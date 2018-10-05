Diamond Offshore announces new credit facility.

The banks remain cautious despite the rising oil prices, but the new facility compares favorably to the one received by Transocean, highlighting the strength of Diamond Offshore's balance sheet.

The size of the facility goes down while rates go up, but it remains unsecured.

As the offshore drilling market recovery gains some momentum, it is very interesting to see how banks evaluate their clients in the space. Renewing credit facility has been a task for a number of drillers this year. For example, back in May, Rowan (RDC) entered into a new credit facility that matures in May 2023 with a capacity of $955 million. Transocean (RIG) announced a $1 billion five-year secured credit facility in June. This time, the news comes from Diamond Offshore (DO).

The company announced that it entered into a senior 5-year revolving credit facility with a capacity of $950 million. The company has the option to increase the facility up to an additional $500 million if it gets additional commitments from lenders. The interest on the facility, at borrower's option, is either 1) the alternate base rate plus 1.75-3.25% depending on the company's ratings or 2) the Eurodollar rate plus 2.75-4.25% based on the company's credit ratings. The preceding credit facility had a capacity of $1.5 billion and lower interest rates, which is hardly a surprise given the depth of the current market downturn in the offshore drilling industry.

That said, the facility is very favorably compared to the one achieved by Transocean, the market leader by backlog. Transocean had to make its credit facility secured while Diamond Offshore's credit facility is unsecured. This is a major difference which highlights the fact that banks view Diamond Offshore as a safer lender due to the strength of its balance sheet compared to Transocean.

Diamond Offshore has been long criticized by some market observers for having an older fleet and failing to use the downturn to increase the number of modern rigs, but the company has stuck to its strategy and, so far, it works well in the current environment.

I'd argue that while the credit facility terms explicitly allow Diamond Offshore to use it "for general corporate purposes, including investments, acquisitions and capital expenditures", I seriously doubt that the company will be buying new rigs with the new facility. In the current market environment, credit facilities act like an insurance against cash shortfalls for drillers rather than a cash pool for investments. Should Diamond Offshore decide to buy some rigs, I'd expect it to use either equity or long-term bond financing.

While I view Diamond Offshore as one of the best companies in the space due to balance sheet strength and a good management team which has so far been right in its predictions during the ongoing market downturn, I'm more skeptical about the near-term perspectives for its shares.

The stock is trading at a major resistance level, and tangible evidence of the offshore drilling market recovery and/or further upside in oil prices will be necessary for further upside. Diamond Offshore's shares have not been previously beaten down like Noble Corp. (NE) and Ensco (ESV), that's why they are de-facto trading in a very wide range as opposed to upside trends that were established in Noble Corp. and Ensco after the lows in April this year.

Generally, I remain a bit cautious ahead of the earnings reports for all drillers as the recent upside will be tested by actual numbers. My concern is that actual numbers fail to impress the market as the dayrate environment is very difficult, support from previous-era contracts wanes, and there is no room for further cost cutting.

Speaking about Diamond Offshore, I'd be very interested to hear management thoughts in the upcoming third-quarter earnings call on the company's strategy as the industry starts to turn a page and heads for better times. Currently, I don't see enough catalysts to get Diamond Offshore shares out of the current range of $14.00-22.00 with a major resistance at ~$20.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.