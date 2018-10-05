Here's How SAP Is Reinventing Itself

If SAP can maintain its current cloud trajectory (and bigger focus on CRM), it's likely to be a good long-term investment.

It seems like investors are focusing more on the weakness in the company's on-prem license business rather than on its ongoing success transitioning to the cloud.

Last month, the open source community welcomed yet another project to its ever-expanding cache of open source initiatives. Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), in partnership with SAP SE (SAP) and Adobe Systems Inc.(ADBE), announced the launch of the Open Data Initiative, which aims to put customers in full control of their own data by eliminating data silos and combining all the information that companies retain on individual customers into a single real-time and renewable package. The software giants will agree on common data standards that will enable the secure exchange of data across systems.

That marked the latest round of collaboration between the software powerhouses and a culmination of the giant cloud deal signed last year between Microsoft and SAP. The two companies have increasingly been cozying up to each other, something that belies the fact that they remain fierce competitors in the EPR market. Microsoft is the world’s largest enterprise software vendor while SAP is the world leader in “back-office” ERP financial control systems.

I will not discuss the merits of the deal here. SAP has given Open Data a nice AI tilt, which will form part of my thesis.

Curiously, SAP shares have slipped more than 4% since that event. SAP shares have performed poorly since its Q2 2018 earnings call as investors focus on the weakness in the company’s legacy software license business.

But maybe they need to dig a little deeper.

SAP Intelligent ERP

At a basic level, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software integrates the processes needed to run a company including functions such as finance, HR, services, manufacturing, supply chain, procurement and others.

The overall ERP market is projected to grow at an anemic 0.6% CAGR through 2021 to reach $84.7B (license, maintenance and subscription revenues). The slow growth is due to the ongoing transition from on-prem to the cloud, with cloud ERP expected to expand at a much more robust 10% clip through 2021 to hit $29.84B.

Founded 46 years ago, SAP SE has never relinquished its lead as the global ERP systems top vendor,with Denver-based Panorama Consulting Solutions placing the company’s 2017 market share at 19% compared to 16% for second-placed Microsoft Dynamics. Oracle Inc. (ORCL) and Infor ERP close out Tier 1 with a 13% slice of the market apiece. Tier 2 vendors own 21% of the market while Tier 3 vendors have 18%. SAP ERP boasts the best ROI with 34% of respondents saying they have realized more than 50% of the anticipated business benefits after installation.

It’s quite remarkable that SAP has recorded trailing 12-month revenue growth of 11.3%, suggesting that it’s growing much faster than the market despite its size. So what has reinvigorated this old-line tech giant?

Tier I ERP Vendors Comparison

Source: Panorama Consulting Solutions

For many years, Europe’s largest software company was a stodgy tech giant that specialized in selling monolithic on-prem ERP systems. Yet new and emerging market forces have been constantly creating pressure for businesses and organizations to move with greater agility and respond quickly to new threats and opportunities. To gain a truly competitive edge, business leaders need to gain valuable Business Intelligence from their customer data and use it to exploit emerging trends. In response to this need, older systems of records are being replaced by newer systems that are capable of leveraging predictive intelligence assets.

Consequently, Intelligent ERP cloud is taking center stage as one of the leading tools among this new breed of intelligence systems. The true hallmarks of Intelligent ERP clouds are innovations that revolve around business processes and data as well as a unique user experience. Intelligent ERP systems effectively apply machine learning technologies on massive sets of market and customer data by learning from exceptions and adapting business rules in unprecedented ways. This, in turn, facilitates faster revenue growth, boosts profits, makes it easier to enter into new markets and even aids the disruption of entire industries.

In a nutshell, Intelligent ERP creates 5 big business opportunities:

Higher profits -- a 2016 study by the Aberdeen Group found that companies with best-in-class customer management experience are able to achieve 527% higher customer profit margins than their peers.

-- a 2016 study by the Aberdeen Group found that companies with best-in-class customer management experience are able to achieve 527% higher customer profit margins than their peers. Reduced costs -- digital supply chains are able to cut down supply chain costs by 50% and procurement costs by 20%.

-- digital supply chains are able to cut down supply chain costs by 50% and procurement costs by 20%. Command higher prices and revenue -- according to an interesting listicle of 50 Important Customer Eperience Stats by the Huffington Post, 86% of customers are willing to pay more for an upgraded user experience while 56% are willing to pay for a guaranteed great experience.

-- according to an interesting listicle of 50 Important Customer Eperience Stats by the Huffington Post, 86% of customers are willing to pay more for an upgraded user experience while 56% are willing to pay for a guaranteed great experience. Faster growth -- companies that derive 50% or more of their revenues from a digital ecosystem enjoy 32% higher revenue growth and 27% better profit margins than their peers.

