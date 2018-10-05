Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Cidara Reports Positive Data, Verastem Beats Arzerra

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space, and also provide quick commentary on other important news, and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Cidara's (NASDAQ:CDTX) positive Phase 2 rezafungin data pushed shares up

Cidara Therapeutics recently announced additional details from the results of the Phase 2 STRIVE trial of its lead candidate rezafungin (RZF). The candidate is a once-weekly intravenous formulation for patients suffering from invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia. The data will be formally presented as an oral abstract and three additional poster presentations at IDWeek in San Francisco on October 6. The market responded positively to the news as the share price rose 30% to $4.74 premarket. The share subsequently corrected and closed at $4.50 at the close of the market.

According to the company sources, the candidate "met all primary endpoints demonstrating the efficacy and safety of rezafungin for the treatment of invasive fungal infections." In this international, multicenter, double-blind trial, the safety, tolerability and efficacy of once-weekly dosing of rezafungin acetate was compared to once-daily dosing of caspofungin. Caspofungin (sold as Cancidas) too is an IV formulation. It is part of the standard-of-care anti-fungal drug from Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). This was the first FDA-approved inhibitor of fungal glucan synthesis.

The candidate rezafungin was found to be well tolerated with a good safety profile. Efficacy of the drug too is demonstrated by removal of Candida from the blood or other normally sterile sites (mycological response). This was further corroborated by the signs related to the infection and overall survival. Additional details aggregate various trials and studies conducted "against 719 clinical isolates from invasive fungal infections collected worldwide during 2017." Another trial that measured the effect of rezafungin on QT interval in healthy subjects was also incorporated to arrive at the present conclusions.

These results need to be taken in the proper perspective. Particularly, it needs to be placed side by side with the first set of data presentations based on the same Phase 2 trial. Between March 16 and 29, the share price slumped from its near 52-wk high of $8.15 to $4.00. Strangely at the heart of that slump was the first announcement of the Phase 2 trial data of the same candidate. The slump left the company with measly EV of just $65M.

Invasive fungal infections (IFI) like invasive candidiasis or candidemia are a major "health problem in immunocompromised patients" like those suffering from cancer, AIDS and those who have undergone a transplant. The diseases have "significantly increased due to advances in medical care in the at risk immunocompromised population." These diseases are also on the rise because of the "increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections". Such conditions will fuel the further therapeutic demand for the group of infections. Though "fungal species are widely distributed in soil, plant debris and other organic substrates", only about 600 of those ~611K species are reported to be human pathogens. IFIs are responsible for more than 1.5M deaths with a high mortality rate that may reach up to 65%. Out of those IFI infestations, ~90% are "associated with Candida and Aspergillus."

The antifungal drug market was estimated at $10.7B in 2015. Some of the major pharma companies are also among the major drug developers of the antifungal therapeutic sector. Almost all the major recognizable names like Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENZN), Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF), Astellas Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:ALPMY), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), and Sigma-Aldrich are either major antifungal drug makers or are involved in the development of the new drugs. But expiration of many existing patents is expected to lead to market churning of the sector.

This is also contributing to strong generic competition is strong forming more than 60% of the overall industry. For example, all of the following major revenue generators of the key anti-fungals like Caspofungin, Astellas' Micafungin, Merck's Posaconazole and Pfizer's Fluconazole will go generic by the time Cidara expects its candidate to complete the trials and reach the market. So the potential scenario of the candidate's competition could become dramatically different from the one it now faces. Moreover, Scynexis' (SCYX) lead candidate in development in exactly the same indication of RZF is potentially a major competitive threat to the company. That candidate has an added advantage of being a comfortable oral dosing option. Progress of SCYX has the potential to reduce the pharmacoeconomic differentiation value of RZF.

As a pharma cluster infectious disease-focused companies like Achaogen (AKAO), Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT), Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) are not yet the darlings of the market. The same may be said about a number of antibiotic makers and developers. But that does neither diminish the need of the disease area nor does it necessarily affect the potential of the companies. Cidara Therapeutics is now trading around the median of its 52-wk range of $3.65-8.80. The market cap of the company stands at $124.56M. As a potential entrant to this crowded but potentially rewarding market, CDTX has significant potential that needs to be tracked over the next catalysts and milestones.

Verastem's (NASDAQ:VSTM) duvelisib beats Novartis' Arzerra in late-stage blood cancer study

Verastem, which had been on a major upward spike this entire year until a slight correction in September, came out with another positive data. Its duvelisib beat big pharma Novartis' Arzerra in a head-to-head phase 3 study in chronic refractory lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). Results were published in Blood journal.

"The study met the primary study endpoint by significantly improving progression -free survival (PFS) per Independent Review Committee (IRC) assessment compared to ofatumumab for all patients (median 13.3 months versus 9.9 months; hazard ratio [HR] = 0.52; p < 0.0001), including those with high-risk chromosome 17p13.1 deletions [del(17p)] and/or TP53 mutations (HR = 0.40; p = 0.0002). The overall response rate (ORR) was significantly higher with duvelisib (74% versus 45%; p < 0.0001) regardless of del(17p) status."

Duvelisib had a slightly poorer safety profile than Arzerra, but it was manageable and mostly mild. More than 20,000 cases of CLL occur in the US every year, and this is good progress in this difficult to treat subpopulation of patients.

Vaxart's (NASDAQ:VXRT) oral flu vaccine shows positive action in challenge study.

