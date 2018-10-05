Anixa Biosciences Could Rock The Foundation Of The Cancer Diagnostics Industry

Cchek will only get more accurate as time goes on due to the nature of its diagnosis platform and database.

Introduction

In this article, I will explain how Anixa Biosciences (ANIX), formerly ITUS Corporation (ITUS), a biotechnology company focusing on cancer diagnostics for all cancers and CAR-T cell immunotherapy for ovarian cancer, could have a profound impact on the cancer diagnostics industry. Anixa's approach includes analyzing immune system cells, combining a patented flow cytometry with an artificial intelligence screening network and database. It transforms cancer screening into a simple blood draw, one that is more accurate and applicable to many more cancers than many existing tests.

The Problem

Cancer diagnostics can be very inconvenient. Some take substantial time. Certain methods of diagnosis can be painful for some patients. Often, they are inaccurate. In spite of this, the global market for cancer diagnostics is forecasted to be over $230 billion by 2025. The colorectal cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to be 940.33 million by 2023. The global breast cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to be $21.8 billion by 2022. The global prostate cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to be $5.5 billion by 2025. The global lung cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach $3.6 billion by 2024. The global liver cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach $700 million by 2022. There is an enormous market for services and products that are, frankly, not that accurate, and sometimes extremely inconvenient. Of course, that is because detecting cancer is a very important task. Could there be a better way to check for cancers? First, it is important to review current approaches to diagnosing cancer. How are diagnostic tests used?

The Current Approach With Cancer Diagnostics

Cancer diagnostics are generally used as an early way to gain insight into whether or not a person is developing cancer. Inexpensive and easy screenings can catch cancer in its earlier stages, while it is easier to treat. However, most common current diagnostics are mostly used as an initial screening tool, as a pointer for further examination rather than giving the final answer. For instance, patient may test positive for colon cancer, which would then redirect him or her to go get a colonoscopy.

However, many of these early tests are inaccurate, missing patients who do, in fact, have cancer, and sending patients without cancer to get more expensive and time consuming tests done, such as colonoscopies or biopsies. Because of this, many people are diagnosed with cancer when it has already presented itself as an existential threat. Therefore, more accurate approaches to cancer diagnostics could have a profound impact on patient outcomes. Screening for early stages of cancer has always been paramount in the medical community. What if there was an early diagnostic test that could reliably lead a physician and alert the patient that a specific cancer might be lurking in the patient's body?

In this way, ANIX could revolutionize the field of cancer diagnostics by rewriting the way patients are tested for cancer, consolidating multiple cancer tests into one test, vastly improving patient outcomes and generating wealth for its investors, using a liquid biopsy.

The Liquid Biopsy

The concept of a liquid biopsy (urine or blood test) is not new. In earlier years, blood tests were developed that recognized certain antigens on tumor cells. Examples include CEA (colon cancer), Ca9-19 (pancreatic cancer), Ca-125 (ovarian cancer), AFP (liver cancer).

Medical professionals soon learned that these tests lacked the sensitivity (the ability to detect cancers) and were not truly specific (false positives can occur, such as in CEA with cigarette smoking). These tests were then relegated to following a cancer's progression, rather than discovering it.

As an example, if we look at colon cancer screening, various tests besides the colonoscopy have been developed. Of course, checking one's stool for occult blood is still done, but it is not very sensitive in its detection rate. New tests such as Cologuard, a product of Exact Sciences (EXAS) that detects stool DNA, have gained traction due to its accuracy and ease of use.

Ultimately, a colonoscopy is still a gold standard. At present, colonoscopy is indicated for those with family history, hereditary syndromes, and patient populations with high rates like African Americans and Ashkenazi Jews. Recently, there has been an uptick in colon cancer in young patients, and as a result, the age of broad screening in the general population has been reduced to 45 years of age.

