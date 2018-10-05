Auxly Cannabis Poised To Capture Significant Portion Of CBD Market As U.S. Government Softens Regulations

What just happened?

On Sept. 28th, the United States Justice Department, through its Drug Enforcement Administration Agency, issued a final order removing cannabidiol from their Schedule 1 list of illegal drugs.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. According to the June 2018 report by the World Health Organization, CBD has been demonstrated as an effective treatment of epilepsy in several clinical trials and may be a useful treatment for a number of other medical conditions.

Business Model

The company's founder, Chuck Rifici, was also one of the two co-founders of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), which is currently the largest publicly listed cannabis company in both the U.S. and Canada with a market cap of over $11 billion. Auxly Cannabis Group holds contractual rights and equity interest relating to the operation of medical cannabis facilities across Canada. They provide licensed producers with financing to expand their operations, as banks are still largely unwilling to lend to the marijuana industry. In exchange, they receive equity, intellectual property, and a portion of the harvested cannabis. They have invested in over 15 federally licensed producers so far, two of which became wholly owned subsidiaries (as we will discuss further below). The chart below shows the quantities they are entitled to:

They are selling this cannabis through three primary sales channels. First, they have an exclusive distribution agreement with Independent Pharmacy Group, which owns and operates approximately 40 pharmacies across Canada. Second, they have also purchased National Access Cannabis, a leader in providing Canadians access to medical cannabis through its national chain of medical cannabis clinics. Lastly, they have a partnership with Spirit Leaf ,Inc., a retail dispensary franchise with over 100 franchise agreements in legal Canadian jurisdictions. The agreement entitles OTCQX:CBWTF to a 15% equity stake and the exclusive right to supply franchise holders with up to 50% of their annual inventory requirements. Recreational Cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17 across all Canadian jurisdictions; here are OTCQX:CBWTF's current distribution channels:

Auxly's CBD advantages

Thanks to careful preparedness on the part of its management, Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) - trading in Canada as XLY.V - is poised to secure a large portion of the recently opened medical CBD market over the next 12 months. Auxly has already positioned itself for an opening in the CBD market by securing the supply, extraction, distribution and licensing required to supply the United States market.

With most other big players in the industry, such as Tilray (TLRY) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), focusing on the recreational side of the market where high THC content is the name of the game, the smaller CBD medical and scientific market is more or less up for grabs. Furthermore, the DEA's final order keeps high THC cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, with no concern for CBD content, therefore excluding the cannabis produced by the big recreational market players.

Back in January, Auxly purchased an 80% equity stake in Inverell for $15 million, managing to gain a dominant position in the CBD niche market. The Uruguay based company boasts a large portfolios of CBD strains and related genetic databank. Inverell has 16 hectares of plants in the ground already, and planting another 150 hectares in the next two weeks, making it the largest CBD only grower globally with expansion capacity for total of 590 hectares. Their harvest next spring is slated to produce 75,000 kilograms of biomass which will be entirely used for conversion into CBD crystals.

On Aug. 9th, Dosecann - a fully owned Auxly subsidiary located in Canada, adjacent to the state of Maine - received a dealer license for their extraction facility, a 42,000-square-foot lab specializing in CBD extraction technologies, quality testing and product formulation. This license allows Dosecann to serve as a central midstream hub to Auxly and its subsidiaries and partners in the development and manufacturing of value-added cannabis products, as well as engage in the manufacturing of cannabis oils and resins through extraction of dried cannabis flower. More importantly, the license also authorizes them to import and export cannabis products to and from international markets for medical and scientific purposes. This last point is crucial for the distribution of their pure CBD crystal product within medical marijuana space in the U.S.

Auxly currently has significant cash holdings - $295,803,000 Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $227,541,000 U.S. dollars. The company has minimal ongoing expenses and is well capitalized; only $2,000,000 dollars U.S. on Auxly's part is required to complete their spring harvest, leaving plenty of capital for the company to expand its capacity and distribution even further. This is even more impressive when one takes into account the competitive scene. According to their latest annual financials reports, Tilray only has $12,000,000 USD in cash and cash equivalents. Although Canopy Growth has a similar cash position of $322,000,000 Canadian on their balance sheet, they do not have the CBD infrastructure that Auxly has had the foresight of developing.

The CBD market

With total U.S. consumer cannabidiol sales projected to at least triple over the next three years from over $512 million this year to over $1.5 billion by 2021 and keep growing thereafter (perhaps up to 40 times according to some analysts), there is a big gap in supply that will need to be filled by companies that have the required infrastructure, growing capacity and licensing required to satiate the demand.

Quantitative analysis

As discussed above, Inverell's current harvest is slated to provide 75,000 KG of biomass and their hemp strain with the lowest CBD content sits at 8%. The industry has been shown to have an extraction efficiency of 87.7% ± 7.9%. At the low end, this would give us a 79.8% extraction level on the 8% CBD content of 75,000 KG of hemp biomass. 75,000 KG x 8% indicates a potential CBD content of 6,000 KG, with an 79.8% efficiency in extraction. However, this drops to 4,788 KG of CBD crystals. With wholesale market prices for CBD crystals oscillating between $6,500 and $20,000 USD/KG over the last few years, the market is very volatile.

Even though CBWTF has an extensive retail network through it's various subsidiaries and partners, let's use the low end of the wholesale market as an estimate in order to hedge some of the market fluctuation uncertainty. At $6,500 per kilogram, the 4,788 KG of CBD crystals - that can be produced for every four-month harvest cycle - have a wholesale value of a little over $31,000,000.

Even by taking the lowest assumptions from every metric - extraction efficiency, CBD content, and wholesale price - this should add $93,000,000 per year in revenue, even if Inverell never expands to more than this initial 150 hectares of cultivation even though they have 574 hectares available. The income generated by this one CBD focused subsidiary alone, out of over 20 other recreational cannabis focused subsidiaries and partners, is 20% more in revenue than the current largest cannabis company in the world, OTC:CGC. It has a market cap of over $11 billion and dwarfs OTCQX:CBWTF's market cap of only about $485 million.

Risks

It is important to note that there are certainly potential risks that the market price will go even lower if new producers enter the fray and the asymmetry between the supply and demand alleviates. Or, difficulties might arise with the current harvest or with the integration of Auxly's recently acquired subsidiaries. Any one of these things could delay CBD production and allow competitors to gain the edge.

The geographical location of Auxly's operations outside the U.S. - namely in Canada and Uruguay, jurisdictions with weaker currencies that provide them with advantageous local manufacturing costs - might make it more susceptible to being the target of tariffs, such as anti-dumping tariffs in the future as the U.S. supply side of the market develops.

It's also noteworthy that the company's stock was subject to a paid promotion campaign in January of 2018, which the company disavowed the same week in a public press release. Even though it would seem an unrelated third party was responsible for such actions, this type of activity nonetheless always raises some unsavory concerns and red flags. No such behavior has been noticed before or since, but it's always better to keep such events in mind when investing in smaller companies. This does not affect the investment thesis laid out in the article, but it does increase the level of caution required by would-be investors.

The bottom line

The three main pillars of this article's thesis highlighted at the beginning of the article - namely the DEA's recent final order delisting CBD from their schedule 1, the majority ownership in CBD powerhouse Inverell and the export license obtained by the subsidiary Dosecann - puts OTCQX:CBWTF in a potentially dominant position to profit from this loosening in regulation over the next 12 to 36 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBWTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.