Stitch Fix: Where Are The Margins?

Sales multiples look reasonable as the debate is how sustainable the business model is and what sustainable margins can look like.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) is a name which I have watched with great interest following its IPO last year. At first, I was amazed by the low price at which the company traded in relation to its valuation and the fact that the company was solidly profitable. Remember that this time last year, shares were trading at just $15 per share.

The last update on the company was written by myself in March as I concluded to shy away as margins were not fixed while shares had rallied to an intermediate high of $30, only to sell off to levels in the low twenties again in March. The somewhat higher expectations, in combination with continued margins pressure, made me a bit cautious. This caution has not served me well as it prevented me from enjoying a rally which took the stock from levels in the low twenties, to a high as $50 in recent weeks, in what appeared to be some sort of short squeeze.

I Quick Intro/Perspective

Stitch Fix has a rather surprising retail business model in which consumers pay a $20 fee in order to obtain personalised style advice through a combination of a traditional designer, combined with expertise of data scientists. The promise is that consumers like the business, and these fees become some sort of a recurring revenue base, although there are no fixed/monthly fees attached to the service, making the "recurring" part a bit questionable.

I was skeptical at first about the business model, but millions of subscribers have proved me wrong. A new innovative idea in a struggling yet multi-billion retail/apparel industry in North America alone, let alone the world, provides a great market to be conquered by innovative business ideas. This includes or might include that of Stitch Fix.

At the time of the IPO, I was quite upbeat on the business. After all, at $15, and including a strong net cash position, operating assets were valued at just $1.2 billion at the time of the offering. This was exactly equal to 1 times sales seen this year. While margins were trending down a bit, the company delivered on 10% operating margins in 2015/2016, clearly demonstrating upside if those margins would come back again.

The Expectations Story

In March, the company reported second quarter results for its fiscal year of 2018. Sales grew 24% year on year to $296 million, as third quarter results (as released in June) revealed acceleration, with revenues up 29% on an annual basis. This accelerating growth and the launch of the kids business drove momentum, but that faded when the company just released its fourth quarter results (which included the outlook).

On October 1, the company posted relative resilient results at first sight with revenues up 23%, as sales were up by 26% for the entire year. Revenues did indeed hit the $1.2 billion mark, as the company outlined at the time of the IPO. In fact, they came in at $1.23 billion, generated by 2.7 million active consumers. The problem is in the margins, as was the case last year, with operating profits of $43 million coming in at just 3.5% of sales. With a 20% tax rate, earnings of $35 million amount to just $0.35 per share with roughly 100 million shares outstanding. The net cash position remains solid at $300 million, or $3 per share.

Trading at $50 per share, the valuation was of course very steep at roughly $5 billion, with shares trading in excess of 100 times earnings. After shares fell to $28 at the moment of writing, operating assets are valued at $25 per share if we include net cash balances, with shares trading at 70 times earnings. If the company could return to post 10% margins (as was the case in the past), earnings power could come in at $1 per share. This makes that operating assets trade at 25 times potential earnings, which is still a steep multiple although growth remains solid.

The Problem Is The Outlook

Remember that shares traded at $28 as recent as July before they almost doubled in September and now have fallen back again. Part of this results from the slower pace of growth in Q4, after growth has accelerated in Q3.

Given the recent slowdown in sales, the full year outlook for the coming year looks pretty decent (at least the sales part). Sales are expected to rise between 20% and 25% to $1.47-1.53 billion as first quarter sales growth is seen at just 20-22%. The worrisome thing is that EBITDA is seen at $20-40 million, compared to $54 million this past year. Even worse, cash flow generation will take a beating following planned expansion in the UK and the opening of new warehouses, requiring a bit of CAPEX.

Given that depreciation already runs at $12 million a year, EBIT is lackluster at $8-28 million, for a meaningless earnings multiple in the coming year. Based on the long-term ambition to have 10% margins, Stitch Fix has potential to post net earnings of $125 million in the long run, sufficient for earnings of $1.25 per share which means that at $28, shares trade at 20 times earnings.

Consequently, I reiterate my caution as achieving 10% margins will be a daunting task. On the other hand, I will not rule out a rebound either following a swift nearly 50% pullback in the time frame of just a few weeks. Margins will be pressured due to the launch of the kids and UK business, and while strong cash positions do not create direct worries, it is evident that investors doubt the long-term margin potential of 10%. Nonetheless, I see potential for elevated valuations thanks to rapid growth and the innovation making the name an attractive takeover target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.