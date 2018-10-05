Gold Gets Support From The Other Metals

For the first time in months, gold has a legitimate chance at reversing its 6-month bear market. Spiking U.S. Treasury yields are generating weakness for stocks, which in turn is boosting investors' interest in gold. In today's report, we'll look at evidence which shows that bond market weakness has often served as a precursor for gold market strength.

Gold prices were higher on Thursday as global equity market weakness stimulated safe-haven demand. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,203, while December gold futures were 0.2 percent higher at $1,204. Gold is trying to claw its way back above its 50-day moving average but so far has been impeded by lingering strength in the U.S. dollar index. The metal's near-term prospects should improve, however, based on a growing list of positive factors which we'll discuss here.

Although gold has shed more than 12 percent since peaking in April, it is finally showing signs of attracting safety-related purchases as spiking U.S. Treasury yields have generated weakness in the broad equity market. Stocks have been major competition for gold in recent months, especially as foreign investors have bought U.S. equities as safety assets, while emerging market stocks have crashed. Now that stocks are weakening along with bonds, however, investors are giving gold a closer look.

The source of Wall Street's latest weakness is spiking U.S. Treasury yields. This has resulted in a massive liquidation of rate-sensitive securities, including muni-bond funds, which is reflected in the huge increase in new 52-week lows on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As I explained in my previous commentary, the above-normal amount of new 52-week lows has undermined the strength in the stock market and in turn paved the way for Thursday's decline in the major averages, including the Dow and S&P 500.

Shown below is the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) which has been rallying in recent days. This has put great pressure in the market for corporate and municipal bonds and in turn has spilled over into other areas of the financial market. Rising Treasury yields are therefore a potential support for gold bulls who can use any excuse they can get right now to take control of the metal's immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

Source: BigCharts

The following graph is instructive in that it compares the past year's performance of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) with the December gold futures price (GCZ8). In the past year, whenever bond prices have been under heavy selling pressure the gold price has tended to rise. Contrary to conventional wisdom, falling bond prices (and rising yields) don't always serve as a deterrent for gold investors based on the competition provided by higher yields. In fact, bond market weakness can serve as a stimulus for gold demand due to the fact that Treasury bonds have been one of investors' favorite safe havens of recent years. When bonds are showing extreme weakness, gold becomes the next choice for safety by process of elimination. The current weakness in the stock and bond markets is the best opportunity the gold bulls could ask for.

Source: BigCharts

The above graph also shows that the gold price has been bottoming in the past month while bond prices continue falling. This recent increase in gold's relative strength versus bonds is a preliminary indication that the gold bulls are making a serious attempt at reversing the metal's downward trend.

Another indication that gold may soon enjoy a resurgence is provided by the latest performance of the silver price. Shown here is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which has recently confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline. SLV has closed more than two days above its 15-day moving average for the first time since June. Historically, leadership in the silver price has often been a bullish harbinger for gold. Gold therefore has another important support for an October turnaround attempt.

Source: BigCharts

The copper price has also shown attempts at turning around as well. Copper isn't as sensitive as silver to the forces which influence the gold price, but sustained strength in copper normally confirms gold and silver market strength. It's therefore an encouragement that copper is rallying along with silver.

Source: BigCharts

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is the gold proxy and trading vehicle I use for this commentary, hasn't yet confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline. As emphasized previously, IAU should ideally close above the $11.60 level (the late August high) to confirm a breakout and tell us that the bulls have seized control.

Source: BigCharts

While gold and the gold ETF haven't yet confirmed a bottom, the recent strength in the silver and copper prices is encouraging. The lack of safe-haven alternatives for investors seeking protection from global market weakness also suggests that the gold bulls have their best chance in months at regaining control of the immediate-term trend.

On a strategic note, a breakout above the $11.60 level in the iShares Gold Trust is needed before we reverse our defensive position. This would complete an immediate-term bottom and allow for us to initiate a new speculative long position. For now, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.