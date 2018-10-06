Is October's Rough Start A Cause For Concern? - Today's Editors' Picks

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, markets across the globe are showing signs of shakiness. The early days of October have been mostly red, and the issue on every investor’s mind is whether this sell-off will continue. Eric Parnell, CFA weighs in: he sees the bond market as still having horns (a critical component of market health), and so he argues that bonds should continue to be part of investors’ asset allocations. More bulls round out the rest of today’s picks: Stephen Simpson, CFA recommends patience with a biopharma name while new contributor PNW Value presents his value case for a cannabis play. Lastly, Double Dividend Stocks offers up another name for dividend investors, and Vince Martin shares a buy-on-the-dip opportunity in a footwear and apparel retailer. Are there any companies that you expect to close out the year strong? Are you shifting your portfolio to a more defensive allocation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Consumer Price Index

Comment of the day, by hobosteve:

Great write-up. (I work in the industry for a company that is big in the Permian, although not in shale directly myself.) Back when the big shale plays were newer, nobody knew how the decline curves would turn out, and the name of the game was paying back the entire well cost in the first year or whatever of production. Eventually, EVERY individual oil/gas well stops being economical to produce (largely due to water production disposal costs, but there are various causes such as maintenance costs or compressor energy costs being higher than wellhead production value) and it was entirely possible that you'd have to completely shut off most shale wells after, say, 5 years of production. That doesn't mean shale is unprofitable, just that you're working on a treadmill forever.

There was a lot of uncertainty about how natural rock fracture networks might allow long-term gas flow from beyond the envelope of the man-made / induced fracs. Natural fractures aren't propped open with sand so they flow at a bare trickle compared to induced fracs. But they do flow, and it now looks like they flow for a looooooong time in many plays. Potentially, that means a whole lot of shale fields with 300 year (!!) production lives, as long as the gas/oil value exceeds OPEX costs. Critically, you can do remedial operations like re-fracs and infill drilling to raise the EUR and accelerate production and get a new 1-2 year production burst when the oil/gas price is high, and let them flow at a trickle or shut them in when the price is low. This is actually a really good thing for the industry -- rapid decline curves should help damp the boom/bust oil price swings by making supply much, much more rapidly respond to price than it used to.

We already do this sort of brownfield work with on the order of a half million small "stripper" oil wells in the US. There are loads 50-100 year-old wells around the country producing a few barrels per day on a pump jack. Each puny, depleted, sad little 5 bbl/day well at $55/bbl is worth $100,000/yr gross revenue! Even with steep decline curves, a long-term trickle of flow from each of thousands of wells can be an EXTREMELY lucrative business.

So, the constant shale drilling of rapidly-depleting wells shouldn't be viewed as an ever-accelerating treadmill, so much as building a massive foundation of slow-steady producers -- meaning long-term financial viability for the fields and operators.