improve its EBITDA margin by 200 basispoints during the next two years. Its EBITDA-margin stood at 6,6% during Q2 so we can expect an EBITDA-margin of almost 9% by 2020.

But what about cash flow?

During the second quarter Arcos was able to book 57,5 million in operating cash flow. The free cash flow amounted to 18 million dollar. Not bad for a company that was experiencing major troubles in three of its major markets.

Due to its relatively strong cash flow, Arcos bought back shares for a total of 20 million dollar. And management still had 40 million left to buy more. It also paid a dividend of 10,6 million dollar. And while this is negligible since Arcos definitely is not a dividend stock, it's nice that management wants to reward shareholders in some form while its share price is performing so poorly.

At the end of Q2, Arcos still had 219 million dollar in cash on its balance sheet. The net debt amounted to 356 million dollar, accounting for a healthy net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.4x. Nice to know: Half of its debt was being hedged against a decline of the Brazilian Real to the USD.

Brazil Trucker Strike (Source: DW.com)

In short: despite the fact that Venezuela doesn't have an economy anymore, Argentina wasn't performing very well, and Brazil was shut down because of a truckers strike, Arcos was still performing more than decent during Q2.

We believe management is taking the right strategic initiatives (McDelivery, EOTF, increasing top line, ...) to successfully develop the company in the long term.

The next couple of years, Arcos will increase its number of restaurants (this year we expect a total of +65 restaurants, next year another +70). Combine this with an improving EBITDA-margin and Arcos might be able to show us some pretty impressive numbers under normal circumstances.

Sooner or later the economic situation of the Latin-American continent will improve and we believe this will result in a strong boost of Arcos' profits.

After the Brazilian elections in October, we - and Arcos' management - expect that stability will return to the country. This will also be good for Arcos' business and share price.

Today Arcos and other 'Brazilian stocks' rose after a poll was released that said that right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro would beat his main rival, leftist Fernando Haddad, in a likely second round run-off later this month.

With a market cap of 1,37 billion dollar and an enterprise value of 1,7 billion dollar compared to a revenue of more than 3 billion dollar, we remain buyers of Arcos Dorados. The current share price weakness is a great entry point for investors new to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.