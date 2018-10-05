Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/3/18

|
Includes: BBDC, SNAP, SSP
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/3/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E. W. Scripps (SSP);
  • Snap (SNAP), and;
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP);
  • Arlington Asset Investment (AI);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • ROKU (ROKU);
  • Paycom Software (PAYC);
  • Palo Alto Net (PANW);
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI);
  • New Relic (NEWR);
  • MongoDB (MDB), and;
  • GoDaddy (GDDY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Q2 (QTWO);
  • First Choice Bancorp (FCBP), and;
  • ANGI Homeservices (ANGI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Urovant Sciences (UROV), and;
  • Arvinas (ARVN).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Viking Global Investors

BO

Urovant Sciences

UROV

B

$37,499,992

2

Qvt Assoc Gp

BO

Urovant Sciences

UROV

B

$37,499,992

3

Ra Capital Mgt

BO

Arvinas

ARVN

B

$16,000,000

4

Loven Jakob

DIR

Arvinas

ARVN

B

$5,000,000

5

Luxor Capital

BO

AGNI Homeservices

ANGI

B

$371,120

6

Peirce Mary

BO

E. W. Scripps

SSP

B

$215,423

7

Hui Peter

CB, DIR

First Choice Bancorp

FCBP

B

$177,560

8

Lloyd Eric J

CEO, DIR

Barings BDC

BBDC

B

$146,059

9

Bulldog Investors

BO

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund

AKP

B

$128,866

10

Billings Eric F

CB, DIR

Arlington Asset Investment

AI

B

$88,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Butler Mark L

CEO, DIR, BO

Ollie S Bargain Outlet

OLLI

AS

$8,504,100

2

Cirne Lewis

CEO, DIR, BO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$7,839,788

3

Seale R H

DIR

Q2

QTWO

AS

$7,686,980

4

York Jeffrey D

SO

Paycom Software

PAYC

AS

$7,626,721

5

Zuk Nir

VP, CTO, DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$6,760,935

6

Shah Niraj

CEO, DIR, BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$3,748,748

7

Eisenberg Meagen

SO

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,714,571

8

Kay Stephen H

VP, GC, SEC

ROKU

ROKU

AS

$2,751,147

9

Khan Imran

O

Snap

SNAP

AS

$2,519,160

10

Aldrich Steven

O

GoDaddy

GDDY

AS

$2,076,518

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.