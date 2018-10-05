Amarin Is A Likely Acquisition Target

Amarin could end up with more than 374 million shares, making a significantly higher price than $30 more challenging to achieve.

A typical acquisition premium from its current price would result in Amarin being valued at around $30 per share.

Amarin's (AMRN) share price has continued to surge after its report of strong topline results from its REDUCE-IT study. I sold part of my position in it at around $16.50, but will likely hold the remainder until after the presentation of detailed results on November 10.

If the detailed results are similarly positive, there should be a significant amount of further upside for Amarin. The most likely outcome appears to be that Amarin gets acquired by a leading pharmaceutical company that would be better equipped to maximize Vascepa's sales potential.

Acquisition Seems The Most Likely Outcome

I believe that being acquired by a large pharmaceutical company is both the best and most likely outcome for Amarin. The company's attempts to launch Vascepa on its own in 2013 resulted in sales that were well below initial expectations, and there are signs that sales growth was slowing more than expected before REDUCE-IT's results.

Obviously Amarin is armed with what appears to be very compelling data now, which will help it greatly boost sales if it does continue on its own. However, the challenges for a smaller company to ramp up sales to $1 billion or $2 billion or more should not be underestimated.

Amarin indicated that it had the capacity to support $1 billion in revenues in 2019, but that is based on the supply side, while Amarin will still need to work to generate enough demand to reach that $1 billion mark. I'm a bit hard pressed to think of drugs from smaller, independent companies that hit $1+ billion per year in sales off the top of my head. Pharmacyclics managed to get Imbruvica up to $1 billion in sales in around a year, but that was in partnership with Johnson & Johnson.

Calculating An Acquisition Premium

Healthcare acquisitions typically involve a significant premium. Dealogic indicated that the average acquisition premium was 42% in 2017, while premiums can sometimes reach 100%-plus (albeit typically for companies with smaller market caps).

An acquisition at this point may value Amarin at around $30 per share, which would be a 48% premium to its closing price on Wednesday. Amarin has around 374.4 million potential shares, including the effects of converting its preferred stock and exchangeable senior notes, along with the exercise of stock options and its restricted stock awards. This translates into an $11.2 billion market cap at $30 per share.

Citi currently estimates that Vascepa could reach peak sales of $2.7 billion, so an $11.2 billion purchase price would represent approximately 4.1 times peak sales. This appears to be in the reasonable range for a drug that's already on the market.

At Citi's upside price of $50 per share, Amarin would have a market cap of around $18.7 billion. This would be 6.9 times peak sales of $2.7 billion, which appears to be fairly pricey. For an acquirer to pay that much for Amarin would require them to believe that the peak sales potential is significantly higher (such as $4.5 billion).

Conclusion

It seems likely that the end result for Amarin is that it will be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company. Vascepa appears to have a tremendous amount of potential given the topline results, and if the detailed results are similarly positive, Vascepa should be a multi-billion dollar drug. While Amarin indicates that it has the supply capabilities to support a billion in revenues next year, a larger organization would be better equipped to maximize Vascepa's sales.

A price of $30 per share seems to be a reasonable acquisition price given current views on Vascepa's peak sales. If Amarin's share price continues to increase, the acquisition premium in terms of percent will probably diminish somewhat unless potential acquirers believe that Vascepa can do a fair bit more than $2.7 billion in peak sales. That does remain a possibility as peak sales estimates can have a fairly large variance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.