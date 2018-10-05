Risky Business: 7.8% Yielding Baby Bond That's No Sure Thing

Despite the razor-thin margin of interest safety, other financial metrics indicate that they will be able to service their debt for the foreseeable future.

Main Thesis

In this article, we take a look at the debt of Cowen Group (COWN). Despite being a longtime player in the investment banking/brokerage business and maintaining consistent top-line revenues, operational inefficiencies have resulted in them not being profitable for a while. Notwithstanding a bevy of oncoming macroeconomic headwinds and a highly cyclical business model, the company's 2033 baby bond (COWNL) is a reasonable bet for aggressive investors.

Time to Lock Up that High Yield?

With an intermediate duration (14 years), a little over 4 years of call protection, and a 7.8% current yield, COWNL has the metrics investors look for when assessing a debt investment that doesn't take on too much interest sensitivity or default risk. However, a high yield generally implies greater risk and that principal rings true here. As we will see in this analysis, this baby bond is no sure thing but it is a senior unsecured note, and the company has a reasonable amount of financial security to warrant an investment from those with an aggressive risk tolerance

The Business Model

Although Cowen does offer a diversified suite of financial services, their revenues are primarily generated from two segments: investment banking and brokerage fees. Given the limited number of equities/fixed income brought to the market each year, the ever-increasing competition in the brokerage business and the cyclical nature of financial services, COWN does have an uphill battle to maintain profitability for the next few years.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest annual report)

Fundamental Factors

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Given that equity underwriting is a big portion of their business, an analysis of the company's financial statements yields positive results overall but there is certainly room for improvement. They have done a good job of reaching their targeted sectors for the investment banking segment and the breakdown is somewhat diversified. However, there should be more consistent top-line performance with one of their core segments. Over the past several years, equity underwriting revenue has been up and down in every sense of the phrase.

(Source: Statista)

However, when you consider how many equities were brought to the market over the years, COWN's equity underwriting revenue is highly correlated. In terms of gross revenue, they have outperformed in a few years dating back to 2014. Investors should also find it insightful and intuitive that the number of IPOs per year tends to tank during recessions. As this is a material portion of their revenues, steer clear if you believe the U.S. will enter a recession in the next few years.

Sustainability of Interest Payments

(Source: Original Image - Data from Latest Annual and Quarterly Reports)

Although Cowen has increased its leverage over the past few years and profitability is sporadic, they have improved their financial standing in terms of being able to service their debt. Still, they have a very thin margin of interest safety according to their latest financial statements. Given that their business model is highly cyclical, conventional wisdom dictates that their fundamentals will suffer at some point before this baby bond is set to mature.

On the other hand, they have been able to maintain a positive and growing book value YoY despite taking on more debt. This adds a layer of security to debt investors in that Cowen would be able to pay off all of their liabilities because they have mostly liquid assets on their balance sheet.

The Bottom Line

All things considered, the company has demonstrated a reasonable amount of financial stability to support an investment in their debt. They have weathered the storm of a cyclical business model thus far but their financial performance is highly tied to the U.S. economy. For those that think the U.S. can defy the odds and avoid a recession in the next several years, this can be a great opportunity to lock in a high yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.