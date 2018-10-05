General Mills No Longer Has A Monopoly On Display Space

Despite the firm's strength, I rate them an Avoid as their business model is disrupted.

The debt load is a hefty $14B, and earnings appear stable even as top-line revenue shrinks.

General Mills (GIS) and its predecessor have been around for 119 years and have reliably paid their dividend throughout their existence.

The company is trading at $42.92 per share, a $29.46B Market Capitalization and is offering a 4.5% yield on investor's capital. Last year, GIS distributed $1.1B cash in dividends and is on the way to distribute nearly $1.2B this year (data from GIS Annual Report for the period ended May 27, 2018, and Sept. 25, 2018, Press Release).

My analysis tells me to avoid GIS because despite all of the strength in its financial metrics (which we will spend the remainder of this article reviewing), the company's business model of dominating display space and staying in front of shoppers is no longer in its control as consumers move to online shopping.

One big question has come up with GIS since it recently added a whopping $6B in debt as part of its acquisition of a large pet food wholesaler, Blue Buffalo.

Will The Long-Term Debt Crush Earnings?

The transaction brought GIS total debt up to $14B. And a lot of people are concerned the company is in over its head.

I don't believe the company is going to have any trouble paying off the debt because its earnings give it good coverage of its interest expenses.

Most of the company's debt is fixed rate, and only 13% is floating-rate. Of course, floating-rate debt costs are expected to increase in today's rising rates environment. However, the small proportion of floating-rate debt will limit the increasing interest expense's ability to weigh on earnings.

GIS gets great interest rates on its debt, with only 10% of its outstanding fixed-rate debentures issued at higher than 5% annual interest and 0% offering a coupon above 6.59%.

The company's earnings coverage of its dividend and interest expense is calculated in part by the data given by the chart below:

GIS EBIT (Annual) data by YCharts

The blue line represents the company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), while the orange line represents dividends paid, and the red line is interest expense each on an annual basis as of May 27, 2018, the date of their most recent annual report.

Interest expenses will go up substantially from last year's figure of $305.90M because the company issued $6B worth of notes in conjunction with its entry into the pet food wholesale market through the acquisition of Blue Buffalo. Next year's interest expense is nearer to $600M annually when adding the cost of $6B new debt at an interest rate of 5%.

Even at $600M annual interest expense, the company's earnings cover its interest payments by 4 times. This is a solid coverage rate. My rule of thumb is things start getting risky at 2.5x EBIT to interest coverage.

The company is going to pay about $1.2B dividends and $600M interest during fiscal 2019, for a $1.8B cash cost of maintaining its business and stock. Compared to $2.57B earnings, the company remains in pretty decent shape, paying out 70% of its EBIT in interest and dividends.

The Earnings Factor: Will Sales Continue To Slump And How Much Will Blue Buffalo Contribute?

This was a pretty large acquisition which cost GIS a total of $8B.

The press release associated with the acquisition's completion mentions the BLUE brand pet food sold $1.27B and generated $319M in EBITDA. If the company can manage to squeeze $100M of annual EBIT out of the BLUE brand, and I am sure they are aiming higher, then we find a forward cost of capital coverage of 67% instead of 70%. BLUE brand has grown fairly rapidly with a 40% sales increase over sales three years ago.

Forward Dividend Yield 4.5%

GIS is facing some headwinds and seeing some transformation of its industry as some part of the grocery shopping population goes online, presumably has some economy of scale derived cost advantages in its manufacturing and distribution systems which have helped protect them from being defeated in the marketplace thus far.

Nonetheless, the stock is trading at 14x P/E which appears to be a pretty good price for such a well-entrenched competitor in the packaged foods space, as this company will likely be in business for a very many years to come, and its main market in North America is likely to continue growing, which will help the company slow its loss of sales to competitors:

GIS Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Rating: Avoid

This company may give subpar, or market returns, for the long term because GIS just doesn't have the special position of dominating the visual field of shoppers anymore. Shoppers moving online is democratizing the ability for entrepreneurs and other large competitors to get consumers' attention while they're shopping.

At a P/E of 14 and a shrinking sales base, GIS is fairly priced at $43.34. The dividend does appear safe for the time being, but considering its large debt load, an eventual dividend cut will eventually have to be made if sales continue shrinking over the next few years.

