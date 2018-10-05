UDR's Diverse Growth Engine Is Fully Valued

Due to the low dividend yield and significant exposure to interest rate/inflation risk (through development) and potential rent control legislation, UDR is not a buy.

UDR is continuing to invest heavily in development projects even as interest rates and inflation rise and multifamily cap rates are stretched.

Its conservative balance sheet and prudent capital allocation across cycles has enabled it to continually create shareholder value.

UDR, Inc (UDR) is a multifamily REIT that owns, operates, develops and redevelops a diversified portfolio of apartment homes across various top-tier U.S. markets. While it has numerous growth drivers that its diversified and stable income stream and conservative balance sheet are powering, shares are yielding the same as the 10-year treasury right now and I have some concerns about the prudence of ongoing heavy investment in new development projects at this phase in the cycle. Finally, 44% of NOI comes from the West Coast, where rent control is gaining momentum. As a result, I am keeping this top-tier multifamily REIT on my watch list.

Safety

UDR prides itself on having a very safe and stable portfolio, with a presence in 20 fast-growing markets across the United States:

Furthermore, management focuses on diversifying price point and location within markets (with a roughly 50-50 split between A/B apartments and urban/suburban location) in order to minimize portfolio volatility and provide maximum opportunities to deploy capital accretively across all market cycles.

Management has a proven track record of effectively allocating shareholder capital by selling a $1.7 billion portfolio in 2008 just before the real estate market crashed and then redeploying the capital into expanding development projects as well as in Boston and New York city from 2009-2012 while prices were attractive. Recently, with the equity trading at a discount to NAV, management has reduced investing in new developments and instead has repurchased some shares.

In order to facilitate this flexible approach to capital allocation across market cycles, UDR also maintains a safe, liquid, and flexible balance sheet. It has a solid 5.7x net debt to EBITDA ratio, a 4.6x fixed charge coverage ratio, and a 4.8 year average debt duration, giving it an impressive BBB+ credit rating.

Growth

Management utilizes eight different forms of capital allocation to fuel its growth. First, it has historically invested heavily in ground-up and joint venture development programs, providing its greatest potential returns. Second, it invests in third party developer ventures to grow its presence in markets targeted for expansion. Third, as it did immediately prior to the 2008 crash, UDR opportunistically buys and sells individual properties and portfolios. Fourth, it engages in value-add redevelopment opportunities to enhance organic growth. Fifth, it enters existing stabilized properties through joint equity partnerships. Sixth, it invests in maintaining and updating its apartment communities to maintain pricing power and occupancy rates simultaneously. Seventh, it pre-pays debt when NPV positive. Finally, it repurchases shares (~$20 million worth year-to-date) when they trade at a discount to NAV.

By opportunistically deploying capital between each of these areas, UDR has seen same store NOI growth outpace peer median growth by ~80 basis points since 2000 with significant less volatility in performance from the median peer performance as well. Thus far this year, year-over-year blended lease rates are growing by a very healthy ~3.5%

For 2018, management expects FFO/share to grow to $1.945 (up 4% from 2017's $1.87 FFO/share), easily supporting the $1.29 annual dividend and reflecting strong NOI growth well above 3%. Despite rising costs and some pullback in spending, management still sees development related investments taking up the lion's share of its capital allocation this year, with a small amount allocated to share buybacks, debt maturities, CapEx on existing properties, and acquisitions.

Valuation

Despite its strong performance, diversified portfolio, conservative balance sheet, and numerous growth levers, UDR is clearly not cheap. Its price is hovering near all-time highs and its dividend is near lows, essentially level with the 10-year treasury yield.

Though the current 4% growth rate is very solid for such a conservative REIT and the shares are trading slightly below NAV, with interest rates expected to continue increasing over time and the elevated prices of the underlying assets, the risk at these prices is just not worth it.

Management's continued investments in development ventures is also something to keep an eye on. Though it does drive the most lucrative returns, rising inflation and interest rates may eat significantly into the projected returns of those investments by the time they begin cash flowing, especially since the current valuations of multifamily assets implies a less-than attractive risk-reward profile.

Finally, 44% of NOI comes from the West Coast, where, as I have already written about at length, the rent control political movement has been picking up steam. This is a significant risk for this REIT that does not seem to have been factored in at all into the share price.

Investor Takeaway

UDR is doing an excellent job of driving strong and stable NOI and FFO/share growth through its diversified portfolio and capital allocation structure. However, shares are looking rather expensive right now - especially as interest rates and inflation continue to rise. If management were to shift capital away from new development and towards share buybacks in order to harvest the discount to NAV, the growth in the FFO/share would not only be more conservative, but it would also increase since development investments do not cash flow for several years in most cases. In this scenario, the growth story might be enough for me to view shares as a buy. For now, I am keeping this top-tier REIT on my watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.