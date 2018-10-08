VXX: Another Useful Tool That Acts As A Put Option On The Stock Market

Every once and a while we get a reminder that the stock market in the United States is not a one-way street to the upside. On Thursday, October 4, gravity hit stocks once again, and share prices tumbled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 200 points while the S&P 500 posted a greater than 23-point loss on the session. The tech-heavy NASDAQ fell by over 145 points or more than 1.80% during the session. On Friday, stocks continued to slump.

Stocks had ignored the threat and reality of rising interest rates over past weeks and months. Stocks looked the other way as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalated in September. Equities maintained a glass-half-full attitude and posted a series of new and higher highs over recent weeks with another new peak in the S&P 500 coming at just shy of the 2930 level in mid-September. It looked like the index was heading for a higher high on October 1, but it stalled just shy of the 2926 level and since then has been heading lower. The first significant downdraft in stocks in months came on October 4 which created another opportunity for market participants who had loaded up on volatility sensitive products as stocks looked like they were going to the moon on the upside.

The iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN product (VXX) is a highly liquid trading tool that tends to act like a put option on the stock market. During periods of downdrafts like we witnessed on October 4, VXX tends to move significantly higher.

Interest rates spike to the upside

U.S. government bond prices have been heading lower since reaching a high of 177-11 on the 30-year Treasury Bond in July 2016. During the first week of October, bonds fell to a new and lower low at 136-26.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the pattern of lower highs and lower lows in the long-bond futures contract which has been in place for more than two years.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the futures contract fell to its lowest level since September 2014 last week. Technical support for the long-bond futures contract stands at the December 2013 low at 127-23.

Last week, the futures contract took out the 140 level convincingly, as rates spiked higher. Higher interest rates tend to cause capital to flow from equities to fixed income products and last Thursday, the pressure of rising rates along the yield curve sent stocks appreciably lower.

The move in interest rates should come as no surprise to market participants. The chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Jamie Dimon, warned markets about the impact of rising interest rates during the summer. In July, Dimon said: "I don't want to scare the public, but we've never had QE. We've never had the reversal. Regulations are different. Monetary transmission is different. Governments have borrowed too much debt, and people can panic when things change." The most prophetic part of his comment was that the Fed's program of allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off their balance sheet is unprecedented. The impact of the current policy of quantitative tightening is pushing rates higher all along the yield curve. Last week, bond prices spiked lower as the policy continues to put upward pressure on interest rates.

A hawkish Fed

While QT is pushing rates up further out on the yield curve, the Fed continues to put upward pressure on short-term rates. The FOMC hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their September 26 meeting, and economic data continues to point to another rate hike of 25 points at their December gathering. By the end of 2018, it is likely that the short-term rate will stand at 2.25-2.50 percent.

The Fed removed the word "accommodation" from their most recent statement. As Chairman Powell explained in a press conference that followed the September FOMC meeting, the term was stale and no longer reflects the central bank's approach to monetary policy.

At the end of 2017, the Fed prepared the market for three rate hikes in 2018. Now that we are in the final quarter of the year, the odds favor four hikes as the Fed has become more hawkish. The FOMC told markets to expect three hikes of 25 basis points on 2019, but that will depend on the economic data which continues to push the Fed towards a more aggressive approach to tightening credit.

Economic growth

Economic growth in the U.S. is running at over the 4 percent level, and unemployment is at a record low with signs of wage growth. On Friday, the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, the lowest level since 1969. At the same time, inflation has increased to the Fed's 2 percent target rate, and there are signs that it will rise. The price of crude oil, a critical industrial commodity, rose to a new and higher high for 2018 in both the WTI and Brent futures market last week. Both futures markets are trading at their highest level since 2014 and increasing fuel prices create inflationary pressures.

Economic growth is forcing the Fed's hand when it comes to rate hikes and a hawkish approach to monetary policy. However, the most significant influence on bond prices could be coming from the quantitative tightening. At the same time, global bond prices have been falling over recent sessions in a sign that higher rates are not just the trend in the United States, but around the world. Jamie Dimon's warning that "governments have borrowed too much debt" could be coming back to haunt bond markets around the world as the era of easy money gives way to a period of tightening credit.

Short-term rate increases, like those further out on the yield curve, historically weigh on stock prices.

Trade disputes stoke inflationary pressures

While the U.S. and Canada appear to have come to terms on a new trade deal at the final hour before the deadline on September 30, the USMCA which replaced NAFTA still requires approval by the U.S. Congress. However, the overriding trade issue facing the world is the current standoff between the United States and China. The escalation of the dispute that has had each side trading tariffs and protectionist measures is distorting commodities prices which threaten to push prices higher.

When addressing trade following the September 26 rate hike, Chairman Powell said that tariffs could result in higher consumer prices but, "we are not seeing it yet - we just aren't. And we are watching it very carefully." However, we are seeing some price divergence between raw materials that are an input in the production of others as a result of the trade dispute. When it comes to the prices of iron ore and steel, the input has moved lower so far while the output has appreciated which could be the result of tariffs that distort pricing.

Source: Barchart

The iron ore futures price has declined marginally from $75.30 per ton at the end of 2017 to $68.40, a drop of 9.2 percent. Meanwhile, the price of steel coil prices in the U.S. has moved higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the price of steel coil futures has increased from $662 to $809 per ton so far in 2018, a rise of over 21 percent. The product that many manufacturers require has moved appreciably higher in the commodity that is on the front line of the trade issue which has inflationary ramifications for the economy in the U.S. and around the world. Rising inflation eats away at the value of money, and it is an economic condition that validates and fosters an increasingly hawkish approach to monetary policy by the Fed which is bearish for equities prices.

VXX is a short-term trading tool

Time will tell if the action in the stock market on October 4 is another temporary downside blip and a buying opportunity in equities as interest rates head higher, or if it is the start of a broader and prolonged corrective period. In the current environment, the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN product (VXX) could be a useful tool for short-term positions to take advantage of downdrafts in the stock market that cause the VIX volatility index to move higher. The fund summary for VXX states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return. The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return (the 'index') is designed to provide access to equity market volatility through CBOE Volatility Index® futures. The index offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects the implied volatility of the S&P 500® at various points along the volatility forward curve.

As the ETN holds positions in the first two active month VIX futures contracts, it does an excellent job replicating the level of volatility in the stock market. Since stocks tend to take the stairs higher and the elevator shaft to the downside, VXX typically spikes higher on corrective moves in the S&P 500 which makes it operate like a short-term put option on the stock market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the move to the downside in the S&P 500 index on October 4 and 5 caused VXX to rise by $2.40 or over 9 percent over the two days when stocks were under pressure. While VXX can be an excellent instrument for short-term positioning, it is not a product to hold for the medium or long term.

Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart dating back to 2009 shows, VXX has dropped from a high of $122,880 per share in 2009. The leverage in the instrument when it comes to futures and options positions that create the sensitivity to the short-term price action creates decay in the asset which has undergone multiple reverse-splits over the past decade. Therefore, VXX is only appropriate for very short-term forays into the market to take advantage of price corrections in stocks.

The trend of higher rates appears to be firmly in place in October 2018 which increases the odds of selloffs in the stock market. VXX is a tool that can optimize returns on a short-term basis during corrective periods.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.