China: Is MCHI A Proxy For Commodities Prices?

On September 30, at the final hour before the deadline to reach a deal on trade, the United States and Canada came to terms on a compromise where both sides gave a little and got a little. The U.S. received concessions on automobiles and dairy while the Canadians preserved Chapter 19 which protected against dumping and other matters. The new trade protocol between the U.S. and Canada is a complicated set of rules and regulations that will become part of the recent agreement between the U.S. and Mexico to replace the NAFTA agreements. The new and improved USMCA still needs approval by the U.S. Congress.

With deals with the European Union, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, and other trading partners around the world, the U.S. trade negotiators will now turn their attention to the most significant counterpart. China has the world's second largest GDP and is the most populous nation around the globe with 1.4 billion consumers. Recently, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated with rising tariffs and retaliatory measures. The increasing tension between the two nations threatens to deteriorate into a trade and currency war which could have a devastating impact on the global economy. The IMF has warned of "darkening clouds" over the trade issue. Alibaba founder said that a trade war between the U.S. and China could last for decades.

Commodities are the assets on the front lines when it comes to protectionist policies. As the world's leading commodities consumer, China has been the demand side of the fundamental equation for raw material prices for decades. Therefore, the path of least resistance for many commodities prices could be in the hands of Chinese and American trade negotiators.

At the same time, the trade issues could have an impact on markets across all asset classes, but at the end of September the U.S. equities market continued to soar while the Chinese stock market struggled, suggesting that when it comes to the prices of domestic shares, the U.S. has the upper hand in the trade dispute.

U.S. stocks had been moving higher

U.S. stocks shrugged off interest rate hikes and trade issues over the past months. The power of tax and regulatory reforms in the United States drove the price of equities market into the stratosphere.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, the price has moved from the 2009 low at 665.75 to its most recent peak at 2,944 in September but was trading at 2888 on October 5. Since the start of 2018, the futures contract that reflects action in the U.S. stock market has moved from 2668.25 at the end of 2017 to 2888 on October 5 and increase of 8.2% so far this year. At the end of last week, a declining U.S. bond market began to weigh on equity prices.

While the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China did little to slow the ascent of U.S. equity prices, the action in the Chinese stock market has had a rough time.

Trade issues weigh on Chinese shares

The iShares MSCI China ETF product (MCHI) reflects the price action of the Chinese equity market. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the top 85% in market capitalization of the Chinese equity securities markets, as represented by the H-Shares and B-Shares markets. The fund is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While U.S. equities have roared higher by just over 8% in 2018, Chinese stocks are suffering.

Source: Barchart

MCHI closed 2017 at $66.54 per share, and on October 5 the ETF product was trading at $56.49, a decline of 15.1% so far in 2018.

The price action in the Chinese stock market compared to the U.S. market tells us that the current wave of protectionism is impacting the Chinese more than the U.S. economy. China retaliated against the first round of U.S. tariffs on $50 billion in products over the summer with a proportionate response on $50 billion in U.S. products. However, the latest 10 percent duty on $200 billion in Chinese goods resulted in a retaliatory move on only $60 billion in U.S. goods flowing into the Asian nation. China is having a hard time going tit-for-tat with the U.S. in the dispute because of the trade imbalance.

China has devalued their currency since the beginning of the trade dispute that threatens to evolve into a trade and currency war. However, there could be some light at the end of a very dark tunnel when it comes to trade as the United States will now turn its full attention on the future of trade with the world's most populous nation with the second leading GDP.

A deal with Canada- Is China next?

The deadline for a trade deal with Canada was on October 1, and the U.S. finally reached an agreement and compromised on commerce with the Canadians at the eleventh hour and fifty-nine minutes on Sunday night September 30. Upon Congressional approval, the deals with Canada and Mexico will replace NAFTA with the new and improved USMCA trade protocol.

Over past weeks and months, the U.S. and other trading partners around the world have made significant progress on trade agreements. The U.S. and European Union are close to a compromise agreement. More recently, South Korea and the U.S. agreed on terms for future trade. With lots of victories notched in his belt, President Trump will now turn his attention to a deal with the Chinese.

Some observers have expressed concern and doubt over an agreement between the nations with the two leading GDPs. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund said that "dark clouds" are gathering over the global economy because of the trade dispute. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, opined that a trade war could last for decades. While trade negotiators may run into many roadblocks in their talks over the coming weeks and months, it is likely that a final deal will require President's Xi and Trump to come to terms that create a win-win for America and China and hand both leaders a domestic political victory.

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for raw materials

The most populous nation in the world with the second largest gross domestic product is the demand side of the equation when it comes to commodities demand. The 1.4 billion people require food making China an influential consumer of agricultural commodities. The trade dispute resulted in China canceling 2018 and 2019 shipments of U.S. soybeans which sent the price of the oilseed plunging to the lowest level in a decade. China is also a significant buyer of metals and minerals, and over past months, the prices of copper and other industrial commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure have moved appreciably lower. Copper was trading at over $3.30 per pound in June and fell to a low of just over the $2.50 level before recovering to $2.7625 as of last Friday.

There are many other examples of raw material prices that have declined under the weight of the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China. However, a trade deal over the coming weeks or months would create an environment where economic growth could flourish in both countries. The markets that have felt the weight of tariffs and retaliation the most could experience the sharpest recoveries when the two sides finally reach a compromise over trade. Therefore, commodities prices and Chinese stocks may stand to gain the most.

A bet on MCHI is a bet on commodities

Since China is the world's leading commodities consumer, a trade deal could unleash a wave of buying in raw material markets as the prospects for recessionary pressures declines. At the same time, a herd of buyers is likely to flock to Chinese equities lifting the price of the China iShares MSCI ETF which is a lot closer to its low in 2018 than its high.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, MCHI traded to a low of $55.75 per share on September 11 as President Trump upped the ante in the trade dispute with a new round of tariffs. At $56.47 on October 5, the ETF is only 72 cents off the low of the year while it is $20.25 off its late January high.

MCHI could be an excellent product for those who believe that the U.S. and China will come to terms over trade. Moreover, the Chinese equity ETF is likely to act as a proxy for commodities prices over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.