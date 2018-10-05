LendingTree Inc. (TREE) LendingTree to Acquire QuoteWizard.com (Transcript)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) LendingTree, Inc. to Acquire QuoteWizard.com, LLC Conference Call October 5, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Doug Lebda - Chairman & CEO

J. D. Moriarty - CFO

Kunal Madhukar - Deutsche Bank

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

John Campbell - Stephens

Mark Mahaney - RBC

Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research

Michael Tarkan - Compass Point

Jeff Cantwell - Guggenheim

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Doug Lebda, Chief Executive Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Doug Lebda

Thank you very much, and -- operator, and thanks to everyone for joining this early in the morning. We are incredibly excited about this transaction and look forward to take your questions. We're going to have some brief comments by me, then comments by J.D. And then, we'll take your questions.

First off, please note that we're limited in what we're actually allowed to disclose since we have not yet closed this transaction, but we want to give everybody an opportunity to ask your questions and hear about this given the size and importance of this deal. I would just lay out several key points. First, similar to our credit card business and our CompareCards acquisition, insurance is large; it's underpenetrated online and is strategically very important to us. It's also one where buying makes sense versus building. QuoteWizard has a phenomenal technology, a phenomenal team in a phenomenal region network and it would have taken us years if not a decade to actually build this.

Second, while we've been hesitant to jump into insurance, we've been looking at this for probably 15 years and we wanted to make sure that we’ve found the right launch pad for us. Carriers are clearly devoting more and more time around marketplaces. And our diligence calls that the carriers have -- were extremely solid and gave us a lot of comfort that we expect that for them to continue.

Third point, we are incredibly excited about the team at QuoteWizard. They see the market the exact same way we do. They're a very good cultural fit to LendingTree. They're growing rapidly and they're making a lot of money. Like other acquisitions we've done, we think that LendingTree can also accelerate this for faster growth as part of LendingTree than QuoteWizard can do on its own.

And then the last point I would make is that for us this is continuing our diversification and provides the fourth leg to our competitive stool. And it's another non-mortgage business that is at scale and one that’s not subject to interest rate or credit cycles.

And with that, I'll turn it over to J.D.

J. D. Moriarty

Thanks, Doug. As Doug pointed out, this is very analogous to CompareCards. And if you think about our strategic evolution over the last few years, it's been facilitated by beliefs that we need to have financial flexibility. And so, we'll be able to affect this transaction with cash on hand and with our existing revolver. If I think back to the last several years for LendingTree, we raised equity capital in 2015 which enabled us to not only buy back a significant amount of stock in '16 when our shares were volatile, but also to affect the CompareCards transaction. We then did a convertible transaction last May and we had a lot of cash on the balance sheet, but we've been able to affect quite a few transactions that we’re extremely happy with as they contribute -- and contribute to our ongoing diversification.

So as you think about what we're doing here with QuoteWizard, it is certainly the largest transaction that we've done, but actually relative to our size, very comparable to CompareCards when we did that in the fall of '16. And as Doug said, it is a fourth leg of the stool. We know that we are acquiring the right team in a huge market that is experiencing great growth in conversion as competitor -- as carriers embrace marketplaces. So we are very, very excited about the opportunity and what it suggests for our growth curve going forward.

And we're happy to open it up to any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Kunal Madhukar with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Kunal Madhukar

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. A couple if I may. One around the TAM. We get that it's a large TAM. If you can just -- if you can give us some sense of like how big in terms of like numbers? And second, in terms of growth for QuoteWizard to to-date, how fast has it been growing and how long has it been EBITDA profitable? Thank you.

Doug Lebda

Sure. And J.D., why don't you take that first?

