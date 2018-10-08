Explosive Price Action In The Natural Gas Futures Market - Is It Too Early?

The price of natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell to a low of $2.747 per MMBtu on September 14. After failing to climb above the $3 level on the November futures contract in August, the price of the energy commodity fell to a level that was just one penny above the mid-July bottom at $2.737 per MMBtu.

There continues to be many committed bulls and bears arguing their respective positions when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas these days as we head from the injection to the withdrawal season which will commence in approximately six weeks. The bears point to record production, massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, falling production costs, and expanding storage facilities for the energy commodity.

The bulls are counting on the seasonal shift, the lowest level of stockpiles in years, and higher crude oil prices. Natural gas is one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange, and it is also one of the most liquid with volume and open interest numbers second only to crude oil.

Over recent weeks, the bulls have been winning the price direction battle, but it could be too early for a sustained rally in the natural gas futures market. The jury is still out when it comes to the temperatures during the approaching winter season. While many market participants use the NYMEX futures exchange for their long and short positions in the natural gas market, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its counterpart on the short side (DGAZ) attract lots of volume each day. Last week, those long UGAZ did very well.

A move to the highest level since February 2018

With the winter season approaching, the natural gas futures market decided to take off to the upside over recent sessions.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, November NYMEX natural gas futures rose to a high of $3.261 per MMBtu on October 3 which was the highest price for the energy commodity in 2018. On the continuous futures contract, natural gas broke through technical resistance at $3.053, the mid-June peak, and rose to the highest level since February 2018 when the price found and top at $3.661 per MMBtu. The price of November natural gas futures rose from $2.747 to $3.261, a rise of 18.7 percent in less than three weeks. At the same time, the short-term UGAZ ETN product exploded higher.

Source: CQG

UGAZ traded to a low of $54.50 on September 10 and moved to a high of $89.37 on October 3, a gain of 64 percent. UGAZ did better than its triple-leverage title would suggest for those who bought the low on September 10 and sold the high last week.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, DGAZ declined from $25.36 on September 10 to lows of $14.49 on October 3, a drop of 43% over the period. Leverage is a beautiful thing if you are on the right side of the market.

A significant injection causes the price to retreat

On Thursday, October 4 the Energy Information Administration reported the most significant injection into inventories in months when it said that stockpiles rose by 98 billion cubic feet for the week ending on September 28, 2018.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, inventories rose to a total of 2.866 trillion cubic feet at the end of September. Stocks are now 18.2 percent below last year's level at this time of the year and 17.5 percent below the five-year average.

The market had expected a slightly lower injection for the week, so the price retreated after the data release.

Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart shows, the price of November futures fell from the $3.25 per MMBtu level before the EIA data release to lows of $3.129 in the aftermath. The price made a lower low on Friday at $3.109 per MMBtu.

Stocks remain at the lowest level in years

While stocks are below both last year's level and the five-year average at the end of September by more than 17 percent, with five to six weeks left in the injection season there is no way stocks will even approach the levels seen over the past three years, as we head into the peak season for demand. In 2015 and 2016, stocks rose to over the four trillion cubic feet level, and last year they reached a high of 3.79 tcf before the beginning of the winter withdrawal season.

To reach just 3.40 tcf this year, we will need to see an average injection of 89.1-106.9 bcf over the coming five to six weeks. Given that injections tend to decline as the season shifts from injections to withdrawal, 3.4 tcf could be a reach. We are going into the peak season in 2018/2019 with the lowest level of natural gas in storage in many years.

On the upside, the next level of technical resistance for natural gas futures on the continuous contract chart stands at the February 2018 high at $3.661 per MMBtu. Above there, the December 2016 peak at $3.994 is the next level. The last time natural gas futures traded north of $4 per MMBtu was in 2014 which was the year they reached $6.493 in February. The winter of 2014 was unusually cold causing demand for gas to spike.

