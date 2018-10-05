IEC Electronics Corp. Turnaround In Full Swing

IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) trading at $5.29 on 10/5/18

IEC is an underfollowed electronics manufacturing company, with growth and margins 2x their peer group, operating in an industry set to consolidate. The current depressed stock price does not reflect record backlog growth, improving business fundamentals, and upgrades to the management team and board. The stock should re-rate 50% higher as the company executes on their backlog in the back half of the year, exiting the year at potentially the highest revenue run-rate in recent history. We see even larger upside if the company is sold in the next couple of years.

Background

IEC is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company based in Newark, NY with additional facilities in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Beginning in 2004 the company moved away from consumer electronics to exclusively focus on the high-reliability defense, industrial and medical markets where offshoring is not an option due to national security or FDA regulations. The new focus on "high mix, low volume" work allowed the company to earn industry-leading margins and grow revenue +30% annually for the next eight years. Much of the success was due to the leadership of current CEO Jeff Schlarbaum who was their COO at the time. Jeff was instrumental in the growth since 2004 but left in early 2013 when a CEO succession plan was not honored by the old management team and board.

The last three years have led to an incredibly compelling time to invest in the company. At the beginning of 2015, after a period of declining performance and terrible leadership, the largest shareholder Vintage Capital ran a successful proxy fight to, not only fire the management team, but also the entire board. The Vintage board has a decade of industry experience, having successfully bought and sold four different EMS peers for cash returns ranging from 50%-180%. When Vintage took control, they hired Jeff Schlarbaum as CEO. Jeff was the primary driver for the company's rapid growth prior to 2013. Jeff is a seasoned operator in the space and has a history of ramping large operations at multiple EMS companies including Plexus. Since 2015, IEC has focused on undoing the wrongs of the old team. They reduced debt, sold or fixed prior bad acquisitions, rationalized working capital and replaced the declining backlog.

Opportunity

Despite all the positive changes, the stock price has hardly appreciated since 2015 due to numerous headwinds Jeff encountered upon returning to the company. IEC saw reduced demand from their two largest medical customers at the end of 2016, Baxter and Zoll. It is important to note that those customers paused their orders temporarily and did not switch to a competitor. In the case of Baxter, we believe IEC has been written into the FDA approved design of their new Spectrum Infusion pump which is currently being rolled out. Baxter management has specifically called out the new pump as a growth driver for the company at recent investor conferences. Baxter has resumed orders, and the success of the new pump could return Baxter to a $19mm customer or more depending on the uptake. While Zoll has not returned, the company is confident they will return to some amount of new orders. Beyond the return of the medical customers, there is even more upside from the growth of new programs, specifically from defense customers. Recently IEC won the "Supplier of the Year" award from ViaSat. ViaSat is a notoriously fickle, but sticky, customer and the award says volumes about IEC's capabilities. Backlog now stands at +$120mm, one of the highest levels in company history. Combined with continued pipeline execution, this will result in high-teens annual revenue growth for the next few years.

Industry Consolidation and Growth

After a period of reduced M&A, the EMS industry appears ready for another round of consolidation. Specifically, the tier 2 and 3 players should provide ample targets for the larger EMS firms and we think IEC fits perfectly into this M&A strategy. It has pure play exposure to the high-reliability market, and a growth and gross margin profile more than double the industry average. Acquiring IEC would easily be accretive for any large EMS peer and our conversations indicate 8-12x EBITDA would be the right range. We believe interest from the larger peers has intensified recently and they have started to indicate publicly their plans to grow via M&A. Celestica, Ducommun, and Sanmina, in particular, have mentioned the possibility of small tuck-in acquisitions on their quarterly calls.

In addition, we believe there is a growing push by the defense OEM's to utilize outside manufacturing and eventually move a majority of this work to the EMS industry. Companies like Honeywell want to have a higher concentration of systems integration work where the margins are higher and subcontract out the pure manufacturing. Due to state politics, outsourcing can also provide longevity and security for a given program if it increases the geographical footprint of the work. Politicians are less likely to vote down a given contract award if it will directly hurt their state's workforce. The defense industry is still in the early stages of outsourcing, but due to security clearance requirements, offshoring the work is generally not an option. Overall this could lead to a massive opportunity for domestic EMS companies like IEC.

Valuation

Our model assumes IEC can execute on their current backlog while maintaining their mid-teens gross margins. Using comp transaction analysis as well as the industry commentary about multiples, we think 9x 2019 EBITDA is a conservative valuation assumption for IEC. It should trade in line with DCO and PLXS given the defense exposure, margin profile, and outsized growth. The company's $33mm NOL should prevent them from paying taxes for the foreseeable future. See model in appendix.

Base Case $8.00: Execution on current backlog plus continued growth translates into $143mm of revenue in 2019. That should equate to $12mm of EBITDA, and at 9x results in an $8 stock price resulting in 50% upside.

Bear Case $4.50: Growth doesn't materialize beyond current backlog and/or new customer ramps cause delays. 2019 revenue is flat compared to 2018, but new programs mature causing slight margin increase. EBITDA is $8mm and stock settles at $4.50, which is only fifty cents above the cost basis of the controlling shareholder. Resulting in a modest 15% loss.

Upside Case $10.00: In addition to run rate growth, medical customers come back and sales ramp to $155mm. That should equate to $15mm of EBITDA, and at 9x results in a $10 stock price. Almost a double from current prices and 87% upside.

Risks

Customer Concentration: Baxter and Viasat combined make up around 1/3 of revenue. Baxter should remain a strong customer given their new pump rollout. Viasat is on pace to end the year as the largest customer and continues to ramp up new programs. Unlike Baxter and Zoll, Viasat's contribution is spread across over twenty different product awards, therefore mitigating the impact to IEC of a single product slowdown. Supply chain issues have plagued the industry for the last year. Shortages of passive components which are the key parts of printed circuit board based electronics have led to program delays across the industry. Lead times for certain components have reached 6 months or longer. Importantly, customers are not cancelling orders and IEC has been growing revenues and backlog in the face of these issues. We think the shortages will ultimately abate, and expect IEC to grow in spite of this issues. Movement to a new facility, but not until late 2019. Newark facility is owned while others are leased. All three facilities are ITAR certified. Ramping with new customers leads to delays, but Jeff has a good track record of execution.

Conclusion

Ramping new customers takes time and can create lumpy results, but if the current trajectory holds, the company will exit the year at a dramatically different revenue and profit run-rate. This should enable IEC to generate high teens free cash flow yields. Given the history of the board, we see two likely outcomes for the company: (1) The stock re-rates higher as the growth gets reflected in the valuation (2) The stock remains undervalued and the board explores other options including a sale. In either case, we see +50% upside to the current price with limited downside risk.

Model

Public Comps, Transaction Comps, and Vintage Portfolio History:

