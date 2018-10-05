Elastic: Searching For Opportunities

Consequently, I will watch the shares with great interest from here but cannot put myself to pulling the trigger.

I like the rapid growth of the business in combination with a reasonable sales multiple at the offer price, as the first-day jump absolutely killed the appeal.

Elastic has seen great demand for its IPO as the business is growing rapidly and offers critical services for its clients.

Elastic (ESTC) is a rather interesting company and, consequently, interesting IPO as the company offers unique search capabilities which is driving growth for its business. The problem is that more investors have recognised this.

Trading at $70 on their opening day, shares trade 150% above the preliminary offering range, an unprecedented surge which has killed all the (relative) appeal from those preliminary offering levels.

Search All Data, Through All Applications

Elastic presents itself as a search company aiming to provide relevant search results in a speedy and scalable way. When thinking of search, many people find this synonymous with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in today's world, but there are many more search applications.

Search has far more applications, including finding information and insights from large data sets. Elastic provides an example in the case of Uber (UBER), as Elastic helps to locate and connect riders and drivers. Similar algorithms are developed to make suggestions to your shopping cart as well as Tinder matches and many more other applications.

With more data, both structured and non-structured, being gathered across a range of (software) applications and databases, it is key to have a great search function across these applications. Elastic aims to solve this challenge for its customers with Elastic Stack, a software solution designed to search any source and format of data across multiple sources, in a quick way.

Originally an open source platform, the tool has been downloaded over 350 million times from early 2013 onward. The open-source origin has fostered growth as well as a community of helping hands on the subject, as the current solution includes both free and paid versions.

As the need for speed, scale, and relevance continues to increase in terms of search results, Elastic appears to be doing a great job at all those factors, pleasing users along the way.

The IPO And Valuation

Elastic sold 7 million shares at $36 apiece, in an offering which raised $252 million in gross proceeds. Demand for the offering has been strong with final pricing set $2 above the midpoint of the latest preliminary price range. This range has been raised as well already, as the company aimed to sell shares at $26-$29 just a few weeks ago.

With 70 million shares outstanding, the market is comfortable to attach a $2.52 billion valuation to the firm at the offer price. If we include the current $52 million cash position ahead of the IPO and the offering proceeds, that valuation drops to levels closer to $2.2 billion.

The company has demonstrated rapid growth to "justify" this valuation, with revenues up 81% in 2017 to $159.9 million. Operating losses were essentially flat at $48 million (in absolute terms) as they came down a lot on a relative basis. Note that the fiscal year ends in April, so to date, the company has only reported results for one quarter of its current fiscal year. First quarter sales rose by 79% to $56.6 million, although operating losses doubled to $18 million.

This reveals that the revenue base is already trending at roughly $225 million a year, for a 10 times sales multiple at the offer price. Multiples come down rapidly, given the rapid growth of the company and its impressive growth rates.

Unfortunately, no preliminary numbers or guidance has been provided for the current second quarter, or the entire upcoming year for that matter. The problem is that shares have risen to $70 on their opening day, pushing up the market value to $4.6 billion if we account for cash holdings, pushing up the multiples to 20 times annualised sales. Despite the appealing business and its growth, that multiple is far too steep for me.

In essence, the company is competing with the likes of Google, but other players as well which focus on a range of search applications. These include among others: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Final Remarks

Elastic looks a lot like similar high fliers these days. The company is growing rapidly, and this growth is accompanied by still sizable losses. Yet I like Elastic a bit more because the 80% year-on-year growth number is quite a bit better than most technology names which have recently gone public. Other benefits include the fact that it is really crucial software and not a "gadget" like type of product. In fact, its software is often mission critical to the functioning of the services provided by the customers.

While the valuation was still highly appealing at the initial preliminary offering range, price ranges have been adjusted upwards in a steep fashion, far too steep to create any real appealing risk-reward situation, at least in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.