J. D. Moriarty

Yes. Thanks, Doug. Kunal, in terms of market opportunity, when you step away from non-health insurance, you're typically looking at market estimates that approach $9 billion and different estimates in terms of how much is spent online. Now one of the things that's important to us as we look, most of the opportunity for many of the aggregators has been auto. We're seeing a very clear trend in terms of carrier interest in home, one of the obvious benefits of QuoteWizard being paired with LendingTree given our mortgage funnel. So that's a huge opportunity there. And then healthcare is actually growing very, very quickly. So I think it's one of these things where we've got a big market right out of the gates. But more importantly, we've got a market that we think is expanding beyond that that $9 billion estimate. You'll see estimates -- market estimates ranging anywhere from $5 billion to $9 billion. I think the important takeaway is that our diligence calls reflected that we think that's growing.

In terms of growth rate for the business, it is analogous to many of the fast growing businesses in our non-mortgage segment, okay? So the only numbers that we've provided are obviously what they did in the first half of this year, which was the 75.6 and the 12.8 of EBITDA, that's the first half of this year.

If you look at the results of the public players in insurance, they're all growing nicely. QuoteWizard is experiencing extraordinary growth. It was evidence to us that they're also getting market share gains. We will obviously not give any forward-looking numbers on QuoteWizard until our Investor Day. And so, when we report our third quarter, you'll get some input as to how it affects our fourth quarter and our full year guide. But in terms of giving a rough growth rate, think of that some of our fast growing non-mortgage businesses. That's the right way to think about it.

I'm sorry. That was the third part to your question. I apologize.

Kunal Madhukar

Alright. Thanks. Yes. And the third, related to the -- obviously gains regarding the opportunity or the supplement opportunity in home, how does the opportunity in car and auto refinancing?

Doug Lebda

I'm sorry, the opportunity in the car and auto?

Kunal Madhukar

Yes, I mean, if they’re out there …

Doug Lebda

You mean auto refinancing?

Kunal Madhukar

Auto refinancing, is that an opportunity down the road?

Doug Lebda

Well, that's actually an opportunity that we're already exploiting our auto business on LendingTree, it is a large part refinance. And so, that already exists. And I think there is a lot more opportunity for us to pair both auto insurance with auto loans, and pair home insurance with home loan across as well.

Kunal Madhukar

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Jed Kelly

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple. Can you share some of the strategies just on how you plan to improve the customer shopping experience with insurance? And then, it seems like their margins are pretty similar to yours, are they already operating at similar VMM margins as you guys? And then, can you actually give us some of their traffic stat -- step statistics and how it compares for some of the competitors?

Doug Lebda

And -- well I'll take the first part of that and then J.D. will take the second part. On the customer experience, I would say that QuoteWizard has a similar customer experience to the other insurance carriers, or to the other aggregators. Insurance is not a category where today you can get lined bindable quotes from multiple carriers. However, we think that overtime that you could get to a bindable quote situation and we think we can help move the industry in that area.

Absent that, it is a highly -- we have both a -- we have a click business, we have a call business and we have a lead business here with QuoteWizard. So that diversification helps and you get a consumer experience that’s sort of highly targeted. If you fill out a form, you see carriers, you click out to one, you then apply for an insurance policy with that carrier. They are highly targeted and highly filtered. They also have their way to do their pricing and they do what’s called right pricing, which means they adjust a price that the carriers pay based on the quality or likely conversion of that. But we think they’ve got a very solid customer experience and we think we can help move it in the right direction. So hopefully getting bindable quotes online. And J.D., you want to take the next one?

J. D. Moriarty

Sure. And then -- hey, Jed, good to hear your voice. The second part of the question was VMM, yes, the margins are similar to our margins, yes, which is great. We obviously always like to be focused on acquisitions that are making money right out of the gates. In terms of traffic, the unique web visits year-to-date are north of 45 million, unique visitors to QuoteWizard owned properties. Unique quote requests are north of just about 6.5 million unique quote requests, again this is a year-to-date statistic. So very good site traffic.

Keep in mind, this is a business that’s been largely unbranded and we would expect that they would benefit tremendously from our platform and our funnel. So they’re just really good operators. But that’s kind of the traffic comparison for your purposes. We will expect to go through this whole business in much greater detail obviously at our Investor Day in December.

