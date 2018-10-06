8% Yields Are Becoming More Attractively Priced From MITT

However, these 2 preferred shares have been coming down in price.

Investors who are willing to accept a risk rating of 4 have better options elsewhere with a higher yield and better call protection.

MITT-A was the better option a few weeks ago, but the gap has been mostly closed.

MITT has two preferred shares with a risk rating of 4 that are just barely in the sell range.

A few weeks ago, we covered the two preferred shares from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT): (MITT.PA) and (MITT.PB). In this article, we will refer to these as MITT-A and MITT-B. We believe that both of the preferred shares carry a risk rating of 4 and carry too much risk for conservative investors.

There have been two material changes to these preferred shares.

When we last wrote on MITT-A and MITT-B, MITT-B was well within the sell range. They have both dropped enough in price to be near a hold rating. MITT-A was more attractive than MITT-B by around $0.50. That gap is now closed.

My thoughts on MITT

MITT is too expensive. The spreads available on investments are getting worse. The market is offering far smaller rewards for taking on additional risk. This is not the time when investors are best served to take a heavy leveraged position in risk. When risk spreads are thin, investors should not be looking to leverage up their exposure to that risk. A thin risk spread is a weak return on your money. It is like a job offering weak wages for your time. You wouldn't want to dramatically increase your exposure to working for less money. Yet, investors are taking on substantial leverage to increase their exposure to weaker spreads. This is fundamentally a poor idea. Underperform rating for MITT.

MITT preferred shares

The prices a few weeks ago were:

MITT-A: $25.65

MITT-B: $25.70

MITT-A had a stripped yield of 8.05% and a worst-cash-to-call of negative $0.60. MITT-B had a stripped yield of 7.79% and a worst-cash-to-call of negative $0.65.

Here are the current prices:

Source: CWMF's subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

The price on MITT-B has come down materially. We believe there are better options for 8% yields, but both of these preferred shares are nearing a hold rating:



MITT-A is $0.13 and MITT-B is $0.25 away from a hold rating.

They have both declined in price but MITT-B has declined more.

Though MITT-B has declined more, we are not bullish on either one of them. We still see each one as being a little bit into the sell range. However, the difference between the 2 shares has been largely mitigated. MITT-A carries a higher stripped yield, but MITT-B's worst cash to call is only a loss of $0.07 instead of $0.39.

That worst cash to call falling from negative $0.65 to $0.07 means MITT-B is no longer so terrible. They are now both just slightly in the sell range. That is a major improvement compared to a few weeks ago. We still have other ideas at The REIT Forum that should outperform these shares, but we thought it was important to highlight that MITT-B is no longer dramatically worse than MITT-A.