Ovarian cancer liquid biopsy diagnosis tools have the same issues. The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance describes the CA-125 blood test for ovarian cancer as such:

CA-125, which stands for "Cancer Antigen 125" is a protein that may be found in high amounts in the blood of patients with ovarian cancer. CA-125 is produced on the surface of cells and is released in the blood stream. This protein is elevated in more than 80 percent of women with advanced ovarian cancers, and in 50 percent of those with early-stage cancers. The CA-125 test is among the blood tests that may be ordered by a doctor if ovarian cancer is suspected. Because CA-125 misses half of early cancers and can be elevated by benign conditions, such as diverticulitis, endometriosis, liver cirrhosis, pregnancy, and uterine fibroids, the National Cancer Institute and the United States Preventive Services Task Force do not endorse using it to screen women for ovarian cancer who are at ordinary risk or in the general population. Research on new ways to use CA-125 to more accurately identify ovarian cancer is underway. CA-125, however, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to monitor the effectiveness of treatment for ovarian cancer and for detecting disease recurrence after treatment.

Clearly, since many diagnostic tests cannot be relied upon, these methods are not good to use as screening tools to detect early cancers, and certainly not good enough for a diagnosis. The best way to truly determine if a patient has ovarian cancer remains getting a CT scan and biopsy. Furthermore, the CA-125 test is inaccurate enough that it is not endorsed to be used as a screening tool. Sonographies are preferred. So, what would a good cancer screening tool look like?

The Hypothetical Perfect Cancer Diagnostic

If a cancer diagnostic could be convenient, inexpensive, detect multiple or all types of cancer, and be accurate, specific, and precise, and detect earlier stage cancers, it would obviously become a standard test, commanding a dominant market share and used commonly as a screening tool. A test like this, however, sounds like a pipe dream.

A test like this would cause an increased frequency of early testing which would result in patients' cancer being detected earlier. This would greatly increase chances of survival for many, many people diagnosed with cancer. Below are a few snippets of 5 year survival rates for early-stage diagnoses versus late-stage diagnoses.

Source

A New Approach

The sea change in oncology brought on by immuno-oncology drugs has shed new light into the body's defense mechanisms used to fight cancer. Certain cells are increased as the body bot fights and tries to suppress its immune response. These cells give us a "window" into what's happening in the body and may be the most early indication of a cancer in a patient's body. Anixa takes advantage of this paradigm and has developed an entirely new screening approach to cancer.

Looking to the future, perhaps a colonoscopy can be the second step of a process to screen for cancer, rather than the first step as it currently is. Not only that, but given a person has one negative colonoscopy, say at age 45-50, and none of these tests in the future show anything (DNA in the stool, immune system screening with Anixa's platform), - perhaps combined to increase sensitivity and specificity), then that patient could be done screening for life, which would be a big savings to the medical community. The idea is to tailor tests, such as colonoscopy in colon cancer or sonography in ovarian cancer, to those who truly need it.

The Issues With Current First Line Cancer Diagnostics

Current diagnostic methods and tests, while useful, all have issues. They can be expensive. They can be inaccurate. They can be inconvenient and time consuming. They can be risky. In some cases, they can be painful. The biggest problems concern accuracy and expense. The tests need to be tailored to those who actually need them.

For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, screening mammograms miss a whopping 20% of breast cancers, ultimately delaying treatment, where a patient's prognosis will subsequently nosedive. According to the same source, 50% of patients screened for 10 years will have a false positive, leading to a relatively expensive biopsy. Lastly, many women find mammograms painful.

Also, when checking for colon cancer, usually a colonoscopy is used, as opposed to some other tests. A colonoscopy is estimated to cost over $3,000. Physicians, therefore, attempt to control costs and maximize patient outcomes by screening information. In colon cancer, if doctors combine family history, genetic predispositions, populations known to have high rates, personal history of other cancers that go along with colon (such as breast cancer) and personal history of significant polyps, among other information, they then prospectively tackle that group aggressively. However, there is much room for improvement to pick who to closely monitor.