Jed Kelly

And how many employees are currently at the company and do you see more synergies and revenue at par?

J. D. Moriarty

Yes, sure. 148 employees, roughly a 100 of those are in Seattle. There are also offices in Denver and Sacramento. As Doug pointed out, this is a business that is in leads, quicks and calls and that’s important in that diversification. So three offices. No, I don’t see it as a cost synergy in the traditional way. There will be some for sure just in terms of systems and things that we can provide for them. So they will enjoy some cost synergy. But no, the bigger opportunity is clearly revenue synergy and that’s what we’re really excited about. That’s the story here.

Jed Kelly

Thank you and congrats on the acquisition

Your next question comes from Stephen Sheldon with William Blair. Your line is open.

Stephen Sheldon

Yes, good morning. And appreciate you holding this call. Can you talk about QuoteWizard’s exposure to the different insurance lines, and it sounds like it’s significantly weighted towards auto, but just any detail on the revenue exposure by insurance side?

J. D. Moriarty

Yes, go ahead, Doug.

Doug Lebda

I’ll go. Just in terms of the way these things will work, they will be very similar flywheels to every other product in LendingTree. So don’t think any concentration as sort of a bad thing, it just basically means that the bad category has taken off, gone to a point where you can actually go market into it. And as home gets there, we would expect that too. But J.D. do you want to address specific numbers?

J. D. Moriarty

Sure. Sure. To the extent we can. I mean the majority of it, Stephen, still remains in auto. We’re seeing home grow very, very quickly. We’re seeing health and Med supp grow very, very quickly. We’re also seeing, as I mentioned earlier, a good demand from carriers to expand into home and to find an efficient way to do that through aggregators, through marketplaces like us. And so, that was a drumbeat that was very clear. As Doug pointed out at the beginning of the call, we were in insurance in a small way, and we were dialoguing with carriers and the interesting growing home was material. But no, the majority today is still auto. We think there is a great opportunity to diversify that.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. And then as you think about QuoteWizard, I guess how could it interact and kind of benefit from the My LendingTree user base? Is that a -- could it be opportunity for you guys to kind of have those two interact?

Doug Lebda

Absolutely, you can imagine that on the My LendingTree user base, not only could you be getting alerts for loans but you could also be getting alerts for insurance. And you can pair let's say auto insurance with auto loans and do the same thing with home. In addition to that, you can imagine doing the same thing on the QuoteWizard side which has got a huge user base and we can actually put a My LendingTree or powered by LendingTree experience there, where we give the QuoteWizard customers access to loans.

Thank you. Your next question comes from John Campbell with Stephens. Your line is open.

John Campbell

Hey, guys. Good morning and congrats on the deal.

Doug Lebda

Thanks, John. Appreciate it.

John Campbell

Yes, just looking for the mix of CPC versus CPL, I know you guys have had some competitors in insurance who have kind of slanted their business to one of the two. Is it pretty evenly mixed or do they specialize in one?

J. D. Moriarty

John, what's really interesting is and I'm not going to give you specifics across the entire business, what I will say is the carrier interests are all over the map. So we've got some carriers who are really interested in the click product and less so in leads, others who are all about leads and calls. It really depends on their orientation, whether they have a captivated network. It is -- what we like about QuoteWizard is that they are able to share with all carriers, because they have presence in all three products. So it's been interesting doing diligence on it and seeing how they are serving their carriers. We will get into more detail as to the split of the overall business probably at Investor Day. But there is not one direct lean for QuoteWizard, it’s much more what the carrier wants at that point in time.

John Campbell

Okay, that makes sense. And then going back to the growth path, I mean it does seem like that growth kind of slowed or was kind of modest in '16 and '17 for a lot of the guys in the space. And then suddenly it's just like this big spike in the first part of this year. I think you mentioned that you're seeing increased adoption across the board. And it sounds like maybe some of that spend is coming from maybe the adoption of home and health as opposed to just auto. Just kind of looking for what that tipping point has been, and whether it's sustainable?

