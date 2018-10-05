Valuation On Honeywell's New Spin-Off: Garrett Motion Inc.

Since I read the book, You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, written by Joel Greenblatt, which suggests that spin-offs often present great investment opportunities (you can read the reasons here), I have been kept eye on spin-offs to try the strategy in real life. After about a year of search, I finally came across an interesting opportunity: Honeywell (HON: NYSE)’s spin-off of its Transportation Systems (Garrett Motions Inc., will be listed as GTX: NYSE).

Company Overview

Garrett Motions Inc. (“Garrett”) is a spin-off of Honeywell (HON: NYSE) being traded since October 1, 2018. Garrett develops, manufactures and sells turbochargers, electronic boostings and automotive software. The company’s business exposures are mainly as follows:

(Excerpt from: Garrett Investor Conference, Sep 6, 2018. )

The Spin-off

In October 2017, Honeywell announced that it would spin-off its transportation systems business (Garrett) as the result of portfolio review. After almost a year, in September 2018, Honeywell announced that it would distribute the shares of Garrett to existing Honeywell’s shareholders on October 1, 2018. On Honeywell’s shareholders received 1 Garrett share for every 10 Honeywell shares. The shares are now traded on NYSE with the ticker GTX.

Competition

Garrett has over 1,400 patents issued and pending today, providing the competitive edge and leadership in the industry.

(Excerpt from: Garrett Investor Conference, Sep 6, 2018.)

Valuation Analysis

(Projections made by the author)

At the time of Spin-off, Honeywell loaded Garrett with a substantial amount of debt (long-term debt: $1.6 billion) and other liabilities (asbestos related: $1.6 billion). The long-term debt is expected to be the combination of senior secured term loan facilities and senior notes but the most of the details are not disclosed yet. Although the Asbesto related annual payment is capped at $175Mil, the total amount of the liabilities is still uncertain. Such high level of debt and uncertainty around the liabilities make the investment rather risky, requiring relatively high return on equity and lowering the value of the equity.

However, I believe the both debt and the liabilities should be manageable based on my P/L projection. The $175Mil annual payment is already incorporated in the “other expenses” in the projection. The FCFF should be sufficient to facilitate the debt. In addition, the company is aiming to set $500Mil revolving facility to maintain the liquidity.

The beauty of spin-off is that it gives management more accountability. The CEO of the company will be awarded $4.3Mil worth of Garrett’s restricted stocks, half of which can be vested in 3 years and the rest in 4 years. Such substantial amount of stock compensation should align CEO’s motivation with the shareholder’s best interest. I believe he will try everything he can to meet the 4% annual revenue growth through FY2022, generate free cash flow and use it to deleverage the company as soon as possible as stated in the financial goals.

(Excerpt from: Garrett Investor Conference, Sep 6, 2018.)

Since the valuation varies greatly based on WACC and terminal growth assumption, I created a table with a wide range of combination of the assumptions. Although the valuation changes based on the assumptions, my main target is terminal growth of 0% to be conservative and WACC of 14% based on the estimate above, reflecting the risky nature of the investment. In addition, I kept the terminal value rather conservative by assuming that the annual $175 million payment of the asbestos related liability lasts indefinitely.

(Estimates made by the author)

Conclusion

Garrett's shares (GTX: NYSE) are currently traded at at $16.71 (as of October 3, 2018). Based on my valuations, the shares could be a buy if the share price go down below $14 (lower the better, of course). As spin-off stocks tend to face a sell-off in short-term, I believe there is a good chance that we see such price point.

As Garrett is loaded with a substantial amount of debt and liabilities, purchasing its shares will be somewhat risky and the share price growth may be somewhat slow due to such concerns. However, I believe the company will generate sufficient cash flow to repay the debt eventually and reward the shareholders well in the long-term.

[The article was first published at valuestocksblog.com on September 30, 2018. Some parts were modified.]

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GTX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: You should be aware of the risks involved in stock investing, and you use the material contained herein at your own risk. I cannot guarantee its accuracy or validity, nor am I responsible for any errors or omissions which may have occurred. The analysis, ratings, and/or recommendations made in the article do not provide, imply, or otherwise constitute a guarantee of performance.

The material on this article are provided for information purpose only. I do not accept liability for your use of the information. The analysis is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis, without any representations, warranties or conditions of any kind.