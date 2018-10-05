Molson Coors Brewing Is A Buy

I prefer TAP over its peers due to earnings primarily coming from the U.S. and the company is domiciled in the country.

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) stock is near its three-year low and offering a bargain price.

I am rating this stock a buy based on valuation and business durability.

TAP Slugs It Out On Store Shelves

In this discussion, I am going to focus on the company's U.S.-based sales because 80%+ of their profits are earned in this market as their most recent 10-Q indicates by the following tableau of segment results:

TAP's 10-Q June 2018

On with the discussion...

My shopping experience shows the company does a good job of making offers to the whole spectrum of beer buyers.

Price-focused buyers can reliably get Coors, Icehouse, and Keystone branded beer at competitive price points, while those interested in imported beers can get a hold of Gorsch at a middling price point. The Terrapin brand hits the "craft" markets at premium price points. Domestic drinkers with a bit more scratch to spend on their beer can move up to the premium Coors or come across one of TAP's bolt-on brands on the shelf.

TAP owns over 90 brands and as I described above, their distribution across the market niches is fairly comprehensive. The only hole I am seeing in their offering is a lack of brands which tout organic ingredients. This is not a big deal, although I'd like to see the further support of non-GMO foods by big players.

TAP's Valuation Is Appealing At $61.50

Financially, the company is in pretty good shape, although I believe they need to continue paying down long-term debts.

Their most recent report indicates assets of $30B and liabilities of $16B, making for a roughly 35% debt-to-assets ratio. Quarter-over-quarter reporting shows they have reduced total long-term debt by around 8%.

If this trend continues, TAP will be better positioned for a rising rates environment - plus, a reserve of financial strength opens up opportunities for growth initiatives and acquisitions.

On an ongoing basis, the company appears to have good earnings coverage of their dividend and interest expenses. The most recent annual report states an EBIT of $1.7B, and if we look farther back to 2012, we can see an EBIT figure typically exceeding $800M income per year.

Using the more conservative $800M EBIT puts the company trading at 17 times EBIT when divided into today's market cap of $13.62B. This is a decent EBIT multiplier considering we're using the 6-year minimum EBIT as a benchmark and their 2017 fiscal year rang in an EBIT of $1.7B. If their go-forward EBIT is, in fact, $1.7B, we are being offered a very good price multiple of 8x EBIT.

Dividends And Interest

Now about the dividend and interest coverage. The company is in good shape here for long-term survival as their annual dividends paid and interest expense combined ring in at approximately $670M. While $670M in financial expenses does not compare superbly with $800M in EBIT, the coverage ratio is acceptable. I'd like to see the company pay down debt more aggressively.

TAP EBIT (Annual) data by YCharts

TAP Total Interest Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

I don't expect to see this dividend grow for the time being as the company is in the middle of figuring out how to attain dominance or parity with the powerful craft beer movement which in the most recently reported figures is selling 23% of dollar-volume in the $111B U.S. beer market.

TAP Is A Buy

Overall, the valuation and business of TAP make it an appealing long-term holding from this price level. Beer is a durable product segment and the company is well established in the brewery business with a long built-up expertise, worthwhile so long as they stay disciplined and keep costs low.

While it's true TAP has lost approximately 5% of the U.S. market since 2007 (from 29% to 24% share), the company's sales are not crashing, they're just being outgrown by the craft movement lately.

I like TAP right now over alcoholic beverage companies Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) because TAP is trading at a more favorable P/E ratio of 13 versus BUD's 19 and TAP is domiciled in the U.S.A., so there is a stock to own instead of an ADR to hold.

I choose TAP over Diageo plc (DEO) because TAP's income mostly comes from the U.S., which is my favorite market to be in, considering the U.S. dollar earnings require less trouble considering repatriation and hedging costs. DEO is also not domiciled in the U.S.

I expect a long-term durable business like this to trade nearer to a P/E of 20x. If the company keeps hitting similar numbers in the future as it is reporting today, we're looking at price appreciation potential of 50% to bring the stock from $61.50 to $94.61 per share in the next 5 years time, absent any market-wide catastrophes.