J. D. Moriarty

Sure. Let me start and Doug can augment it. As you pointed out, 2016 was a challenging year for all the carriers. And as a result, their marketing spend overall was diminished. What we've seen since then which existed in '17 and then it’s played out in '18 is what we look forward in any marketplace, do we have a nice shift from offline to online. And then within online, how do they think about spending marketing dollars in marketplaces as opposed to spending it online directly themselves? And what we saw in QuoteWizard was a real ability to filter and help carriers much the way that we do with filters in our mortgage business or in our other businesses targeted leads, targeted clicks that help the carriers achieve their goals, like that trend was very, very clear. So what set off the tipping point? I’m not totally sure. I think it is, I think the growth rate is clearly higher as a result of the shift to the interest in home and the shift in health and Med supp. And that helps us a great deal as we point out, right, because just obviously the ability to diversify there will help us. If you think about this business relative to card, clearly the carrier -- we might go through a 2016-‘17 period again when the carrier spend overall is diminished. The difference is you're able to diversify yourself across the lines, auto, home and health. And then additionally, the agent network is a -- we -- talking about carrier relationships and we think QuoteWizard has excellent carrier relationships, the agent network is a real asset. And then so those are what probably differentiated in terms of complexity from the card business.

Doug Lebda

I think the only thing I would add is that the tipping point or tipping [technical difficulty] as you get the revenue per lick or revenue per lead or revenue per call up enough that you can actually go market into that and those carriers. The good news here is these guys have spent over 10 years making this thing work and getting into the point where it is today. And now we think we can help improve the revenue, the unit revenue, help decrease the unit costs on marketing and then obviously the cross-sell back and forth between the two customer networks. We think we can put substantial growth on this thing.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Mark Mahaney with RBC. Your line is open.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, let me try two questions. First, Doug, can you put this acquisition in context? You've done a series of acquisitions [technical difficulty] worked out pretty well. Your, I don't know level of confidence, your level of interest, your thoughts on the impact of this acquisition on LendingTree versus the other acquisitions you've had, just give us a little historical context? And then secondly, just simple question, I assume that there's no rise -- the rising interest rate environment really has no impact at all on this segment, those are unrelated. But could you just check that box please? Thanks.

Doug Lebda

Yes, on the interest rate sensitivity, you do not have interest rate sensitivity here on the insurance regardless of whether rates are going up or down. You may have some correlation overtime with consumers’ interest in mortgages, which might form an interest in insurance, obviously where we change the mortgage. That's usually a good time. But we don't think there's much interest rate sensitivity.

In terms of history, I’ve heard about the insurance market almost since the beginning days of LendingTree. And interestingly lending -- some of LendingTree's early thoughts were centered around the insurance industry and their ability to do risk-based pricing across obviously multiple customers. And so, that’s something we've always looked at but it's something every time we've looked at it we haven't found the right business model, we haven't seen people be able to be profitable and QuoteWizard quite frankly surprised me. Because we looked at every other asset on the planet, it has come out for sale and we’re luckily buying this. We've had partnerships with other companies on our site and this was the sort of the magic formula. To put it in context, I would say, jeez, this is taking away credit card. It’s a very similar consumer experience like credit card and it's something that I think is going to have similar growth trajectory and good crossover at LendingTree.

Your next question comes from Rob Wildhack with Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Rob Wildhack

I think you started to discuss this a little bit. But in the insurance carriers are obviously massive advertising spenders, largely still on their own brand. So I was hoping if you could go into more detail on how you see that shift from traditional advertising to digital -- ultimately to digital marketplace playing out in insurance and how that may be similar or different to how mortgage and credit card and personal loans played out?