The current situation for colonoscopies is well summarized by an article in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Editorial (October 2018), Age is not just a number: surveillance colonoscopy is low yield in individuals younger than 50:

To better prevent colon cancers while controlling the morbidity and costs of our procedures, we need to do more colonoscopies on patients who will truly benefit, and fewer colonoscopies on those who will not benefit. Getting this balance right is easier said than done, with few studies informing our surveillance interval decisions.

That's where initial screening procedures come in, and that is where patient outcomes and healthcare system costs have a chance to improve, by using accurate and low cost Let's say a physician does a colonoscopy on a 30 year old for rectal bleeding, and finds an incidental polyp, unrelated to the source of the bleeding. Does the patient need a colonoscopy every 3 years for life from now on? Physicians need to find other ways to screen that person for colon cancer without subjecting patients to the burden of 20 more colonoscopies in their lifetime.

Improvement With New Diagnostics

In contrast, with new diagnostics, If the patient does not meet the above criteria and stool does not show blood, Cologuard (and/or another accurate test) tests negative, etc, that patient may either be left alone or simply have one colonoscopy at age 50.

Similarly, if physicians can combine CA-125 in ovarian cancer with another blood test, and it shows a predisposition to early ovarian cancer, then perhaps these women need a sonography every 3-6 months. The earlier and more accurately these new tests can detect cancer, the more tailored other expensive screening tools like biopsies, scans, and invasive tests, can be. In summary, new inexpensive and accurate tests will not replace gold standard tests, but can significantly save patient and physician time, reduce healthcare costs, and increase patient outcomes. And, this is applicable to many different cancer tests, not just colon, breast, or ovarian.

Enter Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences' new diagnostic platform could have a profound impact on the cancer diagnostics industry. At this time, they are only focused on prostate and breast cancers in the diagnostic. Eventually, they will focus on all cancers using the same diagnostic. With the cancer diagnostics field full of inconvenient, expensive, risky, and time consuming endoscopies, biopsies, CT scans and sometimes painful diagnostics like mammograms, there is much room for improvement in the cancer diagnostics industry. Anixa may have the one-size-fits-all technology to inexpensively scan patients for all forms of cancer at once, rewriting the cancer diagnostics industry as we know it, and expanding the commonality and frequency of cancer diagnostics.

Note: this article will not address Anixa's CAR-T cell therapy for prostate/ovarian cancer.

Background

Anixa was basically formed by Dr. Amit Kumar, PhD. He was on the board of a failed tech company, Copytele, that was looking to do something over fax lines back in the 2000s. They had some residual royalties, but really became a shell company. Dr. Kumar brought the Cchek (cancer diagnosis platform) concept into the company, as the board decided to use the shell to basically start a new company. Dr. Kumar eventually moved into the role of CEO, as he was most fit to run the company.

Anixa seems to get no coverage on Seeking Alpha, and little coverage elsewhere. This may be due to the fact that the company came from a failed shell, or maybe the fact that this tiny biotechnology company does not intend to complete a secondary shelf offering in order to fund the company in the near term. Therefore, the tiny company may remain "off the radar" of some large investment banks and their analysts. Recently, the company cancelled their ATM offering, citing that they have "over a year's worth of cash" and "no longer feel that the ATM Offering is necessary".

When asked about increasing the authorized number of outstanding stock, Dr. Kumar stated:

If we do decide to issue stock in the future, it may be done for a number of reasons which we detail in the proxy, but those reasons could include things outside of financing, such as acquisitions, issuance to corporate partners if they chose to make an investment as part of a corporate partnership, and many other reasons. Today, we have no specific plans for the additional stock; we are simply positioning the Company for success.

Dr. Kumar also noted that the company will be best funded through partnerships:

While the continued development of Cchek™ and commencement of our ovarian cancer CAR-T therapeutic program will require additional resources, we believe that we are in a position to support both programs in the near term and that our longer-term needs will be better addressed through strategic partnerships and other corporate transactions.