-- companies that derive 50% or more of their revenues from a digital ecosystem enjoy 32% higher revenue growth and 27% better profit margins than their peers. Better reputations-- in a 2017 ranking of the global top 100 most innovative brands, Kantar Millward Brown notes that innovative brands experience 900% higher brand value appreciation than brands that are perceived to be less innovative.

In keeping with these secular and long-term trends, SAP launched SAP S/4HANA Cloud in 2015. S/4HANA is the company’s intelligent ERP cloud that comes with a new architecture, contextual analytics, machine learning and digital assistant capabilities.

Customers are buying their IT in a much more modular way, what we have seen in the last decade is that firms are continuing to run some [data] modules in core ERP, but also looking to extend outward to gain specific capabilities,” explained Darren Roos, president for SAP S/4 HANA Cloud during the launch. “SAP S/4 HANA Cloud encompasses the latest architecture and technology innovations, along with SAP’s proven set of business management expertise to usher in a true new generation of intelligent ERP in the cloud,” Roos added.

SAP Puts Bull's eye on Salesforce.com

But SAP was not just content to consolidate its lead in its core ERP business. In June, the company unveiled its biggest product makeover in decades by making a long-anticipated move to bring all its ‘‘front office’’ software including sales, marketing and customer service into a single integrated offering it has christened SAP C/4HANA.

SAP C/4HANA stands for customer 4th generation CRM while HANA refers to the company’s SAP HANA in-memory database. SAP C/4HANA pairs the new C/4HANA with the older SAP S/4HANA thus making them the core of the "intelligent enterprise." The company says that this combination will help organizations gain a "360-degree view of their customers.’’ Companies that deploy SAP C/4HANA will be in a position to gain unique insights into the entire sales process including being able to identify new prospects to fulfillment and payment.

Investors though will realize that SAP’s radical makeover is the company’s latest attempt to gain a proper foothold in the fast-growing $120-billion CRM market dominated by Salesforce.com. Salesforce is the undisputed king of CRM with a 19.7% share of the market in 2017, with Oracle and SAP coming in a distant second and third with 7.1% and 6.5% slice of the market, respectively. Quite worryingly, Salesforce has managed to widen its lead by a large margin over the past four years.

CRM has become the fastest growing software market, overtaking the database management systems (DBMSs) industry in 2017 as per Gartner. The research and advisory outfit sees the CRM market expanding a robust 16% in 2018 helped by fast growth in segments such as field service management and lead management.

Source: PR Newswire

SAP CEO Bill McDermott believes that Salesforce’s core strength - a laser focus on the CRM market with minimal exposure to related verticals such as ERP and HCM - also happens to be its Achilles heel that SAP can turn to its advantage. SAP wants to position Salesforce as merely "legacy CRM" pretty much the same way Salesforce has derided SAP and Oracle for years for being old fogies incapable of stepping out of their legacy back-office ERP cocoons. SAP believes that its positioning as an ERP powerhouse will become the strategic differentiator in the CRM battle because businesses will be able to use the SAP C/4HANA ERP/CRM amalgam to gain high-value insights.

SAP is not known to be very keen on mergers as, say, Oracle or Microsoft. The company’s move to double down on the CRM market has, however, seen it abandon its aversion to M&A by making several high-profile purchases including Callidus Software (sales pipeline and quota scenarios) for $2.4B in April.

Early results suggest that the strategy is working for SAP: the company reported ‘‘steep triple-digit’’growth for C/4 HANA during its latest earnings call and said that its organic growth is more than 5x that of its primary competitor in the segment. Meanwhile, fast adoption of SAP S/4 HANA helped cloud revenues soar 40% Y/Y while overall cloud and software revenue climbed 10%, a high watermark for the company.

More encouragingly, SAP raised its full year guidance with 2018 non-IFRS total revenue expected to clock in at a range of €24.8-€25.3 billion at constant currency while non-IFRS operating profit estimated to fall in the €7.35-€7.5 billion range.

SAP the next Microsoft?

We have already witnessed stocks of legacy on-prem software companies that have transitioned successfully to the cloud being richly rewarded. Microsoft and Adobe are prime examples, with MSFT stock and ADBE stock having racked up gains of 50% and 76.5% over the past 12 months, respectively. SAP stock is up a mere 10.5% over the timeframe.

So far, SAP seems to be executing well especially by integrating a key vertical into its cloud offerings. Meanwhile, forward PE of 21.6 is lower than the industry average.

Source: Guru Focus

This looks like a stock that could reward investors with a long-term timeframe (2-5 years) the same way MSFT, ADBE and CRM have done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.