Doug Lebda

So I believe they will play out along the same way, because they’ve effectively the exact same sort of physics in the marketplace. In terms of the carriers spending their own money versus going through aggregators, I think carriers will do both, are going to do whatever makes them money and acquire new customers. And so, you’re going to see GEICO ads, Progressive ads and they’re also going to work through marketplaces. And it’s going to be just like LendingTree, if you look at its credit cards, they got capital out of their spending, they’re a big client of LendingTree as well. Same thing with ClicknLoans and loanDepots and bigger banks and also the smaller in the base. Both work. And from a carriers perspective, it’s just getting more customers. It’s sort of -- like quite frankly it’s like LendingTree, so you see us advertising on TV and then we have to use an aggregator called Google to get a lot of our -- to get a lot of our volume. And so, I expect it to be exactly the same.

Rob Wildhack

Thanks. And then Doug you also mentioned the idea of creating more bindable quotes overtime. What do you think has to happen for the industry to move more towards that bindable quote model?

Doug Lebda

I think -- well, first off the -- if you look at the UK experience, in the UK with a online bindable quote, margins for the carriers really went to zero and it was very, very much a quick commoditized business. So I would expect them to be more [redefined] in the US, it’s obviously also a bigger market. However, it’s going to depend on showing carriers that they can do better, get more customers and make more money. And I think -- I'll give you another analogy, sort of like when the OTAs, like when the KAYAKs come along, if you don’t -- if you one participates, all have to participate. Even though it’s also putting somebody higher up the food chain there and I think the same thing will happen here. So we asked carriers about that, we got some sort of -- positive sort of body language in our diligence calls. I think it will take time, give it a couple of few years. At the same time, it’s fine the way it is. Because of the filtering technology that they’re using, they’re putting a carrier in front of you that is the right one for you. That you’re going to get approved and it’s going to be a good deal.

Rob Wildhack

And then just one quick last one, I’m sorry, if I missed this. But did you give the specific mix of cash and debt you’ll be using to finance the deal?

J. D. Moriarty

No, we didn’t. It’s J.D. We did not give the specific mix. We -- I think we expanded our revolver with $250 million revolver. We will take care of this over the next few weeks. We expect this to close here in the fourth quarter, subject to some regulatory work but we’ve not yet given the exact mix. No.

Rob Wildhack

Okay. No problem. Thank you, guys.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Michael Tarkan with Compass Point. Your line is open.

Michael Tarkan

Thanks for taking my question. I just have one quick one. I know that with the CompareCards deal there was some significant customer concentration at the time of the acquisition. I know it's diversified since. But just kind of wondering where we sit with this one and whether there’s any concentration issues we need to think about? Thank you.

J. D. Moriarty

Sure. Michael, I'll take it. It's J.D. Nothing even remotely comparable to CompareCards in that regard. We mentioned 30 plus carrier relationships by definition in the insurance space, as Doug pointed out it’s still one of the reasons why you -- buying made sense as opposed to building. You have to get those carrier relationships. So by definition the top four critically important. But no, the concentration is nowhere near what we experienced with CompareCards at the outset.

Michael Tarkan

Very good. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jeff Cantwell with Guggenheim. Your line is open

Jeff Cantwell

Hi, thanks for squeezing in my questions. Most of mine have already been answered. But you've touched on this, but wanted to ask it in a slightly different way. Can you talk just a little bit about what would enhance this property under the LendingTree umbrella? Clearly there is a year one financial impact, but then beyond that there is a longer term integration and things that will occur overtime as you continue to build out your platform. So can you just give us a feel for how this improves the top-line through potential revenue synergies? It’d interesting to hear how you might potentially accelerate your growth overtime. Thanks.

