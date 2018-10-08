3 Factors That Could Awaken Gold From Its Bearish Slumber

The gold market had been in a bull market since reaching a low of $1046.20 in December 2015. The yellow metal peaked in 2016 as the price rose to a high of $1377.50 following the surprise of the Brexit referendum. Gold had rallied by 31.7% over an eight-month period. While the precious metal continued to make higher lows until July 2018, the 2016 peak remained elusive. This year, gold made two attempts to challenge the high that became critical technical resistance in the gold futures market, but each failed. In late January the price rose to $1365.40, and in April a move to exactly the same level gave way to selling creating a double top formation on the weekly chart. The failure in April turned out to be a bearish omen for the gold market which proceeded to negate the pattern of higher lows and fell to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August. The strong dollar and prospects for rising interest rates in the United States weighed on the price of gold and sent the price of its lowest level of 2018 and the since early 2017.

Gold bounce from its mid-August bottom and has been trading around the $1200 per ounce level since late August, and it continues to search for the factors that will determine the path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal.

Gold continues to sleep at the $1200 level- A recovery could prove explosive for gold mining stocks and NUGT

After the dive to just above the $1160 per ounce level, the price of gold has been trading around the $1200 per ounce level as the yellow metal has entered a consolidation phase.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, technical factors are looking positive as gold continues to trade on either side of $1200 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, together with relative strength have been gently rising from oversold territory. Both metrics are approaching a neutral reading. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market, declined with the price of gold since the April peak. Falling open interest and declining price is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Meanwhile, weekly historical volatility at 8.36% is at a level that reflects the narrow daily trading ranges in the futures market.

Gold is sleeping at the $1200 per ounce level, but a recovery could be in the cards for the yellow metal. Gold stocks tend to outperform moves in the yellow metal during rallies. When gold moved from lows of $1236.50 in December 2017 to highs of $1365.40 in late January, gold mining stocks outperformed the 10.4% move in the futures market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) moved from $21.27 in December 2017 to highs of $24.84 in January 2018, a rise of 16.8%. Meanwhile, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF product (NUGT) turbocharged the results during that period.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, NUGT rose from $23.96 in December 2017 to a high of $37.96, a rise of 58.4% over the period. The fund summary for NUGT states:

“The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified.”

NUGT uses leveraged futures positions and options to create the leverage that allows it to provide a 300% return on the upside in gold mining stocks. However, this product suffers from decay over time and is not appropriate for medium or long-term investment purposes. NUGT is subject to reverse splits which impact performance over time. In 2011, NUGT was at a high of $17,460 per share adjusted for splits. However, on a short-term basis, NUGT can be a powerful tool for bulls, while its complementary product DUST provides triple leverage on the downside for gold mining shares.

NUGT has net assets of $1.12 billion and trades an average of over 10 million shares each day making it a highly liquid product for short-term positions in gold mining shares which tend to magnify price moves in the gold market.

Meanwhile, at the recent Fed meeting on September 26, the news for gold was not bullish.

Not much reaction from the Fed rate hike and higher rates along the yield curve

The FOMC raised short-term interest rates in the United States by 25 basis points at their September meeting, and another hike of 25 basis points is likely to follow at their final gathering of this year in December. By the end of 2018, the Fed Funds rate will stand at 2.25-2.50% if the central bank follows through on its most recent guidance.

At the same time, the legacy of quantitative easing continues to roll off the Fed’s balance sheet which is putting upward pressure on interest rates further out on the yield curve. Rising rates tend to weigh on the prices of commodities, and gold is no exception. As the Fed tightens credit, the cost of carrying raw material inventories and long positions raises. Higher rates in the U.S. has also bolstered the value of the U.S. dollar against other world currencies. A stronger dollar has also weighed on the price of gold over past months. The dollar index hit its most recent high in mid-August which sent gold to its low. There is a long-standing inverse correlation between the dollar and the price of gold.

Meanwhile, gold did not do much in the aftermath of the Fed rate hike on September 26, as it remains in a range around the $1200 per ounce level. The future path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal is facing bullish and bearish factors these days. On the bearish side, a strong dollar and rising rates have put pressure on the price of the precious metal. However, three issues are facing the gold market that could bolster its price over the coming weeks and months as the technical state of the market also provides some support at the current level.

Reason one- Rising debt

Fiscal policy initiatives by the Trump administration have increased the level of U.S. debt. While the jury is still out on the impact of the aggressive and protectionist trade policies, corporate and individual tax reform have caused lower revenues to flow into the government’s coffers. While economic growth is increasing the overall tax base, the rate of taxation has declined. However, rising interest rates mean that it is becoming a lot more expensive to finance the debt. Before the initial rate hike in December 2015, the Fed Funds rate was at zero percent which took the pressure off financing debt. A 2.25-2.50% band on the Fed Funds rate at the end of 2018 dramatically increases the funding costs for the expanding level of debt.

Gold is both a commodity and a financial asset. As the U.S. debt eats away at the value of the dollar and rises to levels that could prove unmanageable in the coming years, the limited supply of gold in the world could become more valuable. Central banks around the globe continue to hold the yellow metal as a reserve asset, and they have been net buyers of gold with Russia and China increasing their respective reserves of the yellow metal. Rising governmental debt is not bearish for the price of gold.

Reason two- Rising inflation

At their most recent meeting, the Fed told markets that the rate of inflation is now at the central bank’s 2% target rate. Higher real interest rates are bearish for gold, but when they rise because of inflation, which eats away at the value of money, the price of gold tends to appreciate. Gold is a barometer of inflation, and the economic condition continues to increase. While the Fed has not sounded any inflationary alarm bells, crude oil is at its highest price since 2014, and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is likely to cause the prices of consumer goods to rise. Tariffs and subsidies distort commodities prices as they create surpluses in some areas and shortages in others which impacts supply and demand fundamentals. Rising prices that increase inflationary pressures is bullish for the price of gold. Moreover, after a decade of central bank accommodation and cheap money, inflation could be the price for the stimulus that lifted the world out of the global financial crisis of 2008.

Reason three- Rising fear

We could be entering a period where the fear factor rises in markets across all asset classes. The mid-term elections in the United States could further divide the nation along political ideologies. A victory by the Democrats would put roadblocks in front of the Trump administration’s initiatives and may even threaten the President’s continuation in office. Harsh sanctions on Iran that take effect in November will increase the temperature in the Middle East and could lead to even more conflict in the region. The trade dispute between the U.S. and China continues to escalate and could deteriorate into a trade and currency war which would increase fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes. These issues, and many more, that face markets could increase the demand for gold and other safe-haven hard assets in the coming weeks and months.

The price action in the gold market has been bearish since April. We are entering a time of the year where gold has made seasonal lows during the final months of 2015, 2016, and 2017. However, in each of those years, the yellow metal made higher lows, and this year it negated that bullish trading pattern. All bets are off for the gold market as we are now in the final months of 2018. I view gold’s current period of consolidation as a positive for the future path of least resistance of the price of the yellow metal. A 50% retracement of the move from the April high to the August low would take the price of gold to $1263.40 per ounce, 5.3% above its current price level. If historical trends hold, the GDX will magnify a recovery with a more substantial percentage gain, and NUGT would return an even more attractive return in the coming days and weeks.

On a risk-reward basis, a long position in NUGT could pay off handsomely in the weeks ahead if gold is heading towards its midpoint from April to August or higher.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.