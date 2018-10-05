Best Buy: Battling Multiple Headwinds

Best Buy's current valuations hinge on continued growth in comps, and while consumer confidence remains strong, this growth might be slowing.

Best Buy (BBY) is facing headwinds from a multitude of factors, including wage inflation and potentially higher prices from tariffs. Despite this, the company's comparable store sales came in strong during its most recent second quarter, growing by 6.2% - up from 5.4% during Q2 of the previous year. As I mentioned in my last article, retail sales are also expected to rise by roughly 4.3% to 4.8% during the holidays, according to the National Retail Federation, which stated that:

Thanks to a healthy economy and strong consumer confidence, we believe that this holiday season will continue to reflect the growth we've seen over the past year. While there is concern about the impacts of an escalating trade war, we are optimistic that the pace of economic activity will continue to increase through the end of the year.

Strong comps could continue for the company going forward, therefore, and there are other things that Best Buy is doing fundamentally to continually improve its business, which I think is still a very good one.

Return on invested capital analysis

Best Buy has a solid history of earning double-digit "headline" ROIC, barring a few setbacks:

Fiscal 2018 was no different, as illustrated in my model below. I decided to use adjusted, non-GAAP numbers provided in the fiscal 2018 8-K for operating income and the effective tax rate (which excludes nonrecurring items, restructuring charges, and the one-time impacts from tax reform).

I doubt the company's cost of equity is only 5.72%, so I also decided to rerun its weighted-average cost of capital utilizing a range of different equity costs:

The company appears to out-earn its WACC by a wide margin (even assuming very high equity costs), but it also utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases that don't factor into "headline" ROIC - or its advertised debt-to-equity ratio.

Luckily Best Buy is also one of the few companies that actually gives shareholders a view of the impact of these leases, however.

The below image was pulled from its fiscal 2018 8-K report:

The firm also excludes cash from its calculation, which I like to include, since I believe that it's capital that could be invested.

Including cash pulls down the company's lease-adjusted ROIC to around 15.20%, which is still relatively attractive. This means that not only is Best Buy growing, but it's growing in a very profitable way, creating value along the way by generating returns on its capital that are in excess of its cost of that capital. This is why I still think it's a good business fundamentally.

Turning to its capital structure, its advertised debt-to-equity ratio (coming in at a relatively conservative 0.38x, without accounting for the leases) jumps to around 1.46x when adding back the firm's own estimate for its leases into the capital structure. I don't think the firm is overly leveraged, however, which I will explain more in the next section.

Return on equity analysis

I wanted to gain some more insight into the underlying fundamental trends at Best Buy, which I did by breaking down its return on equity into five analyzable pieces. Once again, I also used adjusted, non-GAAP numbers for EBIT, EBT, and net income below, which I found in the firm's fiscal 2018 8-K forms.

ROE jumped by 7.71% year-over-year, as the company further magnified it with increasing financial leverage. The company continues to keep this in check, however, so I don't think it's overly leveraged at the moment:

BBY Times Interest Earned (TTM) data by YCharts

The company also made numerous fundamental improvements year-over-year that drove ROE higher, including a slightly improved operating margin, as well as better efficiency with its assets (judging by its increasing asset turnover ratio). The company was able to grow revenues profitably by expanding margins (and at a faster rate than the growth of its assets), which was one of the main drivers of its increasing overall ROE.

While we will have to wait-and-see where the numbers fall for the full year, the first six months for fiscal 2019 have been relatively strong for Best Buy, and as previously mentioned, comps looked impressive during its most recent quarter:

Source: BBY fiscal 2019 Q2 press release

Throw in the excess returns on its capital, as well as a potentially strong holiday season, and things are looking good for Best Buy going forward - despite the threat of higher wages and other costs.

Valuations

BBY shares have tended to trade at about 14.66 times earnings over the past five years on average, while the thirteen-year median multiple is only 13.28 times earnings. This indicates that the market has rewarded the company with a higher multiple more recently, but shares currently trade above both historical multiples based on fiscal 2018's adjusted earnings-per-share:

The company is also already more than half way through fiscal 2019, however, and analysts expect it to earn about $5.11 in EPS for this year on average. That's good for growth of about 15.61%, and a multiple of about 14.45 times earnings. Analysts expect EPS of about $5.48 for fiscal 2020, so that's a forward P/E of about 13.47, and growth of about 7.24% from 2019 through 2020.

A P/E of about 14.45 for fiscal 2019 tells me shares are likely fairly valued here on an earnings-basis, at least versus history, but we can also take growth into account:

Using a conservative discount rate range of 10% to 12%, we can see that the current share price implies growth of only about 3.79% to 5.67%, much lower than what analysts are expecting. This tells me perhaps Best Buy deserves a higher multiple, and that shares could actually be undervalued on an earnings-basis.

The company also trades at about 0.50 times sales, which is higher than both the five-year average multiple of 0.36 and the thirteen-year median of just 0.31 times sales. Perhaps this reflects the strong comps growth, however.

Conclusion

Best Buy has a lot of potential headwinds - besides just intense industry competition - that include wage inflation and the potential negative impacts from tariffs. So far, it's been able to deliver on solid comps growth, and could benefit from a good holiday season going forward.

While I think the business is still a strong one, I think the share price is around fair value, leaving little (if any) margin of safety. If the company can continue to deliver solid growth, however, it may see further rewards in the form of multiple expansion on top of rising earnings. The company is guiding for slower growth during Q3, however, expecting comps to come in at around 2.5% to 3.5% - which would be the slowest pace in six quarters. I will remain on the sidelines, therefore, at least until after its third quarter results are released.