Doug Lebda

Absolutely a great question. So if you think about -- let’s just think about pairing insurance with a loan product. So if you come to LendingTree and you're applying for a mortgage there -- a certain percentage of those people, if we said, would you like home insurance with that too? A certain percentage of them are going to say yes. If -- and these are just how [technical difficulty] numbers, well let’s just say in a given channel, given marketing mix like your revenue per lead on loans is $20. And let's say you can get $2 or $3 more of expected value you can get $2 or $3 more of expected value by adding insurance into it. And the only reason that would be lower is because you're going to get let's say 5% or 10% of the people who’d get presented, would you like insurance, are going to say yes. But even that a couple of dollar increase in expected value meaningfully impacts your marketing mix, because now you can actually go to market and drive into this. So you can actually drive your insurance business by taking up a couple of dollars of expected value, unit economics and then being able to step on the marketing gas. And every incremental dollar of expected value means that we can then go to market faster and faster and then get more share. And so, it's -- the diversification is important from a financial sense as you guys look at that business. It's even more important when you think about the opportunity to present the customer with more than one option that they're looking for, might be one loan. And by the way, the same thing works at LendingTree. So today a lot of people are come in for mortgages and they can’t refinance, it doesn't make sense. But they might say, “Oh! I can consolidate my credit card’s personal loan or maybe I'll go get a home equity loan instead.” And so the more products that you have are not only more marketable events but more monetization events that you can actually -- you can pair together.

Jeff Cantwell

Thanks, appreciate that. And then in terms of your evaluation of the competitive landscape, can you talk a little more about what made you decide on this partnership? Again, you've touched on this a little bit, but I wanted to see how much detail you can give in terms of what we're calling the top three or four strategic factors that made you decide on this relative to some of QuoteWizard’s competitors? Thanks.

Doug Lebda

J.D. you want to take a shot at that first?

J. D. Moriarty

Yes, absolutely. So two of the bigger players in insurance are public. Obviously, you've got EverQuote and QuinStreet has a substantive insurance business as well. So you guys are very familiar with those. Now, a number of the other private assets in insurance are not as complete. This is an end-to-end insurance business that we were confident had excellent relationships with carriers, and as I mentioned before, the agent network.

So if you think about from a LendingTree perspective, I think it made -- strategically it made sense to -- it's a big market. We didn't want to take a half step into it with a less than complete marketplace. And so, when we sifted through the various assets that were out there in the private realm, that was part of our criteria.

Now, importantly, we saw -- we were really impressed with the team. From a financial perspective, obviously, we're not giving you any forward numbers, but you can look at the scale in the business and the profitability in the business. And when -- as we've gotten to know the QuoteWizard team over time, the parallels between how they run their business and how we run things at LendingTree were very, very clear.

And so -- and you just need to look at the profitability relative to the public assets that are out there to see what I'm talking about. We obviously get more excited about partnering and making teammates of people who operate their business the way that we do, and QuoteWizard fit the bill there. But I think first and foremost, there are a number of niche businesses in insurance. And given the size of the market and given what we're trying to achieve strategically, those didn't make sense without an end-to-end insurance marketplace first.

Doug Lebda

And the other thing I would add is, here you've got not only diversification of insurance products, you've also got diversification of carriers and you've also got scale. And those three things together basically said that we should be going and buying a high quality asset. It's already profitable, already making money and we’d scale it even higher, as opposed to starting a lot smaller.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Hamed Khorsand with BWS Financial. Your line is open.

Hamed Khorsand

Hi, good morning. Just a couple questions. Could you comment about what you were doing before on LendingTree with insurance and what was the challenge that you saw that there was this barrier that you couldn't get across that you needed to do an acquisition?

Doug Lebda

Yes, up till this point -- so let's talk about what we've done to this point, then we can talk about how you could have done it without an acquisition. Up to this point and over the years, we have put insurance products alongside of loans, but on a sort of complete click-out business, would you like home insurance with that? And anytime we do that, and it's on a partnership and non-ownership level, you're going to get let's say a 50-50 rev here. So we're going to get half the economics and because it's not a powered by LendingTree or a sister company and the technology is not integrated, you’re going to get much lower conversion rate. So we’ve dipped our toe in the water to have cross-sells in insurance, similar to what we do in home services with Angie's List -- Angie/HomeAdvisor. So – but -- and then the reason you can’t go and build it, you could imagine, we would have to first off go get license as an insurance broker in all the states, we would have to go sign up carriers. We would have to know the technology. We would have to go figure out the marketing so that we know what the cost is when you buy keywords in Google and everywhere else. And you have to then earn just like in credit card higher and higher payouts overtime, as you show the insurance company that you can actually perform, and all the time you’d be doing that, all of your competitors would be moving the ball down the field. And so, for all those reasons, we said this is just like credit card. It made a lot more sense to buy it than build it, particularly given all the cultural fit and everything else but also the -- what we think gives a very good and attractive and accretive deal for LendingTree proper.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. Thanks for that. And my other question was, in the press releases you’re talking about 10,000 agents or so. How much of that comes from the agents, or the agents using the website more and more for the quotes, it is consumer related. Could you just talk about the split?