So, Anixa is aiming to fund itself through partnerships. While dilution is always a possibility, especially with a very small, pre-revenue biotechnology company, at least the intentions of Dr. Kumar, the board of directors, and the rest of the management team are made clear. Now, let's take a look at the fun stuff - Anixa' approach to cancer diagnosis.

Cancer Diagnostics Platform: Cchek™

Anixa is approaching all cancers from the same angle. Kumar's thought process was that measurement of the immune system could result in a cancer diagnosis. Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells, or MDSCs, are key markers in cancers that have received much attention recently, along with new research. There are a very wide variety of MDSCs and other immune cells in the body, so by monitoring those cells along with markers and levels of other more traditionally known immune cells, Kumar believes that Anixa can accurately diagnose a patient.

This approach (Cchek) using flow cytometry to analyze the blood cells and an AI algorithm to develop correlations and diagnose a patient requires a blood sample, a liquid biopsy. To date, Cchek has been able to detect 20 different cancers, although some in only small sample sized tests.

Anixa's Cchek looks primed for success due to its business model of licensing, a prudent CEO, current diagnostics data, and collaborative partners. The partners include: MD Anderson, University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center, New Jersey Valley Urology, Virtua Hospitals, and The Wistar Institute Cancer Center.

With Anixa, you have the chance to buy when there's blood in the vial.

The One-Size-Fits-All Cancer Diagnostic

Apple took all of your CDs and put them onto an MP3 player. Anixa will take all of your inconvenient, inaccurate diagnostic tests, and lump them all into one less costly, more comprehensive, more accurate blood test. Why get a bunch of inaccurate tests done when you can have your blood taken, and test with more confidence for possibly all cancer types at once? One of Anixa's goals is for Cchek to be included in routine blood work tests. Next, I will briefly explain how Cchek works. The groundwork for Cchek is flow cytometry.

Flow Cytometry

Pulse cytophotometry, otherwise known as flow cytometry, is the process which Anixa uses in conjunction with various data filters (i.e. removing doublets) to import or run data through their artificial intelligence program, or "neural network." Many of your already familiar with biology may already be familiar with this process. Here's how the process works:

First, cells from the blood sample are treated with fluorescent dyes or fluorescent antibody conjugates, so that they have a certain color based on their chemical properties (protein expression on cell surface and/or inside the cell). One by one, assisted with acoustic assisted hydrodynamic focusing (centering technique - see the videos on the link) or another centering method, cells flow past a laser. The laser light is scattered by means of light reflection and refraction, similar to how rainbows form from many water particles. Different wavelengths refract into the cells at different angles, determined by Snell's Law.

Source

The light's forward scatter (FSC) and side scatter (SSC) are filtered by dichroic mirrors and optical filters that function as bandpass/bandstop filters. The filtered light is measured by sensors, where the data is then recorded. Different cell sizes will have different scattering profiles, and different chemistries will yield different color fluxes. Below is a picture that shows an overview of the flow cytometer process.

Source

Okay, that's enough on the flow cytometer process. What makes Anixa's approach so novel is the AI algorithm they have designed to use these readings for diagnoses, an algorithm that is ever-learning, and always becoming more specific and accurate.

The Neural Network

A standard output to one of these flow cytometry machines will give a big scatterplot of data. The data are screened and "gated," (electronic gating, or what I prefer to call further filtering), so that bad information from inaccurate readings, or simple outliers, are weeded out. This process can be manual. Below is an example:

Source

What Anixa does differently is, instead of the time consuming manual method of further filtering the data, only to maybe not even know how these data could relate to a diagnosis, they run it through a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm that will continuously determine the best correlations to make between the data, cancer stages and types, and diagnoses. There is no way a human could make these correlations, at least not in an economically efficient manner. Also, the human would likely be very inaccurate. The AI program, on the other hand, makes the correlations as accurate as they can get. As stated before, the "neural network" algorithm has a database that will only get bigger, and therefore the correlations that the network develops will only increase in accuracy as time goes on. Anixa diagnoses tomorrow are more accurate than Anixa diagnoses today.

On top of that, Anixa believes that their AI platform could be used to predict patient responses to immunotherapies as well as monitor for the recurrence of tumors. Linked here is Anixa's poster that shows how the AI platform works with a flow cytometer to yield excellent results.

Current Data

Breast Cancer - Anixa's Cchek diagnostic has been validated in trials to diagnose stage one and two breast cancer with 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity. To recap, sensitivity is a "true positive" rate, which is very important to increase, as false negatives lead to cancer progression. Specificity is a "true negative" rate, where patients who don't have the disease are accurately diagnosed. This is somewhat important as it decreases the number of patients sent to get a biopsy for validation, as biopsies add cost to the healthcare system. Compare the sensitivity and specificity of Cchek to a typical and common mammogram, where the sensitivity and specificity are a pedestrian 68% and 75%, respectively.

Prostate Cancer- One could also compare the results of manual versus AI diagnostics, both using the flow cytometry and filtering tools. The AI performed much better than the humans. This has been shown below in a prostate cancer study between Anixa and some of its partners.

Source

Furthermore, prostate cancer diagnostic tools such as the controversial PSA (prostate specific antigen) test and the DRE (digital rectal examination) test show (at least, in these studies) sensitivity of 32% and 51%, and specificity of 85% and 59%, respectively. These results compare extremely unfavorably to Anixa's Cchek. Cchek has been shown to have sensitivity and specificity values of 92% and 92% in this indication, as can be seen in the picture above. These values are similar to Cologuard's values, and are high enough that they could be extremely useful as a screening tool, as opposed to the PSA.

Using these excellent outcomes, Anixa intends to develop a commercialization partnership and bring at least one cancer diagnostic indication to market, to begin with. Eventually, Anixa's Cchek is expected to eventually be able to detect all cancer types. Take note of Exact Sciences' success with Cologuard. That's just colon cancer.

Financials

Anixa has cash on hand and short term investments of $5.3 million as of their last quarterly report, and needs about $1 million per quarter to fund operations. So, they have just over a year's worth of cash. Below, one can see Anixa's business model consists of low cash burn and licensing. Anixa has partnered with research institutions, and intends to find a corporate partner for Cchek, initially for prostate and breast cancer.

Source

Anixa is an AI and Cost Cutter Play in an Explosively Expensive Healthcare Market

Anixa has stated that the cost of its test could eventually be less than $200. It could eventually be used with other blood tests, eliminating much need for extra appointments for specific cancer tests. This would simultaneously cut costs for the healthcare industry, while providing patients and doctors with a tool to accurately diagnose many more people with cancer earlier, which would save many lives.

Not only do patients with early cancer have a much higher chance to survive long term, they also may not end up paying an amazingly high price for a treatment that works very well, but may not keep them in remission very long. The cancer treatment referenced is CAR-T cell therapy. Ironically, Anixa is working on a CAR-T cell therapy for ovarian and prostate cancer, as mentioned earlier.

The potential outcome of the Cchek platform is enormous as it is an improvement to most or all diagnostic tools currently at market and a potential cost-cutter. However, Anixa still has lots of work to do, such as making sure that the test can distinguish between benign and malignant tumors. This could add extra value to the platform, too.

Risks and Competition

Anixa's failure to show meaningful results for Cchek in other cancer types or failure to distinguish between benign and malignant cancers may impact the company's ability to gain significant market share in the cancer diagnostics business. In addition, the company is meeting with the FDA soon to discuss their CAR-T therapy for prostate and ovarian cancer. A bad outcome to this meeting could have a detrimental impact on the share price. If Anixa fails to develop a partnership in either of its businesses, it may run out of cash, resulting in dilution.