Going into the 2014 stockpiles of natural gas stood at 3.487 tcf during the final week of September which was 621 bcf above the current level. Therefore, a cold winter season could draw stocks down to levels below the one trillion cubic feet mark this year. In 2013, stocks reached a low of 824 bcf in March which contributed to the rise in the price of the energy commodity. Many bulls are focused on the current level of inventories which helped push the price of natural gas to its highs at $3.261 per MMBtu last week.

A new high in open interest - but the forward curve continues to point to downside pressure

While bulls and bears continue to argue about the supply and demand fundamentals for the natural gas market, the technical picture is looking bullish.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart displays, natural gas had been making higher lows and higher highs since the mid-February low at $2.53 per MMBtu. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are both rising and have just entered the bottom end of overbought territory. Weekly historical volatility has increased to over 25 percent for the first time since April. Meanwhile, open interest has been rising alongside price which tends to validate a bullish price trend in a futures market. The metric is now at its highest level in history at 1.6996 million contracts on October 4.

Those who read my weekly pieces on natural gas know that I have argued that the steady increase in open interest and volume in the natural gas futures market is a function of the growth of the market on the supply and the demand side of the fundamental equation. On the supply side, massive reserves, rising production, lower production costs, and fewer regulations present a compelling case for bears and hedgers who are short the market.

On the other side of the fundamental coin, natural gas demand for electricity generation has replaced coal while shipments of LNG are leaving U.S. ports for destinations around the world. The demand side of the equation in the natural gas market continues to increase the volume of consumer hedging and entice bulls to hold long positions.

At the same time, the forward curve in the natural gas market continues to display little optimism about prices in the year to come. While the high in 2019 is at $3.31 per MMBtu in January 2019, the highest price on the board is at only $3.502 in January 2030. The high at just over $3.50 out over a decade into the future is still below last February's peak at $3.661 per MMBtu. Declining production costs have caused producers to hedge their output far into the future depressing the prices of deferred natural gas contracts.

Speculative positions mount and so will volatility - UGAZ and DGAZ volumes will increase

While the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation have increased the open interest in the natural gas futures market, the price volatility has been bringing more and more speculators to the arena. The most compelling proof of the rising number of bulls and bears coming to the market in search of profits is the incredible volume trading each day in the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged products. According to Yahoo Finance, UGAZ with total net assets of $317.6 million trades an average of 1.493 million shares each day. DGAZ has net assets of $502.58 million and trades an average of 5.80 million shares on a daily basis.

Few market participants who are producers or consumers interested in hedging their exposure to the natural gas market are using these turbocharged tools. Therefore, these instruments are attracting a growing number of speculators and as the price volatility in the natural gas market increases, expect the volumes in UGAZ and DGAZ to rise. Volatility is the mother's milk of opportunity for traders and UGAZ, and DGAZ can be cash cows for nimble traders.

The leveraged products create their turbocharged results by the use of leveraged futures and options positions. Therefore, they each suffer from decay over time and are only appropriate for short-term forays into the natural gas market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of UGAZ may have rallied this past week, but it has deteriorated from a high of $76,812.50 in 2012 to its current price at under $80 per share on October 5.

Source: Barchart

DGAZ collapsed from a high of $657.20 in April 2012 to $16.25 as of October 5. Anyone with a long position that holds on for too long finds themselves in a position where the instruments undergo reverse splits. I only hold these instruments for very short periods.

Natural gas rallied to its highest level since February over the past week, and the bulls are cheering while bears lick their latest financial wounds. However, with five to six weeks to go in the injection season, it may be too early to get too bullish on the price of the energy commodity. I have taken some profits on long call options positions I entered during the summer months. I will look to replace them on a significant price dip over the coming weeks. However, I will go into the winter season with a core long position on call options with strike prices from $3 to $3.50 in January, February, and March natural gas.

It may be too early for natural gas to continue to make higher highs. I will repurchase call options at lower levels if the market decides to torture the bulls over the coming days and weeks. Meanwhile, UGAZ and DGAZ continue to provide an environment for active and liquid short-term trading in the natural gas market.