J. D. Moriarty

Hamed, it’s J.D., I just want to make sure I understand the question. How much of the 10,000? There are 10,000 total -- or approaching -- just under 10,000 total agents. At any given point in time in terms of the number of active agents, it’s between 4,000 and 5,000. And so agents will come on and off of the network in terms of buying clicks or leads. You have to -- one of the keys to that is actually being tied in not just with the agents themselves, but also with the carriers, when the carriers offer subsidy. So that’s a bit of a barrier to entry there. I’m not sure if I understood where your question was going with respect to agent.

Hamed Khorsand

I was trying to understand where the rev split was as far as consumers coming indirectly and wanting it from the agents buying leads and clicks?

J. D. Moriarty

Both, I mean it depends on the carrier -- or carrier -- the orientation of the carrier or the agents and whether they have geographic distribution. So it’s a bit all over the map there. Sorry, go ahead, Doug.

Doug Lebda

Oh! No, it’s fine. And if you think about it compared to LendingTree, in mortgage, you’ve got companies who have different models. In some ways they -- some of them are highly automated and they don’t even use people or if they’re using people, they’re using more call center reps, because their technology is deep. And then some lenders have highly commissioned loan officers and they operate more like a agent would. And those independent agents or captive agents are effectively like loan officers in this model. And then the reason you want clicks, calls and leads, and you want both and carriers is because you want to give a solution to insurance companies that works for them. And some will do better on one type of product than the other, some are set up internally to have agent network, some are set up to a more direct business. And so -- and we want to be agnostic to all of them. And just help the carriers acquire business in the way that makes sense for them and give their consumer choice and value. And if we can do both sides then we think we can see good growth.

Thank you. And we have a follow up question from Michael Tarkan with Compass Point. Your line is open.

Michael Tarkan

Thanks, sorry. Just one more quick one. Is there any seasonality to think about with the business, first half, second half or on a quarterly basis?

J. D. Moriarty

Not material seasonality, no. There is a little bit with healthcare reenrollment that gives you a bit of a boost that we’re always mindful of. But obviously relative to the other two businesses, in terms of auto and home, you don't have -- that doesn't offset or create aggregate seasonality.

Michael Tarkan

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Doug Lebda for closing remarks.

Doug Lebda

First off, thank you again for everybody for being here. I also want to thank the LendingTree team who has put a lot of effort and a lot of time into this and done their due diligence for sure. Also I want to thank the QuoteWizard team. I love a transaction when you can start, you can say to the other side signs like, “Listen, don't hide anything, we're going to have to work together. Let's just be honest with each other about the pros and the cons.” It was great to see them -- complete them -- completely open and transparent with us so that we can actually be talking together about how we can grow the business not just trying to find the hidden issue. As you've seen, we take our time on these things. We got a lot of criticism for -- not a lot of criticism but a little criticism for having a overcapitalized balance sheet. And we were keeping all that dry powder for something just like this that came along. We love the category. We can't wait to get it -- to dig in and get to know the carriers and get to know them as clients and we can't wait to bring the QuoteWizard team and integrate it with the LendingTree team to get the best of both. And then we're off to the races. And I think what you're seeing here is overall the power of brand and the power of scale inside the financial services. This is always -- was always going to be the last category to come online, but also one of the biggest. And we think LendingTree is perfectly positioned to capitalize on it from -- across financial services. And we look forward to showing you that as the quarters unfold in the future. So with that, I'd like to thank you very much and we can -- we'll talk to you in a month or so.

