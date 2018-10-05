BP: Winning Rights To Pau Brasil Field Solid Development

We have seen several major oil companies begin either moving into or expanding their operations in the Brazilian pre-salt over the past few months. On Friday, September 28, 2018, British supermajor BP (BP) joined the crowd when its consortium won the rights to develop the Pau Brasil field in the most recent government auction. This development certainly has the potential to be quite beneficial for BP, although the cost may seem somewhat steep.

Why Brazil?

The primary appeal of Brazil to oil companies lies in the massive resources found in the pre-salt region located off of the country's coast. As I have explained in several previous articles (such as this one), the pre-salt region is a diachronous series of geological formations found on the continental shelves of extensional basins characterized by the deposition of thick layers of evaporites, mostly salt. As these formations were created by the break-up of the prehistoric supercontinent Gondwana, they are most common in the South Atlantic, most notably off of the coasts of Brazil and Africa.

The reason why this region is so appealing to oil and gas companies is the enormous quantity of resources located below the layer of salt. According to many estimates, the region contains between 50 and 100 billion barrels of oil, which would represent a substantial portion of the total reserves estimated to exist in the world. Obviously, the potential to gain access to these reserves is very appealing to any company involved in the energy industry. This is, therefore, why companies like BP are moving into the country despite the Brazilian government not always being pleasant to deal with.

BP And The Pau Brasil Field

Last week, the Brazilian government of Michel Temer auctioned off four pre-salt blocks, raising a total of 6.8 billion reals ($1.7 billion) in upfront payments for the government. As is the usual auction process in Brazil, the companies are required to bid by pledging a percentage of the block's production to the government.

One of the blocks, the Pau Brasil field, was won by a consortium of BP, Ecopetrol (EC), and CNOOC (CEO). BP owns the lion's share of the consortium with a 50% stake, while CNOOC has 30%, and Ecopetrol has 20%. The consortium ended up paying 500 million Brazilian reals up front and 63.79% profit oil for the block. At first glance, this price seems very steep as the consortium will essentially be giving up all of the profit that it would otherwise be getting from the field. In actuality though, it is not as steep as it seems. This is because the consortium is only surrendering 63.74% of its profit oil, which is the oil that is left over after it pays all of its costs. Thus, the consortium will only be making 36.21% of what it otherwise would. While this still seems like a steep price to pay, the field will ultimately prove profitable for BP and the other companies involved in the consortium.

The 135 sq. km Pau Brasil field was generally considered to be the most attractive asset in the current auction round. This is mostly due to its size as it has been estimated to contain up to 2.5 billion barrels of recoverable oil. This size means that the field should prove to be a very long-lasting asset for the consortium, one that should pay for its development costs several times over, even when considering that the Brazilian government will take a high percentage of the profits. Thus, BP's shareholders should overall be pleased that their company will be operating this giant field.

Unfortunately, BP has not publicly released a development timeline for this field yet, so we are not exactly sure how long it will take the company to derive profits from the field. We can, however, assume that it will take a few years to bring the field to a production state. This is fairly typical for oil development projects and it will thus help to offset the natural production declines that BP's current fields will incur going forward.

BP in Brazil

For its part, the Pau Brasil field is not BP's only presence in Brazil. In fact, the company has had a presence in the country since 1957 and employs 7,000 people there. The company was, however, slower at taking advantage of the country opening up its offshore markets to foreign companies than Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) or Total (TOT). The company does have stakes in twenty blocks throughout Brazil though and these blocks should prove to be positive for BP's long-term growth, even if it is not the operator of all of them. It is certainly possible that we will see the company continue to expand its presence in the resource-rich nation as the government continues to open up its waters to foreign investment. This would be good for BP's long-term growth prospects.

Valuation

Despite the fact that the company winning the rights to the Pau Brasil field is a net positive for BP, it is important to ensure that we do not overpay for the stock. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns. One metric that we can use to determine if a stock is overvalued is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward earnings growth. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings ratio greater than 1.0 is an indication that a stock may be overvalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, BP is expected to grow its earnings at a 4.00% annual rate going forward, which would give the company a PEG ratio of 3.45 at the current stock price. This is dramatically higher than many of the other big oil names and could be a clear sign that the stock is overvalued at today's levels.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Brazilian nation is becoming somewhat more open to foreign energy investment lately and this, combined with higher oil prices, has attracted numerous big oil names to the region. BP recently joined several of its peers in the Santos Basin by winning the rights to develop the Pau Brasil field. Ultimately, this should prove to be a long-time good for the company as it gives it an enormous new field from which it can offset declines in production elsewhere and maybe even grow its production. Unfortunately, analysts seem to think that the stock has gotten ahead of itself at its current levels and is overpriced.

