The Internal Correction Accelerates

Stocks took a dive on Thursday as the extraordinary selling pressure in rate-sensitive securities finally spilled over into the rest of the market. In today’s commentary, we’ll discuss the prospects for a sharp but short-lived pullback in the major averages in the coming days, followed by a confirmed bottom by mid-month.

In the last few commentaries, we’ve looked at technical evidence which clearly showed the U.S. stock market was in a weakened state. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) made a nominal new high on Wednesday, it happened at the same time that rate-sensitive securities were being heavily liquidated. Specifically, there were 262 new 52-week lows on the NYSE for Wednesday, most of which were income funds. This is the same pattern we saw back in January when the major averages were making new highs even as investors were unloading muni-bond funds and related securities. That culminated with a sharp decline in the broad market in February, and it was anticipated here that the latest increase in internal weakness would also result in a market-wide pullback.

The large cap averages, including the Dow and the S&P 500 Index (SPX), finally showed signs of vulnerability to the internal selling on Thursday. The SPX pulled back 0.82% in the latest session while the Dow was 0.75% lower. More importantly, the SPX closed decisively under its 15-day moving average for the first time in a month, which technically breaks the immediate-term (1-4 week) uptrend based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. I’ve cautioned investors in my last few reports to refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs, and now that the SPX is below its 15-day trend line, there is even more reason for remaining defensive for now.

An even more notable occurrence during Thursday’s session was the massive expansion in NYSE-listed securities making new 52-week lows. There were 425 new lows on Oct. 4, which is the greatest number of new lows since Feb. 6. The Feb. 6 session proved to be the internal low for the year to date, even though some major averages didn’t establish a final price low until late March. That there were almost as many NYSE-listed securities making new lows on Thursday as there were in February speaks to the enormous pressure being exerted by the bond market. The sharp rally in the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) shown below provides the context for the stock market’s latest weakness.

Rising Treasury yields are creating a mass spillover effect on the broad equity market, including the tech sector. The NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) was especially hard hit by the latest selling wave, shedding almost 2% on Thursday. One major sector which has so far been immune to the rate-related selling, however, is the financial sector. Bank and broker/dealer stocks have rallied in recent days since they typically benefit from higher rates. The fact that the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) is rallying right now is one reason for believing that the internal correction now underway will be short-lived and not as damaging as the one in February. At that time, financial stocks were being sold along with the rest of the market.

It should also be mentioned that during the February broad market decline, XBD went on to establish a high for the year in March even as the major averages were still making lows. This relative strength in the broker/dealers was a sure sign that the bullish longer-term trend for equities was still intact. It also served as a leading indicator for the spring revival in the stock market. Relative strength in the financial sector stocks is historically a sign that bullish conditions are still prevalent despite short-term weakness. As long as XBD continues diverging higher during the latest internal correction, investors will have another reason for maintaining an optimistic outlook beyond the immediate term.

Meanwhile on the global front, the weakness which has plagued emerging market stocks in recent months has returned. Emerging market equities have been heavily sold in the last three trading sessions as overseas markets remain vulnerable to the ongoing U.S.-China trade policy uncertainties. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) dropped 2.50% on Oct. 4 and is now testing its 2018 low. For most of the summer, weakness in the emerging markets proved to be beneficial for Wall Street as foreign investors turned to U.S. equities as a safe haven. This time around the decline in EEM is doing our market no favors since the sharp spike in bond rates have temporarily made equities unattractive.

I’ve continued to emphasize the small cap stocks since they were among the first to show weakness in the current decline. Ideally, we should see a confirmed bottom in the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) to let us know that the weakness still plaguing this market has dissipated. It’s not uncommon that the first group to show weakness in a market-wide pullback is the first to bottom. For that reason it will be important to monitor the psychologically significant 200-day moving average in the RUT for signs of potential support. As can be seen in the following graph, the Russell is about to test this widely watched longer-term trend line for the first time since April. At no time this year was the 200-day MA ever broken by the RUT on a closing basis, so if this time turns out to be an exception, we’ll know that the current correction has further to run before ending.

Predicting exactly when the market will bottom is always a random guessing game at best. I offer no forecast as to when, or at what level, the major averages will hit their final lows. Based on the huge acceleration in new 52-week lows on the NYSE, however, my best guess is that selling pressure will climax before we reach mid-month. There could still be some additional residual selling pressure after mid-October, but whenever the new lows exceed 400 it’s usually only a matter of days before the market hits a significant low. Investors should be prepared for a short-lived, but potentially sharp, pullback in the major averages before this latest correction reaches its terminus.

I also reiterate my recommendation that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the internal weakness has lifted. Once the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges return to normal for a few days (i.e. below 40), we’ll have a strong indication that the latest storm has passed. Investors can, however, continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, health care, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory and Nasdaq internal momentum still bullish, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the projected increase in October volatility with their bullish long-term trends remaining intact. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, XLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.