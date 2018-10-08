Silver Recovers But SVM Does Not Follow

Silver is the precious metal that tends to move the most on a percentage basis. Therefore, silver is a magnet for speculators and trend-following traders looking to profit from market volatility.

The price of silver moved from a high of $49.82 in April 2011 to lows of $13.635 per pound in December 2015. A corrective move took the price of the precious metal to $21.095 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in July 2016, and since then the price has made lower highs and lower lows.

Silver is a trend followers dream. The market took off to the upside in 2008 from a low of $8.40 per ounce, and it returned just under a six-fold return for those who bought the low and sold at or near the 2011 peak. On the short side of the market, shorts more than doubled their money on the way down from the 2011 high in 2013. Since the 2016 peak, a sale at $21 was in funds by over $6 per ounce as of October 3. Silver can be a bucking bronco when it comes to short and medium-term price variance which makes it a challenge when it comes to holding onto long or short positions. However, the price of the metal tends to trend, and since 2016 that path has been lower.

The lowest price since early 2016

Silver has done little but make lower highs and lower lows since July 2016 when the price of the metal found its most recent peak at $21.095 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of silver has been in a bear market over the past twenty-four months with the most recent low coming in mid-September at $13.91 per ounce on the continuous futures contract and $13.965 on the active month December COMEX contract. Technical support for the silver futures market stands at the December 2015 low at $13.625, and in September the price came within 27.5 cents of that level. A move of 30 cents in the silver market amounts to little more than a blip on the radar. Silver fell to its lowest price since early 2016 in September, but it stopped short of reaching its critical technical support level.

Silver moves $1 higher from lows in early October

Silver’s decline sent the price of the metal into oversold territory, and it ran out of gas on the downside. A corrective bounce followed the steady move lower than began in mid-June of 2018 at $17.555 on the December contract and fell by $3.59 per ounce by mid-September, a decline of 20.5% in just three months. The move lower over a 90-day period was greater than the entire trading range of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December futures shows, silver bounced from its September 11 low at $13.965 to a high of $14.95 on October 2, a bounce of 98.5 cents or over 7%. Meanwhile, the shares of one silver producer followed the price of the precious metal to the downside, but it did not bounce with the silver market over recent weeks.

Silvercorp Metals does not follow the precious metal

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a company that acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious metal and base metal mineral properties in China. The flagship mining project for SVM is its Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District of Henan Province, China. The company has its headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SVM fell with the price of silver over recent months, but it did not recover over the past weeks. In mid-June when silver hit its most recent high, SVM was trading at $2.97 per share. The price of silver fell by 20.5% reaching a low in mid-September, and SVM declined to a low of $2.53 on September 11, the day silver hit its low at under $14 per ounce. SVM fell by 14.8% outperforming the action in the silver market. However, as silver turned higher, SVM continued to move to the downside reaching its most recent low at $2.31 on October 2, 3, and 5.

Those investors and traders who view SVM as a silver mining stock alone were disappointed by the price action in the stock over recent sessions, but other factors continue to weigh on the price of the shares which continue to trade near their most recent bottom and the lowest level for the company since February 2018. Since 2015, SVM traded from lows of 41 cents to highs of $4.50 per share. At $2.31 on October 3, SVM is below the midpoint of its trading range.

China, lead, and zinc weigh on SVM shares

Three factors are weighing on the price of SVM these days, and all are related to the first issue which is economic concerns over China. The trade dispute between the United States and China began to escalate May 2018, and the price of the shares declined from their May 2018 high at $3.12 to the current level. Tariffs and retaliatory measures have weighed heavily on the Chinese economy causing fears of recessionary pressures on the world’s most populous nation with the second leading GDP. The pressures on the Chinese economy weighed on the prices of two of the commodities that SVM produces at their flagship property aside from silver.

Source: LME

The price of lead metal on the London Metals Exchange has declined from $2,505 per ton on May 24 the day SVM was trading over $3 per share to its most recent price at $1988, a drop of $517 per ton or 20.6%. On October 4, the price of three-month lead forwards on the LME settled at $2018 just $20 above the lows. Meanwhile, the price action in the zinc market has been just as bad.

Source: LME

The price of three-month zinc forwards on the LME declined from $3,209 on May 24 to lows of $2310 per ton on September 17 and was trading at $2664 on October 4, a drop of $545 or 17% over the period. On May 24, the price of December silver futures was at $16.93 per ounce, $2.27 or 13.4% above its current level at $14.66 per ounce on October 5 after falling from the October 2 high.

A bet on SVM is a bet on a trade agreement

The price of SVM shares is suffering under the weight of lower prices for silver, lead, and zinc, and the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. However, in every cloud, there is a silver lining, and for Silvercorp Metals that silver lining could be a trade deal between the nations with the world’s leading GDPs over the coming weeks or months. A compromise over trade could ignite the prices of industrial metals and the Chinese economy as the threat of a trade and currency war would evaporate. Therefore, SVM could be a company that is a proxy for a bet on the favorable resolution of the trade issues currently facing the world.

The name of the company leads many investors to believe that SVM is highly correlated to the price of silver. However, the precious metal is just one of four factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the company’s shares. China, lead, and zinc may be more influential than the price action in the silver market over the coming days, weeks, and months.

With a total market cap of $386 million and an average of over 338,000 shares trading each day, this stock that is trading at $2.32 per share on Friday, October 5, could be a lotto ticket if China and the United States come to terms over trade.

