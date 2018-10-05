Netflix: Valuation Update

Netflix’s current capitalization clearly exceeds the balanced level based on the revenue TTM in the last quarter.

Investment Thesis

Despite the correction shown in the third quarter, it is very probable that Netflix's (NFLX) shares remain well above the level of their investment attractiveness.

In the first place, a technical view on the dynamics of Netflix's stock price clearly indicates that it is still overrated.

Starting from 2013, Netflix's stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend, that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis:

The actual price of Netflix's stock is currently fluctuating at the level of the upper border of the standard deviation. It means that the company's stock price still has been growing at a faster than exponential rate. A similar situation was fixed in 2015, followed by a correction in 2016 and 2017:

After the annual total price return of Netflix reached its five-year maximum in June, this indicator fell almost till the mean. But now, it exceeds the upper border of the standard deviation again. And at my glance, it looks unstable:

So, in the context of the trend and return analysis, Netflix's stock looks clearly overrated.

Further, let's look at the multiples.

Before starting the analysis of multiples, one should determine which of the main financial indicators is the key growth driver of the company's capitalization at present. And first of all, I want to note that now it is not worth assessing Netflix on the basis of profitability indicators. In particular, EBITDA is clearly not a driver of the company's capitalization growth. It is evidenced by the absence of a stable correlation between Netflix's capitalization and EBITDA (TTM):

There is no significant correlation between the EBITDA growth rates and the level of the EV/EBITDA multiple as well:

As we see, neither absolute EBITDA, nor its growth rates have a sustainable impact on the company's capitalization. Therefore, I see no point in analyzing Netflix's multiples based on EBITDA or other profitability indicators of the company.

But having considered how revenue affects Netflix's capitalization, I can say that this indicator is a key driver of the growth of the company's value.

Over the last five years, there has been a qualitative (R2 = 0.9) linear relationship between Netflix's capitalization and its quarterly revenue TTM. It is also worth noting that, in the context of this relationship, Netflix's current capitalization clearly exceeds the balanced level based on the revenue TTM in the last quarter:

A fairly good relationship (R2 = 0.58) is observed between the revenue growth rates and the company's capitalization expressed by the EV/Revenue multiple:

Judging by this dependence, the capitalization of Netflix looks overvalued too.

Now, let's see how adequate Netflix's current stock price is against the background of the companies from the FAAAMG list.

Netflix stands out from the other companies for its growth rate of revenue. So, comparing the P/S multiples of Netflix and the FAAAMG companies, it would be logical to adjust them for their revenue growth rates. Therefore, for such comparisons, I use the P/S multiple calculated based on the revenue expected in 2019 and adjusted for the expected revenue growth rate. I call it the P/S to Growth (Forward) multiple.

Compared to the FAAAMG companies, Netflix is approximately 20% above the balanced level:

But the history of the P/S to growth (forward) multiple is even more interesting.

From May to July, the P/S to growth (forward) multiple pointed to the overvalued state of Netflix in comparison with the FAAAMG companies. In August, as a result of the correction, the Netflix stock price dropped to the projected level based on this multiple. And now, it again greatly exceeds this level. It is worth noting that now the fair price for Netflix based on the P/S to growth (forward) multiple is even lower than in July.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, it is too early to say that the recent correction has returned Netflix to a level that is attractive for purchase. Within six months, I expect another wave of correction, as a result of which the Netflix stock price will drop to about $300.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.