Competition could also arise for Cchek. ProstaGene, soon to be merging with CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), has a prostate cancer diagnostic that can predict cancer with a 98-99% accuracy. However, it is unclear if this test would be used as a recurring common test. I am not aware of any other tests that show significant competitive advantages compared to Cchek. There are a few promising breast cancer tests that have promising results, but none of them look quite as promising as Cchek. Illumina (ILMN) is developing a gene sequencing cancer diagnostic that will scan for bits of cancer DNA in blood, but the test is expected reach a low of $500, far above Anixa's expected price of less than $200. So, the question remains: what will the sensitivity be? Other companies with genomic based diagnostics include Veracyte (VCYT) as well as Foundation Medicine (FMI), who has an excellent genomic test for lung cancer, citing excellent sensitivity of 99%.

Foundation Medicine also has a genomic sequencing test, for solid tumor biopsies, that has an excellent 94.6% accuracy. This test can be used to determine what therapies might be useful for a patient. However, this is not an early detection, liquid biopsy. However, it will probably be significant competition in some cases. Also, Guardant, a private company, is rolling out a similar diagnostic to screen for DNA shed into the bloodstream for many cancers. This could be a major competitive threat to Anixa.

OncoCyte's (OCX) liquid biopsy test for lung cancer diagnosis, DetermaVu, has impressive sensitivity in early stage cancer, but seems to lack the specificity that Cchek has shown in other studies, so far. Its bladder cancer diagnostic has the same issue when compared to Anixa, even though OncoCyte's results are good. So, OncoCyte is a possible competitor in certain areas of future concern for Anixa, such as lung cancer diagnosis. One excellent thing that both of these companies can do is cut down on lung biopsy costs incurred, which OncoCyte cites as costing an average of $14,634. Expensive!

Exact Sciences, as discussed earlier, has a highly sensitive CRC liquid biopsy (Cologuard), with 92% sensitivity in all stages of cancer, and a slightly higher sensitivity of 94% in early stages (stages I-II) of CRC. While not the focused indication of Anixa yet, it could be tough competition. There are many competitors to Anixa, but it seems to hold its own with the potential to test many, if not all cancers with a single blood test with so far, high specificity and sensitivity. Regardless, be wary of the development of other competing and promising diagnostic tools. I see Foundation Medicine as fierce competition.

There is definitely stiff competition in the cancer diagnostic field, but Anixa has the potential to be a market leader in the field.

Conclusion

Many of these competitors have different methods of diagnosis (i.e. gene-focused, protein based, etc). Many are very expensive. Many only test for one cancer. Some are not very sensitive. None strike me as useful for a common, standard screening tool, as if you would

What other blood test besides Cchek can be (1) inexpensive, (2) a simple liquid biopsy, (3) test for possibly all cancers, and (4) test highly sensitively and significantly?

Furthermore, there could be value in combining Cchek, which checks the immune system, with other free protein-based liquid biopsy diagnostics, to check for early stage cancer with even higher accuracy. There seem to be many competitors to Anixa's Cchek, but none that are absolute exact competitors, that I am aware of. This is due to Anixa's unique approach to diagnostics, and its excellent (and only improving) results, to date. I personally think that Cchek will be extremely useful in conjunction with DNA based tests, for ultimate sensitivity and specificity.

Watch for Anixa to expand partnerships and business relationships with respected companies, universities, and research centers, and to release more promising Cchek data. Anixa looks like it might be extremely undervalued based on its Cchek diagnostic alone. It will, however, be a long road to commercialization even if Cchek continues to prove its worth. The potential market success of Cchek, if given as part of a routine or standard blood test as stated in Anixa's goals, would be large. Anixa's promising Cchek platform, combined with a CAR-T platform, make for a very exciting investment. Anixa is targeting a very large market with Cchek, and with the scalability of the Cchek, investors could be handsomely rewarded.

NOTE: ITUS Corporation recently rebranded as Anixa Biosciences.

